Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Nov 17, 2014 | 11:45pm IST

Clashes in West Bank

Palestinian protesters climb a ladder at Israel's controversial barrier that separates the West Bank town of Abu Dis from Jerusalem, November 17, 2014.

Palestinian protesters climb a ladder at Israel's controversial barrier that separates the West Bank town of Abu Dis from Jerusalem, November 17, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, November 17, 2014
Palestinian protesters climb a ladder at Israel's controversial barrier that separates the West Bank town of Abu Dis from Jerusalem, November 17, 2014.
Close
1 / 12
A Palestinian protester tries to hammer a hole through Israel's controversial barrier that separates the West Bank town of Abu Dis from Jerusalem, November 17, 2014.

A Palestinian protester tries to hammer a hole through Israel's controversial barrier that separates the West Bank town of Abu Dis from Jerusalem, November 17, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, November 17, 2014
A Palestinian protester tries to hammer a hole through Israel's controversial barrier that separates the West Bank town of Abu Dis from Jerusalem, November 17, 2014.
Close
2 / 12
A Palestinian protester moves a burning tyre during clashes with Israeli troops near Israel's controversial barrier that separates the West Bank town of Abu Dis from Jerusalem, November 17, 2014.

A Palestinian protester moves a burning tyre during clashes with Israeli troops near Israel's controversial barrier that separates the West Bank town of Abu Dis from Jerusalem, November 17, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, November 17, 2014
A Palestinian protester moves a burning tyre during clashes with Israeli troops near Israel's controversial barrier that separates the West Bank town of Abu Dis from Jerusalem, November 17, 2014.
Close
3 / 12
Palestinian protesters climb a section of Israel's controversial barrier that separates the West Bank town of Abu Dis from Jerusalem, November 17, 2014.

Palestinian protesters climb a section of Israel's controversial barrier that separates the West Bank town of Abu Dis from Jerusalem, November 17, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, November 17, 2014
Palestinian protesters climb a section of Israel's controversial barrier that separates the West Bank town of Abu Dis from Jerusalem, November 17, 2014.
Close
4 / 12
A Palestinian protester releases fireworks during clashes with Israeli troops in the West Bank town of Abu Dis near Jerusalem, November 17, 2014.

A Palestinian protester releases fireworks during clashes with Israeli troops in the West Bank town of Abu Dis near Jerusalem, November 17, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, November 17, 2014
A Palestinian protester releases fireworks during clashes with Israeli troops in the West Bank town of Abu Dis near Jerusalem, November 17, 2014.
Close
5 / 12
Palestinian protesters sit atop a section of Israel's controversial barrier that separates the West Bank town of Abu Dis from Jerusalem, November 17, 2014.

Palestinian protesters sit atop a section of Israel's controversial barrier that separates the West Bank town of Abu Dis from Jerusalem, November 17, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, November 17, 2014
Palestinian protesters sit atop a section of Israel's controversial barrier that separates the West Bank town of Abu Dis from Jerusalem, November 17, 2014.
Close
6 / 12
A Palestinian protester throws a stone at Israeli troops during clashes in the West Bank town of Abu Dis near Jerusalem, November 17, 2014.

A Palestinian protester throws a stone at Israeli troops during clashes in the West Bank town of Abu Dis near Jerusalem, November 17, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, November 17, 2014
A Palestinian protester throws a stone at Israeli troops during clashes in the West Bank town of Abu Dis near Jerusalem, November 17, 2014.
Close
7 / 12
A Palestinian protester kicks a burning tyre during clashes with Israeli troops near Israel's controversial barrier that separates the West Bank town of Abu Dis from Jerusalem, November 17, 2014.

A Palestinian protester kicks a burning tyre during clashes with Israeli troops near Israel's controversial barrier that separates the West Bank town of Abu Dis from Jerusalem, November 17, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, November 17, 2014
A Palestinian protester kicks a burning tyre during clashes with Israeli troops near Israel's controversial barrier that separates the West Bank town of Abu Dis from Jerusalem, November 17, 2014.
Close
8 / 12
Palestinian protesters climb a section of the Israel's controversial barrier that separates the West Bank town of Abu Dis from Jerusalem, November 17, 2014.

Palestinian protesters climb a section of the Israel's controversial barrier that separates the West Bank town of Abu Dis from Jerusalem, November 17, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, November 17, 2014
Palestinian protesters climb a section of the Israel's controversial barrier that separates the West Bank town of Abu Dis from Jerusalem, November 17, 2014.
Close
9 / 12
A Palestinian protester places a tyre on a burning pile during clashes with Israeli troops near Israel's controversial barrier that separates the West Bank town of Abu Dis from Jerusalem, November 17, 2014.

A Palestinian protester places a tyre on a burning pile during clashes with Israeli troops near Israel's controversial barrier that separates the West Bank town of Abu Dis from Jerusalem, November 17, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, November 17, 2014
A Palestinian protester places a tyre on a burning pile during clashes with Israeli troops near Israel's controversial barrier that separates the West Bank town of Abu Dis from Jerusalem, November 17, 2014.
Close
10 / 12
A Palestinian protester smokes a cigarette during clashes with Israeli troops near Israel's controversial barrier that separates the West Bank town of Abu Dis from Jerusalem, November 17, 2014.

A Palestinian protester smokes a cigarette during clashes with Israeli troops near Israel's controversial barrier that separates the West Bank town of Abu Dis from Jerusalem, November 17, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, November 17, 2014
A Palestinian protester smokes a cigarette during clashes with Israeli troops near Israel's controversial barrier that separates the West Bank town of Abu Dis from Jerusalem, November 17, 2014.
Close
11 / 12
A Palestinian protester throws a tyre to burn it during clashes with Israeli troops following an anti-Israel demonstration in solidarity with al-Aqsa mosque, in the West Bank city of Hebron, November 14, 2014.

A Palestinian protester throws a tyre to burn it during clashes with Israeli troops following an anti-Israel demonstration in solidarity with al-Aqsa mosque, in the West Bank city of Hebron, November 14, 2014.

Reuters / Friday, November 14, 2014
A Palestinian protester throws a tyre to burn it during clashes with Israeli troops following an anti-Israel demonstration in solidarity with al-Aqsa mosque, in the West Bank city of Hebron, November 14, 2014.
Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
Battle for Kobani

Battle for Kobani

Next Slideshows

Battle for Kobani

Battle for Kobani

The fighting continues in the Syrian border town.

17 Nov 2014
G20 summit

G20 summit

Inside the G20 summit in Australia.

17 Nov 2014
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT: Our top photos from the past week.

15 Nov 2014
Clashes in West Bank

Clashes in West Bank

Recent clashes between Israeli police and Palestinians have raised fears of a new uprising.

15 Nov 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Mexico's poppy war

Mexico's poppy war

The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.

MTVs rained-out red carpet

MTVs rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

Jaitley in Japan

Jaitley in Japan

Pictures from Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's three-day visit to Japan.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Plane lands after secret, two-year mission

Plane lands after secret, two-year mission

The U.S. military's experimental X-37B space plane completes a classified mission that lasted nearly two years, the Air Force said.

Macron wins French election

Macron wins French election

Emmanuel Macron is elected president of France, defeating Marine Le Pen, who threatened to take France out of the European Union.

Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby

Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby

Always Dreaming won the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky on a sloppy track.

India This Week

India This Week

Our best India pictures from this week.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures