Clashes in Ukraine
A medic of the anti-government protest camp (L) poses for a portrait with his security guard at the barricades near the site of clashes with riot police in Kiev, January 28, 2014. Ukrainian Prime Minister Mykola Azarov resigned while deputies loyal to President Viktor Yanukovich, acting to calm violent street protests, back-tracked and overturned anti-protest laws they rammed through parliament 12 days ago. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Anti-government protesters discuss the resignation of Ukrainian Prime Minister Mykola Azarov behind fortifications against riot police in Kiev, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
An anti-government protester poses for a portrait at the barricades near the site of clashes with riot police in Kiev, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Clerics stand between riot police and barricades of anti-government protesters at the site of clashes in Kiev, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Anti-government protesters build a lookout tower at their barricade in central Kiev, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Anti-government protesters look out from a barricade at the site of clashes with riot police in Kiev, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Clerics bless riot police officers standing in formation facing anti-government protesters in Kiev, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Natalia poses for a picture in front of a barricade as she distributes hot soup to anti-government protesters in Kiev, January 28, 2014. Ukrainian Prime Minister Mykola Azarov resigned on Tuesday while deputies loyal to President Viktor Yanukovich,...more
Ukrainian heavyweight boxer and opposition politician Vitaly Klitschko (C) is pictured during a Parliament session in Kiev, January 28, 2014. Ukraine's parliament, in a concession that drew wild cheers of 'Hurrah' from protesters on the streets of...more
An anti-government protester uses a laptop at barricades facing riot police in Kiev, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Local resident Yaroslav Sinitsin recovers in hospital after being assaulted at an anti-government protest in Dnipropetrovsk, January 27, 2014. Government supporters attacked protesters at the meeting, according to local media. REUTERS/Stringer more
People sing religious songs at the barricades of an anti-government protesters camp near in Kiev, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Medical volunteers carry a wounded journalist at the site of clashes with riot police in Kiev January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
An anti-government protester standing atop a burnt vehicle looks out from barricades at the site of clashes with police in Kiev, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
An anti-government protester smokes near a barricade at the site of clashes with riot police in Kiev January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
Medical volunteers and anti-government protesters stand at the site of clashes with riot police in Kiev January 24, 2014. Injured anti-government protesters fearing arrest are shunning Kiev's hospitals and choosing to undergo operations in field...more
Anti-government protesters chop and collect ice for the construction of barricades at the site of clashes with riot police in Kiev, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Anti-government protesters look out from barricades at the site of clashes with police in Kiev, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Anti-government protesters from the far-right group called "Right Sector" train in Independence Square in central Kiev, January 25, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
An anti-government protester carries a tire at a barricade at the site of clashes with riot police in Kiev January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Interior Ministry members and riot police stand guard during clashes with anti-government protesters in Kiev January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
Anti-government protesters look out from barricades at the site of clashes with police in Kiev, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A medical volunteer talks with anti-government protesters at the site of clashes with riot police in Kiev January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
An anti-government protester warms himself by a fire in Independence Square in Kiev, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
An anti-government protester has his lunch by a barricade at the site of clashes with riot police in Kiev January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Debris lies near anti-government protesters' barricades at the site of clashes with police in Kiev, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Riot police stand at their position near the site of clashes with anti-government protesters in Kiev, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A supporter holds a portrait of Mykhailo Zhyznevsky, an anti-government protester killed during recent rallies, during his funeral in Kiev January 26, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Supporters carry the coffin of Mykhailo Zhyznevsky, an anti-government protester killed during recent rallies, during his funeral in Kiev January 26, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Ukranian women talk with riot police at the site of clashes in Kiev January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A newlywed couple walks near a barricade built by anti-government protesters in Kiev January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
An anti-government protester carries a tire at the site of clashes with riot police in Kiev January 26, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Tents of anti-government protesters are seen at Independence Square in central Kiev January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Anti-government protesters take tyres at a barricade at the site of clashes with riot police in Kiev January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Anti-government protesters gather at a barricade at the site of clashes with riot police in Kiev January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
