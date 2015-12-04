Clashes on the Greek-Macedonian border
A stranded migrant holding a baby shouts next to a Greek police cordon following scuffles at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
A refugee collapses next to a border fence, before crossing the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A refugee, carrying a boy on his shoulders and his documents in hand, struggles to pass through a Greek police cordon before crossing the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A refugee breastfeeds her baby behind a Greek police cordon as she waits to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Stranded migrants protest next to the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
A refugee girl is carried away after collapsing while struggling to pass through a Greek police cordon before crossing the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A stranded migrant kicks the shield of a Greek police officer during scuffles at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Stranded migrants react during scuffles with Greek police officers at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Stranded migrants react during scuffles with Greek police officers at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Stranded migrants scuffle with Greek police officers at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Stranded migrants shout slogans, as they are surrounded by Greek police at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Stranded migrants shout slogans next to a Greek police cordon, as they block a crossing of the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Stranded migrants argue with a Greek police officer as they block a crossing of the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
A Macedonian police officer hits a stranded migrant attempting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near Gevgelija, Macedonia December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Stranded migrants scuffle with Greek police officers as they try to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Macedonian police officers block stranded migrants as they attempt to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near Gevgelija, Macedonia December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
A stranded migrant argues with a Macedonian police officer as he tries to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
A stranded migrant, who collapsed during clashes with Macedonian police, is tended to as others try to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Stranded migrants run as tear gas fills the air during clashes with Macedonian police as they try to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Stranded migrants argue with Macedonian police officers as they try to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
A Macedonian police officer shoots in the air as stranded migrants try to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near Gevgelija, Macedonia December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Macedonian police officers block a stranded migrant trying to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near Gevgelija, Macedonia December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Macedonian police officers block stranded migrants trying to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near Gevgelija, Macedonia December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
A refugee woman (L) shows her passport to a Macedonian police officer before crossing the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Greek police officer (L) offers water to a refugee as other refugees cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Next Slideshows
Shooting in San Bernardino
Our latest images from the shooting aftermath in San Bernardino, California.
Dick Cheney bust unveiled
Bush and Cheney are reunited as a marble bust of the former vice president is unveiled at the U.S. Capitol.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Women in the U.S. military
A look at women who serve in America's military, as Defense Secretary Ash Carter announces the U.S. military will open all combat jobs to women.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes India International Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.