Clashes return to Cairo
Supporters of deposed Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi help a fellow protester, who eye is injured by pellets, into a pick-up during clashes on the 6th October Bridge and Ramses square in central Cairo early July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih more
Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi run from tear gas fired by riot police during clashes on the Sixth of October Bridge over the Ramsis square area in central Cairo July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Supporters of Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi waving a national flag run from tear gas during clashes with riot police at the 6th October Bridge in the Ramsis square area in central Cairo July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi run from tear gas fired by riot police during clashes at Ramses Square in Cairo, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A supporter of deposed Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi holds up his poster and a national flag during clashes between the police and Mursi supporters in the Ramsis square area in central Cairo July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shouts slogans as he holds up a picture of Mursi during clashes at Ramses Square in Cairo, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Riot police fire tear gas at supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi during clashes on the Sixth of October Bridge over the Ramsis square area in central Cairo July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi flees from tear gas and rubber bullets fired by riot police during clashes on the Sixth of October Bridge over the Ramsis square area in central Cairo July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh more
A supporter of deposed Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi holds up a Mursi poster as another (bottom) reacts to tear gas fired by police, during clashes on the 6th October Bridge and Ramses square in central Cairo July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih more
A supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi hide under a barrier during clashes with riot police on the 6th October Bridge over the Ramsis square area in central Cairo July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi fire flares at riot police during clashes on the Sixth of October Bridge over the Ramsis square area in central Cairo July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Police fire tear gas at supporters of deposed Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi during clashes on the 6th October Bridge and Ramses square in central Cairo July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A picture of deposed Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi hangs on the side of the 6th October Bridge amid tear gas fired by police during clashes with Mursi supporters in the Ramsis square area in central Cairo July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih more
Riot police fire tear gas at supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi during clashes on the Sixth of October Bridge over the Ramsis square area in central Cairo July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Riot police and anti-Mursi protesters throw stones at supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi during clashes on the Sixth of October Bridge over the Ramsis square area in central Cairo July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Supporters of deposed Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi run from tear gas fired by police during clashes on the 6th October Bridge and Ramses square in central Cairo July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
An injured supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi runs from tear gas fired by riot police during clashes on the Sixth of October Bridge over the Ramsis square area in central Cairo early July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany more
Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi carry a wounded man, affected by tear gas and rubber bullets, during clashes with riot police during clashes on the Sixth of October Bridge over the Ramsis square area in central Cairo July 15,...more
A supporter of deposed Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi throws stones at police during clashes on the 6th October Bridge and Ramses square in central Cairo early July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Police fire tear gas at supporters of deposed Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi during clashes on the 6th October Bridge and Ramses square in central Cairo early July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi who was wounded by rubber bullets and affected by tear gas reacts during clashes with riot police on the Sixth of October Bridge over the Ramsis square area in central Cairo July 15, 2013. ...more
A supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi carries a national flag and a flag with an Islamic motto during clashes with riot police on the Sixth of October Bridge over the Ramsis square area in central Cairo July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Amr...more
A supporter of deposed Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi uses a slingshot to shoot stones at police and anti-Mursi protesters during clashes on the 6th October Bridge and Ramses square in central Cairo July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
An injured supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi lies on the ground during clashes with riot police on the Sixth of October Bridge over the Ramsis square area in central Cairo July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi is helped after being injured during clashes with riot police on the Sixth of October Bridge over the Ramsis square area in central Cairo July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi holds up tear gas canisters fired by riot police during clashes on the Sixth of October Bridge over the Ramsis square area in central Cairo July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A supporter of deposed Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi runs towards a fire to dispose a tear gas fired by police during clashes on the 6th October Bridge and Ramses square in central Cairo July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Supporters of deposed Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi throw stones at police and anti-Mursi protesters during clashes on the 6th October Bridge and Ramses square in central Cairo July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A supporter of deposed Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi hugs a Mursi poster during clashes with police and anti-Mursi protesters on the 6th October Bridge and Ramses square in central Cairo July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi throw stones towards riot police during clashes on the Sixth of October Bridge over the Ramsis square area in central Cairo July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi throw stones at riot police during clashes with riot police on the Sixth of October Bridge over the Ramsis square area in central Cairo July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Riot policemen fire tear gas towards supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi on the Sixth of October Bridge over the Ramsis square area in central Cairo July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi throw stones at riot police during clashes on the Sixth of October Bridge over the Ramsis square area in central Cairo July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi flashes a laser light at riot police during clashes on the Sixth of October Bridge over the Ramsis square area in central Cairo July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi holds a copy of the Koran while shouting slogans during clashes with riot police on the Sixth of October Bridge over the Ramsis square area in central Cairo July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah...more
