Clashes outside Ukraine parliament
An injured national guard officer is carried away by comrades outside the parliament building in Kiev, Ukraine, August 31, 2015. Ukraine's parliament voted on Monday for constitutional changes to give separatist-minded eastern regions a special...more
Interior ministry officers stand next to a pool of blood outside the parliament building in Kiev, Ukraine, August 31, 2015. At least four police and national guard were badly hurt when a grenade was lobbed from a crowd of nationalists demonstrating...more
Demonstrators, who are against a constitutional amendment on decentralization, clash with police outside the parliament building in Kiev, Ukraine, August 31, 2015. Ukraine's national guard said about 50 of its members were hurt, including four with...more
Injured Ukrainian servicemen lie outside the parliament building in Kiev, Ukraine, August 31, 2015. At a boisterous session, with many deputies shouting "shame" and rhythmically beating parliamentary benches, a total of 265 deputies voted in favor of...more
Demonstrators, who are against a constitutional amendment on decentralization, clash with police outside the parliament building in Kiev, Ukraine, August 31, 2015. But many coalition allies, including former prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko, spoke...more
Ukrainian police officers take cover behind shields during clashes with demonstrators, who are against a constitutional amendment on decentralization, outside the parliament building in Kiev, Ukraine, August 31, 2015. Approval of legislation for...more
Demonstrators, who are against a constitutional amendment on decentralization, clash with police outside the parliament building in Kiev, Ukraine, August 31, 2015. Though a ceasefire is under pressure from sporadic shelling and shooting which...more
Demonstrators, who are against a constitutional amendment on decentralization, clash with police outside the parliament building in Kiev, Ukraine, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Demonstrators, who are against a constitutional amendment on decentralization, clash with police outside the parliament building in Kiev, Ukraine, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Demonstrators, who are against a constitutional amendment on decentralization, clash with police outside the parliament building in Kiev, Ukraine, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Demonstrators, who are against a constitutional amendment on decentralization, clash with police outside the parliament building in Kiev, Ukraine, August 31, 2015.REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Demonstrators, who are against a constitutional amendment on decentralization, clash with police outside the parliament building in Kiev, Ukraine, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Ukrainian deputies attend a parliament session in Kiev, Ukraine, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Demonstrators, who are against a constitutional amendment on decentralization, clash with police outside the parliament building in Kiev, Ukraine, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Demonstrators, who are against a constitutional amendment on decentralization, clash with police outside the parliament building in Kiev, Ukraine, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
