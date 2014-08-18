Edition:
Classic cars of California

A 1958 Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa Scaglietti Spyder is displayed on the 17th hole during the Concours d'Elegance at the Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California, August 17, 2014. The Concours tops a week-long celebration of automobiles and car culture on the Monterey Peninsula. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

TV personality Jay Leno rides a 1930 Bohmerland motorcycle around the grounds during the Concours d'Elegance at the Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California, August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

An award sits on the driver's seat of a 1961 Ferrari 250 TRI61 Fantuzzi Spyder during the Concours d'Elegance in Pebble Beach, California, August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Jon Shirley wins the Best of Show at the Concours d'Elegance with his 1954 Ferrari 375 MM Scaglietti Coupe in Pebble Beach, California, August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

An entrant sits in his 1902 Toledo Model A Stanhope Ranabout during the Concours d'Elegance at the Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California, August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

A 1959 Ferrari 250 TR59 Fantuzzi Spyder is judged during the Concours d'Elegance at the Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California, August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Guests sit with a row of champagne bottles during the Concours d'Elegance at the Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California, August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

TV personality Jay Leno rides a 1964 Zweirad Union Kavalier Type 115 motorcycle around the grounds during the Concours d'Elegance at the Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California, August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

A 1928 Maserati Tipo 26 Monoposto is parked on the 18th fairway of the Pebble Beach Golf Links during the Concours d'Elegance in Pebble Beach, California, August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

People walk past a Delahaye Cabriolet (L) and a 1955 Ferrari 250 GT Europa during the Tour d'Elegance in Carmel, California, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Sisters Minerva (L) and Octavia Miller sit on the running board of a 1928 Chrysler Imperial Traveler LeBaron Phaeton during the Concours d'Elegance at the Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California, August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Jon Shirley (2nd R) stands next to his 1954 Ferrari 375 MM Scaglietti Coupe after winning the Best of Show award at the Concours d'Elegance in Pebble Beach, California, August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

A 1960 Maserati Tipo 61 Spyder is prepared for the Concours d'Elegance on the 18th fairway of the Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California, August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Guests attend the Concours d'Elegance at the Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California, August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

An entrant sits in her 1929 Hispano-Suiza H6B Hibbard & Darrin Cabriolet during the Concours d'Elegance in Pebble Beach, California, August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

A 1938 Mercedes-Benz 540K Streamliner sits on the 18th fairway during the Concours d'Elegance at the Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California, August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Tuk the macaw sits on the shoulder of a guest in front of a 1956 Rolls-Royce Phantom IV H.J. Mulliner Saloon during the Concours d'Elegance at the Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California, August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

A 1934 Hispano-Suiza K6 Fernandez et Darrin Coupe Chauffeur (L) and a 1934 Hispano-Suiza J12 Fernandez et Darrin Coupe de Ville sits on the 18th fairway of the Pebble Beach Golf Links during the Concours d'Elegance in Pebble Beach, California, August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

TV personality Jay Leno reacts after he successfully rode a 1930 Bohmerland motorcycle around the grounds during the Concours d'Elegance at the Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California, August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

A girl collects confetti after Jon Shirley won the Best of Show at the Concours d'Elegance with his 1954 Ferrari 375 MM Scaglietti Coupe in Pebble Beach, California, August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

