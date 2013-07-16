Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Jul 16, 2013 | 5:45pm IST

Clashes return to Cairo

<p>Supporters of deposed Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi help a fellow protester, who eye is injured by pellets, into a pick-up during clashes on the 6th October Bridge and Ramses square in central Cairo early July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

Supporters of deposed Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi help a fellow protester, who eye is injured by pellets, into a pick-up during clashes on the 6th October Bridge and Ramses square in central Cairo early July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih more

Tuesday, July 16, 2013

Supporters of deposed Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi help a fellow protester, who eye is injured by pellets, into a pick-up during clashes on the 6th October Bridge and Ramses square in central Cairo early July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
1 / 35
<p>Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi run from tear gas fired by riot police during clashes on the Sixth of October Bridge over the Ramsis square area in central Cairo July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi run from tear gas fired by riot police during clashes on the Sixth of October Bridge over the Ramsis square area in central Cairo July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Tuesday, July 16, 2013

Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi run from tear gas fired by riot police during clashes on the Sixth of October Bridge over the Ramsis square area in central Cairo July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
2 / 35
<p>Supporters of Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi waving a national flag run from tear gas during clashes with riot police at the 6th October Bridge in the Ramsis square area in central Cairo July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

Supporters of Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi waving a national flag run from tear gas during clashes with riot police at the 6th October Bridge in the Ramsis square area in central Cairo July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Tuesday, July 16, 2013

Supporters of Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi waving a national flag run from tear gas during clashes with riot police at the 6th October Bridge in the Ramsis square area in central Cairo July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
3 / 35
<p>Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi run from tear gas fired by riot police during clashes at Ramses Square in Cairo, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi run from tear gas fired by riot police during clashes at Ramses Square in Cairo, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Tuesday, July 16, 2013

Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi run from tear gas fired by riot police during clashes at Ramses Square in Cairo, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
4 / 35
<p>A supporter of deposed Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi holds up his poster and a national flag during clashes between the police and Mursi supporters in the Ramsis square area in central Cairo July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

A supporter of deposed Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi holds up his poster and a national flag during clashes between the police and Mursi supporters in the Ramsis square area in central Cairo July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Tuesday, July 16, 2013

A supporter of deposed Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi holds up his poster and a national flag during clashes between the police and Mursi supporters in the Ramsis square area in central Cairo July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
5 / 35
<p>A supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shouts slogans as he holds up a picture of Mursi during clashes at Ramses Square in Cairo, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

A supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shouts slogans as he holds up a picture of Mursi during clashes at Ramses Square in Cairo, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Tuesday, July 16, 2013

A supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shouts slogans as he holds up a picture of Mursi during clashes at Ramses Square in Cairo, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
6 / 35
<p>Riot police fire tear gas at supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi during clashes on the Sixth of October Bridge over the Ramsis square area in central Cairo July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Riot police fire tear gas at supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi during clashes on the Sixth of October Bridge over the Ramsis square area in central Cairo July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Tuesday, July 16, 2013

Riot police fire tear gas at supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi during clashes on the Sixth of October Bridge over the Ramsis square area in central Cairo July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
7 / 35
<p>A supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi flees from tear gas and rubber bullets fired by riot police during clashes on the Sixth of October Bridge over the Ramsis square area in central Cairo July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

A supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi flees from tear gas and rubber bullets fired by riot police during clashes on the Sixth of October Bridge over the Ramsis square area in central Cairo July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh more

Tuesday, July 16, 2013

A supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi flees from tear gas and rubber bullets fired by riot police during clashes on the Sixth of October Bridge over the Ramsis square area in central Cairo July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
8 / 35
<p>A supporter of deposed Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi holds up a Mursi poster as another (bottom) reacts to tear gas fired by police, during clashes on the 6th October Bridge and Ramses square in central Cairo July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

A supporter of deposed Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi holds up a Mursi poster as another (bottom) reacts to tear gas fired by police, during clashes on the 6th October Bridge and Ramses square in central Cairo July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih more

Tuesday, July 16, 2013

A supporter of deposed Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi holds up a Mursi poster as another (bottom) reacts to tear gas fired by police, during clashes on the 6th October Bridge and Ramses square in central Cairo July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
9 / 35
<p>A supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi hide under a barrier during clashes with riot police on the 6th October Bridge over the Ramsis square area in central Cairo July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

A supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi hide under a barrier during clashes with riot police on the 6th October Bridge over the Ramsis square area in central Cairo July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Tuesday, July 16, 2013

A supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi hide under a barrier during clashes with riot police on the 6th October Bridge over the Ramsis square area in central Cairo July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
10 / 35
<p>Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi fire flares at riot police during clashes on the Sixth of October Bridge over the Ramsis square area in central Cairo July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi fire flares at riot police during clashes on the Sixth of October Bridge over the Ramsis square area in central Cairo July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Tuesday, July 16, 2013

Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi fire flares at riot police during clashes on the Sixth of October Bridge over the Ramsis square area in central Cairo July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
11 / 35
<p>Police fire tear gas at supporters of deposed Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi during clashes on the 6th October Bridge and Ramses square in central Cairo July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

Police fire tear gas at supporters of deposed Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi during clashes on the 6th October Bridge and Ramses square in central Cairo July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Tuesday, July 16, 2013

Police fire tear gas at supporters of deposed Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi during clashes on the 6th October Bridge and Ramses square in central Cairo July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
12 / 35
<p>A picture of deposed Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi hangs on the side of the 6th October Bridge amid tear gas fired by police during clashes with Mursi supporters in the Ramsis square area in central Cairo July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

A picture of deposed Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi hangs on the side of the 6th October Bridge amid tear gas fired by police during clashes with Mursi supporters in the Ramsis square area in central Cairo July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih more

Tuesday, July 16, 2013

A picture of deposed Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi hangs on the side of the 6th October Bridge amid tear gas fired by police during clashes with Mursi supporters in the Ramsis square area in central Cairo July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
13 / 35
<p>Riot police fire tear gas at supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi during clashes on the Sixth of October Bridge over the Ramsis square area in central Cairo July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Riot police fire tear gas at supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi during clashes on the Sixth of October Bridge over the Ramsis square area in central Cairo July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Tuesday, July 16, 2013

Riot police fire tear gas at supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi during clashes on the Sixth of October Bridge over the Ramsis square area in central Cairo July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
14 / 35
<p>Riot police and anti-Mursi protesters throw stones at supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi during clashes on the Sixth of October Bridge over the Ramsis square area in central Cairo July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Riot police and anti-Mursi protesters throw stones at supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi during clashes on the Sixth of October Bridge over the Ramsis square area in central Cairo July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Tuesday, July 16, 2013

Riot police and anti-Mursi protesters throw stones at supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi during clashes on the Sixth of October Bridge over the Ramsis square area in central Cairo July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
15 / 35
<p>Supporters of deposed Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi run from tear gas fired by police during clashes on the 6th October Bridge and Ramses square in central Cairo July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

Supporters of deposed Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi run from tear gas fired by police during clashes on the 6th October Bridge and Ramses square in central Cairo July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Tuesday, July 16, 2013

Supporters of deposed Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi run from tear gas fired by police during clashes on the 6th October Bridge and Ramses square in central Cairo July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
16 / 35
<p>An injured supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi runs from tear gas fired by riot police during clashes on the Sixth of October Bridge over the Ramsis square area in central Cairo early July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

An injured supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi runs from tear gas fired by riot police during clashes on the Sixth of October Bridge over the Ramsis square area in central Cairo early July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany more

Tuesday, July 16, 2013

An injured supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi runs from tear gas fired by riot police during clashes on the Sixth of October Bridge over the Ramsis square area in central Cairo early July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Close
17 / 35
<p>Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi carry a wounded man, affected by tear gas and rubber bullets, during clashes with riot police during clashes on the Sixth of October Bridge over the Ramsis square area in central Cairo July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi carry a wounded man, affected by tear gas and rubber bullets, during clashes with riot police during clashes on the Sixth of October Bridge over the Ramsis square area in central Cairo July 15,...more

Tuesday, July 16, 2013

Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi carry a wounded man, affected by tear gas and rubber bullets, during clashes with riot police during clashes on the Sixth of October Bridge over the Ramsis square area in central Cairo July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
18 / 35
<p>A supporter of deposed Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi throws stones at police during clashes on the 6th October Bridge and Ramses square in central Cairo early July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

A supporter of deposed Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi throws stones at police during clashes on the 6th October Bridge and Ramses square in central Cairo early July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Tuesday, July 16, 2013

A supporter of deposed Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi throws stones at police during clashes on the 6th October Bridge and Ramses square in central Cairo early July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
19 / 35
<p>Police fire tear gas at supporters of deposed Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi during clashes on the 6th October Bridge and Ramses square in central Cairo early July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

Police fire tear gas at supporters of deposed Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi during clashes on the 6th October Bridge and Ramses square in central Cairo early July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Tuesday, July 16, 2013

Police fire tear gas at supporters of deposed Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi during clashes on the 6th October Bridge and Ramses square in central Cairo early July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
20 / 35
<p>A supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi who was wounded by rubber bullets and affected by tear gas reacts during clashes with riot police on the Sixth of October Bridge over the Ramsis square area in central Cairo July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

A supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi who was wounded by rubber bullets and affected by tear gas reacts during clashes with riot police on the Sixth of October Bridge over the Ramsis square area in central Cairo July 15, 2013. ...more

Tuesday, July 16, 2013

A supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi who was wounded by rubber bullets and affected by tear gas reacts during clashes with riot police on the Sixth of October Bridge over the Ramsis square area in central Cairo July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
21 / 35
<p>A supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi carries a national flag and a flag with an Islamic motto during clashes with riot police on the Sixth of October Bridge over the Ramsis square area in central Cairo July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

A supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi carries a national flag and a flag with an Islamic motto during clashes with riot police on the Sixth of October Bridge over the Ramsis square area in central Cairo July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Amr...more

Tuesday, July 16, 2013

A supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi carries a national flag and a flag with an Islamic motto during clashes with riot police on the Sixth of October Bridge over the Ramsis square area in central Cairo July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
22 / 35
<p>A supporter of deposed Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi uses a slingshot to shoot stones at police and anti-Mursi protesters during clashes on the 6th October Bridge and Ramses square in central Cairo July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

A supporter of deposed Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi uses a slingshot to shoot stones at police and anti-Mursi protesters during clashes on the 6th October Bridge and Ramses square in central Cairo July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Tuesday, July 16, 2013

A supporter of deposed Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi uses a slingshot to shoot stones at police and anti-Mursi protesters during clashes on the 6th October Bridge and Ramses square in central Cairo July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
23 / 35
<p>An injured supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi lies on the ground during clashes with riot police on the Sixth of October Bridge over the Ramsis square area in central Cairo July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

An injured supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi lies on the ground during clashes with riot police on the Sixth of October Bridge over the Ramsis square area in central Cairo July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Tuesday, July 16, 2013

An injured supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi lies on the ground during clashes with riot police on the Sixth of October Bridge over the Ramsis square area in central Cairo July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Close
24 / 35
<p>A supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi is helped after being injured during clashes with riot police on the Sixth of October Bridge over the Ramsis square area in central Cairo July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

A supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi is helped after being injured during clashes with riot police on the Sixth of October Bridge over the Ramsis square area in central Cairo July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Tuesday, July 16, 2013

A supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi is helped after being injured during clashes with riot police on the Sixth of October Bridge over the Ramsis square area in central Cairo July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Close
25 / 35
<p>A supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi holds up tear gas canisters fired by riot police during clashes on the Sixth of October Bridge over the Ramsis square area in central Cairo July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

A supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi holds up tear gas canisters fired by riot police during clashes on the Sixth of October Bridge over the Ramsis square area in central Cairo July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Tuesday, July 16, 2013

A supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi holds up tear gas canisters fired by riot police during clashes on the Sixth of October Bridge over the Ramsis square area in central Cairo July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Close
26 / 35
<p>A supporter of deposed Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi runs towards a fire to dispose a tear gas fired by police during clashes on the 6th October Bridge and Ramses square in central Cairo July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

A supporter of deposed Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi runs towards a fire to dispose a tear gas fired by police during clashes on the 6th October Bridge and Ramses square in central Cairo July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Tuesday, July 16, 2013

A supporter of deposed Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi runs towards a fire to dispose a tear gas fired by police during clashes on the 6th October Bridge and Ramses square in central Cairo July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
27 / 35
<p>Supporters of deposed Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi throw stones at police and anti-Mursi protesters during clashes on the 6th October Bridge and Ramses square in central Cairo July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

Supporters of deposed Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi throw stones at police and anti-Mursi protesters during clashes on the 6th October Bridge and Ramses square in central Cairo July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Tuesday, July 16, 2013

Supporters of deposed Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi throw stones at police and anti-Mursi protesters during clashes on the 6th October Bridge and Ramses square in central Cairo July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
28 / 35
<p>A supporter of deposed Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi hugs a Mursi poster during clashes with police and anti-Mursi protesters on the 6th October Bridge and Ramses square in central Cairo July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

A supporter of deposed Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi hugs a Mursi poster during clashes with police and anti-Mursi protesters on the 6th October Bridge and Ramses square in central Cairo July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Tuesday, July 16, 2013

A supporter of deposed Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi hugs a Mursi poster during clashes with police and anti-Mursi protesters on the 6th October Bridge and Ramses square in central Cairo July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
29 / 35
<p>Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi throw stones towards riot police during clashes on the Sixth of October Bridge over the Ramsis square area in central Cairo July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi throw stones towards riot police during clashes on the Sixth of October Bridge over the Ramsis square area in central Cairo July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Tuesday, July 16, 2013

Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi throw stones towards riot police during clashes on the Sixth of October Bridge over the Ramsis square area in central Cairo July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Close
30 / 35
<p>Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi throw stones at riot police during clashes with riot police on the Sixth of October Bridge over the Ramsis square area in central Cairo July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi throw stones at riot police during clashes with riot police on the Sixth of October Bridge over the Ramsis square area in central Cairo July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Tuesday, July 16, 2013

Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi throw stones at riot police during clashes with riot police on the Sixth of October Bridge over the Ramsis square area in central Cairo July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
31 / 35
<p>Riot policemen fire tear gas towards supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi on the Sixth of October Bridge over the Ramsis square area in central Cairo July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

Riot policemen fire tear gas towards supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi on the Sixth of October Bridge over the Ramsis square area in central Cairo July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Tuesday, July 16, 2013

Riot policemen fire tear gas towards supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi on the Sixth of October Bridge over the Ramsis square area in central Cairo July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Close
32 / 35
<p>Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi throw stones at riot police during clashes on the Sixth of October Bridge over the Ramsis square area in central Cairo July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi throw stones at riot police during clashes on the Sixth of October Bridge over the Ramsis square area in central Cairo July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Tuesday, July 16, 2013

Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi throw stones at riot police during clashes on the Sixth of October Bridge over the Ramsis square area in central Cairo July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
33 / 35
<p>A supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi flashes a laser light at riot police during clashes on the Sixth of October Bridge over the Ramsis square area in central Cairo July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

A supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi flashes a laser light at riot police during clashes on the Sixth of October Bridge over the Ramsis square area in central Cairo July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Tuesday, July 16, 2013

A supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi flashes a laser light at riot police during clashes on the Sixth of October Bridge over the Ramsis square area in central Cairo July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
34 / 35
<p>A supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi holds a copy of the Koran while shouting slogans during clashes with riot police on the Sixth of October Bridge over the Ramsis square area in central Cairo July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

A supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi holds a copy of the Koran while shouting slogans during clashes with riot police on the Sixth of October Bridge over the Ramsis square area in central Cairo July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah...more

Tuesday, July 16, 2013

A supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi holds a copy of the Koran while shouting slogans during clashes with riot police on the Sixth of October Bridge over the Ramsis square area in central Cairo July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
35 / 35
View Again
View Next
Slumdog gringos

Slumdog gringos

Next Slideshows

Slumdog gringos

Slumdog gringos

For many foreigners with low incomes in Rio de Janeiro, the favelas are the only affordable housing option as the rest of Rio's real estate has soared in price...

16 Jul 2013
NAACP convention

NAACP convention

Civil rights leaders of the NAACP gather in the wake of George Zimmerman's acquittal in the death of Trayvon Martin.

16 Jul 2013
French train derails

French train derails

A train derails and hits the platform at a station near Paris.

15 Jul 2013
The Trayvon Martin case

The Trayvon Martin case

The evidence, the uproar, and the trial of George Zimmerman.

15 Jul 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Ivanka Trump on the world stage

Ivanka Trump on the world stage

The daughter and adviser to President Donald Trump attends the W20 Summit and visits the Holocaust Memorial during a trip to Berlin, Germany.

Venezuela's masks of protest

Venezuela's masks of protest

Protesters demonstrating against Venezuela's government gear up for violent clashes with police.

Elton John in the spotlight

Elton John in the spotlight

Elton John spent two nights in intensive care with a potentially deadly bacterial infection and has canceled all his concerts for the rest of April and May.

USS Carl Vinson on patrol

USS Carl Vinson on patrol

The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group heads for Korean waters as North Korea warns it is ready to sink the aircraft carrier to demonstrate its military might.

Crabs invade Cuba's Bay of Pigs

Crabs invade Cuba's Bay of Pigs

Each year, after the first spring rains, millions of red, yellow and black landcrabs march for days from the surrounding forests to the bay on Cuba's southern coast to spawn in the sea.

Streets of Venezuela

Streets of Venezuela

Inside the near-daily demonstrations by both opponents and supporters of President Maduro.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

First lady Melania Trump

First lady Melania Trump

A look at Melania Trump's first weeks as first lady, as she celebrates her 47th birthday.

Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped

Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped

The aftermath in Afghanistan's Achin district, where a MOAB, or "mother of all bombs" struck an Islamic State position.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures