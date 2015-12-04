Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Dec 4, 2015 | 8:40pm IST

Clashes on the Greek-Macedonian border

A stranded migrant holding a baby shouts next to a Greek police cordon following scuffles at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

A stranded migrant holding a baby shouts next to a Greek police cordon following scuffles at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2015
A stranded migrant holding a baby shouts next to a Greek police cordon following scuffles at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
A refugee collapses next to a border fence, before crossing the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A refugee collapses next to a border fence, before crossing the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Friday, December 04, 2015
A refugee collapses next to a border fence, before crossing the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A refugee, carrying a boy on his shoulders and his documents in hand, struggles to pass through a Greek police cordon before crossing the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A refugee, carrying a boy on his shoulders and his documents in hand, struggles to pass through a Greek police cordon before crossing the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Friday, December 04, 2015
A refugee, carrying a boy on his shoulders and his documents in hand, struggles to pass through a Greek police cordon before crossing the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A refugee breastfeeds her baby behind a Greek police cordon as she waits to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A refugee breastfeeds her baby behind a Greek police cordon as she waits to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Friday, December 04, 2015
A refugee breastfeeds her baby behind a Greek police cordon as she waits to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Stranded migrants protest next to the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Stranded migrants protest next to the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Friday, December 04, 2015
Stranded migrants protest next to the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
A refugee girl is carried away after collapsing while struggling to pass through a Greek police cordon before crossing the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A refugee girl is carried away after collapsing while struggling to pass through a Greek police cordon before crossing the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Friday, December 04, 2015
A refugee girl is carried away after collapsing while struggling to pass through a Greek police cordon before crossing the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A stranded migrant kicks the shield of a Greek police officer during scuffles at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

A stranded migrant kicks the shield of a Greek police officer during scuffles at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2015
A stranded migrant kicks the shield of a Greek police officer during scuffles at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Stranded migrants react during scuffles with Greek police officers at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Stranded migrants react during scuffles with Greek police officers at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2015
Stranded migrants react during scuffles with Greek police officers at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Stranded migrants react during scuffles with Greek police officers at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Stranded migrants react during scuffles with Greek police officers at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2015
Stranded migrants react during scuffles with Greek police officers at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Stranded migrants scuffle with Greek police officers at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Stranded migrants scuffle with Greek police officers at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2015
Stranded migrants scuffle with Greek police officers at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Stranded migrants shout slogans, as they are surrounded by Greek police at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Stranded migrants shout slogans, as they are surrounded by Greek police at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2015
Stranded migrants shout slogans, as they are surrounded by Greek police at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Stranded migrants shout slogans next to a Greek police cordon, as they block a crossing of the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Stranded migrants shout slogans next to a Greek police cordon, as they block a crossing of the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2015
Stranded migrants shout slogans next to a Greek police cordon, as they block a crossing of the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Stranded migrants argue with a Greek police officer as they block a crossing of the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Stranded migrants argue with a Greek police officer as they block a crossing of the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2015
Stranded migrants argue with a Greek police officer as they block a crossing of the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
A Macedonian police officer hits a stranded migrant attempting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near Gevgelija, Macedonia December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

A Macedonian police officer hits a stranded migrant attempting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near Gevgelija, Macedonia December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Wednesday, December 02, 2015
A Macedonian police officer hits a stranded migrant attempting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near Gevgelija, Macedonia December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Stranded migrants scuffle with Greek police officers as they try to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Stranded migrants scuffle with Greek police officers as they try to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2015
Stranded migrants scuffle with Greek police officers as they try to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Macedonian police officers block stranded migrants as they attempt to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near Gevgelija, Macedonia December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Macedonian police officers block stranded migrants as they attempt to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near Gevgelija, Macedonia December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Wednesday, December 02, 2015
Macedonian police officers block stranded migrants as they attempt to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near Gevgelija, Macedonia December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
A stranded migrant argues with a Macedonian police officer as he tries to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

A stranded migrant argues with a Macedonian police officer as he tries to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Wednesday, December 02, 2015
A stranded migrant argues with a Macedonian police officer as he tries to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
A stranded migrant, who collapsed during clashes with Macedonian police, is tended to as others try to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

A stranded migrant, who collapsed during clashes with Macedonian police, is tended to as others try to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Wednesday, December 02, 2015
A stranded migrant, who collapsed during clashes with Macedonian police, is tended to as others try to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Stranded migrants run as tear gas fills the air during clashes with Macedonian police as they try to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Stranded migrants run as tear gas fills the air during clashes with Macedonian police as they try to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Wednesday, December 02, 2015
Stranded migrants run as tear gas fills the air during clashes with Macedonian police as they try to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Stranded migrants argue with Macedonian police officers as they try to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Stranded migrants argue with Macedonian police officers as they try to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Wednesday, December 02, 2015
Stranded migrants argue with Macedonian police officers as they try to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
A Macedonian police officer shoots in the air as stranded migrants try to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near Gevgelija, Macedonia December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

A Macedonian police officer shoots in the air as stranded migrants try to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near Gevgelija, Macedonia December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Wednesday, December 02, 2015
A Macedonian police officer shoots in the air as stranded migrants try to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near Gevgelija, Macedonia December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Macedonian police officers block a stranded migrant trying to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near Gevgelija, Macedonia December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Macedonian police officers block a stranded migrant trying to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near Gevgelija, Macedonia December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Wednesday, December 02, 2015
Macedonian police officers block a stranded migrant trying to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near Gevgelija, Macedonia December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Macedonian police officers block stranded migrants trying to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near Gevgelija, Macedonia December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Macedonian police officers block stranded migrants trying to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near Gevgelija, Macedonia December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Wednesday, December 02, 2015
Macedonian police officers block stranded migrants trying to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near Gevgelija, Macedonia December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
A refugee woman (L) shows her passport to a Macedonian police officer before crossing the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A refugee woman (L) shows her passport to a Macedonian police officer before crossing the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Friday, December 04, 2015
A refugee woman (L) shows her passport to a Macedonian police officer before crossing the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece December 4, 2015.
A Greek police officer (L) offers water to a refugee as other refugees cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A Greek police officer (L) offers water to a refugee as other refugees cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Friday, December 04, 2015
A Greek police officer (L) offers water to a refugee as other refugees cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
