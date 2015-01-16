Clashes over cartoons
A policeman uses his gun to disperse protesters during a protest against satirical French weekly Charlie Hebdo, in Karachi January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Asif Hassan (L), a photographer of French news agency Agence France-Press (AFP), shot during a protest against satirical French weekly Charlie Hebdo, is helped by a fellow photographer in Karachi January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A supporter of the Islamic political party Jamaat-e-Islami holds a sign as he listens to a speech with others during a protest against satirical French weekly Charlie Hebdo, in Islamabad January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A supporter of Jamiat Taliba Islam (JTI), student wing of Jamat Islami (JI), throws stones at policemen during a demonstration against satirical French weekly Charlie Hebdo, while marching towards the French Consulate in Karachi January 16, 2015....more
Protesters from the Islamic Action Front and others chant slogans during a protest against satirical French weekly newspaper Charlie Hebdo, after the Friday prayer in Amman January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A supporter of Jamiat Talaba Islam (JTI), the student wing of Jamat Islami (JI), throws stones with others at policemen during a protest against satirical French weekly Charlie Hebdo, in Karachi January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Supporters of the Jamaat-ud-Dawa Islamic organisation burn a replica of the French flag to protest against satirical French weekly newspaper Charlie Hebdo, in Islamabad January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
Asif Hassan, a photographer of French news agency Agence France-Press (AFP), sits in a police vehicle with his hand on his chest, after being shot during a protest against satirical French weekly Charlie Hebdo, in Karachi January 16, 2015....more
Protesters from the Islamic Action Front and others hold a banner in support of the Prophet Mohammad, during a protest against satirical French weekly newspaper Charlie Hebdo, after the Friday prayer in Amman January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Supporters of the Jamaat-ud-Dawa Islamic organization burn France's flag during a protest against satirical French weekly newspaper Charlie Hebdo, in Peshawar January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
A protester holds up the flag of the Islamic State during a demonstration against satirical French weekly Charlie Hebdo, in Aden, Yemen January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Yaser Hasan
Palestinian protesters shout slogans in front of the Dome of the Rock during a demonstration against the printing of satirical sketches of the Prophet Mohammed by French magazine Charlie Hebdo, on the compound known to Muslims as al-Haram al-Sharif...more
A woman protests against satirical French weekly Charlie Hebdo, in Beirut's southern suburbs January 16, 2015. The text on the headband reads in Arabic: " I'm at your service oh Mohamad". REUTERS/ Khalil Hassan
Muslims shout slogans against France and call for an apology while carrying banners during a demonstration against satirical French weekly Charlie Hebdo, after attending Jumma prayer in Khartoum January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Supporters of the Islamic political party Jamaat-e-Islami hold placards as they listen to a speech during a protest against satirical French weekly Charlie Hebdo, in Islamabad January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Policemen guard a road leading to the U.S. consulate during a protest against satirical French weekly newspaper Charlie Hebdo, in Lahore January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
People chant slogans as they hold signs during a protest against satirical French weekly newspaper Charlie Hebdo, in Lahore January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Tunisian protesters shout slogans against French weekly newspaper Charlie Hebdo during a rally in Tunis January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Anis Mili
Supporters of Shabab-e-Milli, the youth wing of the Jamaat-e-Islami party, stand on a top of a replica of the French flag to protest against satirical French weekly newspaper Charlie Hebdo, in Quetta January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
Pro-Islamist demonstrators shout slogans during a demonstration in Istanbul January 14, 2015. Some 20 pro-Islamist demonstrators protested against Turkish daily newspaper Cumhuriyet, which published a four-page spread of Charlie Hebdo cartoons....more
A women shouts slogans after Friday prayer in front of the Paris Grand Mosque to protest against the French satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo's caricatures of the Prophet Mohammed January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Protesters from the Islamic Action Front and others try to reach the French embassy during a protest against satirical French weekly newspaper Charlie Hebdo, after the Friday prayer in Amman January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A demonstrator holds a banner as others wave Turkish and Islamic flags during a protest against Cumhuriyet, a staunchly secular opposition newspaper, in Istanbul January 15, 2015. Pro-Islamist demonstrators protested against Turkish daily newspaper...more
Demonstrators try to help a fellow demonstrator who fainted during a protest against satirical French weekly newspaper Charlie Hebdo, after the Friday prayer in Amman January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Muslims shout slogans against France and call for an apology while carrying banners during a demonstration against satirical French weekly Charlie Hebdo, after attending Jumma prayer in Khartoum January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
People walk past Jordanian police as they stand guard before a protest against satirical French weekly newspaper Charlie Hebdo, after the Friday prayer in Amman January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A policeman who suffered wounds from stone pelting during a protest against satirical French weekly Charlie Hebdo receives medical attention at a hospital in Karachi January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
Jordanian security forces detain a demonstrator trying to reach the French embassy during a protest against satirical French weekly newspaper Charlie Hebdo, after the Friday prayer in Amman January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Leader of Jordan's Muslim Brotherhood Sheikh Hammam Said (C), takes part during a protest against satirical French weekly newspaper Charlie Hebdo, held by the Islamic Action Front and others after the Friday prayer in Amman January 16, 2015....more
Protesters carry signs during a protest against satirical French weekly Charlie Hebdo, in Aleppo January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
