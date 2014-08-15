Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Aug 15, 2014 | 6:07pm IST

Classic cars of Carmel

People walk past a 1957 Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa Scaglietta Spyder during the Tour d'Elegance in Carmel, California, August 14, 2014. The traditional Tour, which traces portions of 17-Mile Drive and the surrounding area, is held during the Pebble Beach Automotive Week that culminates with the Concours d'Elegance. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

People walk past a 1957 Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa Scaglietta Spyder during the Tour d'Elegance in Carmel, California, August 14, 2014. The traditional Tour, which traces portions of 17-Mile Drive and the surrounding area, is held during the Pebble...more

Friday, August 15, 2014
People walk past a 1957 Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa Scaglietta Spyder during the Tour d'Elegance in Carmel, California, August 14, 2014. The traditional Tour, which traces portions of 17-Mile Drive and the surrounding area, is held during the Pebble Beach Automotive Week that culminates with the Concours d'Elegance. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
Close
1 / 24
A 1969 Chevrolet Camaro and a Cadillac are displayed during the Carmel Mission Classic car show in Carmel, California, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

A 1969 Chevrolet Camaro and a Cadillac are displayed during the Carmel Mission Classic car show in Carmel, California, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Friday, August 15, 2014
A 1969 Chevrolet Camaro and a Cadillac are displayed during the Carmel Mission Classic car show in Carmel, California, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
Close
2 / 24
People walk past a Delahaye Cabriolet and a 1955 Ferrari 250 GT Europa during the Tour d'Elegance in Carmel, California, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

People walk past a Delahaye Cabriolet and a 1955 Ferrari 250 GT Europa during the Tour d'Elegance in Carmel, California, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Friday, August 15, 2014
People walk past a Delahaye Cabriolet and a 1955 Ferrari 250 GT Europa during the Tour d'Elegance in Carmel, California, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
Close
3 / 24
Diana Giffin poses with her replica of a 1937 Morgan 3-wheeler during the Little Car Show in Pacific Grove, California, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Diana Giffin poses with her replica of a 1937 Morgan 3-wheeler during the Little Car Show in Pacific Grove, California, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Friday, August 15, 2014
Diana Giffin poses with her replica of a 1937 Morgan 3-wheeler during the Little Car Show in Pacific Grove, California, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
Close
4 / 24
Bishop of the Diocese of Monterey Richard Garcia blesses a 1964 Chevrolet Corvette during the Carmel Mission Classic car show in Carmel, California, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Bishop of the Diocese of Monterey Richard Garcia blesses a 1964 Chevrolet Corvette during the Carmel Mission Classic car show in Carmel, California, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Friday, August 15, 2014
Bishop of the Diocese of Monterey Richard Garcia blesses a 1964 Chevrolet Corvette during the Carmel Mission Classic car show in Carmel, California, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
Close
5 / 24
People crowd around a 1938 Mercedes-Benz 540K Streamliner during the Tour d'Elegance in Carmel, California, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

People crowd around a 1938 Mercedes-Benz 540K Streamliner during the Tour d'Elegance in Carmel, California, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Friday, August 15, 2014
People crowd around a 1938 Mercedes-Benz 540K Streamliner during the Tour d'Elegance in Carmel, California, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
Close
6 / 24
A musician plays next to a 1958 Chevrolet Impala during the Carmel Mission Classic car show in Carmel, California, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

A musician plays next to a 1958 Chevrolet Impala during the Carmel Mission Classic car show in Carmel, California, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Friday, August 15, 2014
A musician plays next to a 1958 Chevrolet Impala during the Carmel Mission Classic car show in Carmel, California, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
Close
7 / 24
A 1950 Ford Country Squire Station Wagon is displayed during the Carmel-by-the-Sea Concours on the Avenue car show in Carmel, California, August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

A 1950 Ford Country Squire Station Wagon is displayed during the Carmel-by-the-Sea Concours on the Avenue car show in Carmel, California, August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Friday, August 15, 2014
A 1950 Ford Country Squire Station Wagon is displayed during the Carmel-by-the-Sea Concours on the Avenue car show in Carmel, California, August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
Close
8 / 24
The license plate and detail work of a 1942 Chrysler Town & Country Convertible are displayed during the Carmel-by-the-Sea Concours on the Avenue car show in Carmel, California, August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

The license plate and detail work of a 1942 Chrysler Town & Country Convertible are displayed during the Carmel-by-the-Sea Concours on the Avenue car show in Carmel, California, August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Friday, August 15, 2014
The license plate and detail work of a 1942 Chrysler Town & Country Convertible are displayed during the Carmel-by-the-Sea Concours on the Avenue car show in Carmel, California, August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
Close
9 / 24
A 2013 Morgan 3 Wheeler is displayed during the Carmel Mission Classic car show in Carmel, California, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

A 2013 Morgan 3 Wheeler is displayed during the Carmel Mission Classic car show in Carmel, California, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Friday, August 15, 2014
A 2013 Morgan 3 Wheeler is displayed during the Carmel Mission Classic car show in Carmel, California, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
Close
10 / 24
Children look at a 1964 Peel Trident during the Little Car Show in Pacific Grove, California, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Children look at a 1964 Peel Trident during the Little Car Show in Pacific Grove, California, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Friday, August 15, 2014
Children look at a 1964 Peel Trident during the Little Car Show in Pacific Grove, California, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
Close
11 / 24
A Palazzolo, a rendition of a 1920-30s cycle car, is displayed during the Little Car Show in Pacific Grove, California, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

A Palazzolo, a rendition of a 1920-30s cycle car, is displayed during the Little Car Show in Pacific Grove, California, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Friday, August 15, 2014
A Palazzolo, a rendition of a 1920-30s cycle car, is displayed during the Little Car Show in Pacific Grove, California, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
Close
12 / 24
Bill and Lee Gularte sit next to their 1913 Pope Hartford Model 31 Roadster during the Carmel Mission Classic car show in Carmel, California, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Bill and Lee Gularte sit next to their 1913 Pope Hartford Model 31 Roadster during the Carmel Mission Classic car show in Carmel, California, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Friday, August 15, 2014
Bill and Lee Gularte sit next to their 1913 Pope Hartford Model 31 Roadster during the Carmel Mission Classic car show in Carmel, California, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
Close
13 / 24
A man looks into the hatch of a 1974 Alfa Romeo Montreal during a preview for the Bonhams Quail Lodge car auction in Carmel, California, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

A man looks into the hatch of a 1974 Alfa Romeo Montreal during a preview for the Bonhams Quail Lodge car auction in Carmel, California, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Friday, August 15, 2014
A man looks into the hatch of a 1974 Alfa Romeo Montreal during a preview for the Bonhams Quail Lodge car auction in Carmel, California, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
Close
14 / 24
A 1905 REO Roadster is driven around the grounds during a preview for the Bonhams Quail Lodge car auction in Carmel, California, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

A 1905 REO Roadster is driven around the grounds during a preview for the Bonhams Quail Lodge car auction in Carmel, California, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Friday, August 15, 2014
A 1905 REO Roadster is driven around the grounds during a preview for the Bonhams Quail Lodge car auction in Carmel, California, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
Close
15 / 24
A Chevrolet El Camino and a 1956 Lincoln Continental Mark II are displayed during the Carmel Mission Classic car show in Carmel, California, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

A Chevrolet El Camino and a 1956 Lincoln Continental Mark II are displayed during the Carmel Mission Classic car show in Carmel, California, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Friday, August 15, 2014
A Chevrolet El Camino and a 1956 Lincoln Continental Mark II are displayed during the Carmel Mission Classic car show in Carmel, California, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
Close
16 / 24
Bishop of the Diocese of Monterey Richard Garcia and Deacon Warren Hoy bless a 1957 Jaguar XKSS once owned by late actor Steve McQueen, during the Carmel Mission Classic car show in Carmel, California, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Bishop of the Diocese of Monterey Richard Garcia and Deacon Warren Hoy bless a 1957 Jaguar XKSS once owned by late actor Steve McQueen, during the Carmel Mission Classic car show in Carmel, California, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Friday, August 15, 2014
Bishop of the Diocese of Monterey Richard Garcia and Deacon Warren Hoy bless a 1957 Jaguar XKSS once owned by late actor Steve McQueen, during the Carmel Mission Classic car show in Carmel, California, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
Close
17 / 24
A 1962-63 Ferrari 250 GTO Berlinetta is displayed during a preview for the Bonhams' Quail Lodge car auction in Carmel, California, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

A 1962-63 Ferrari 250 GTO Berlinetta is displayed during a preview for the Bonhams' Quail Lodge car auction in Carmel, California, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Friday, August 15, 2014
A 1962-63 Ferrari 250 GTO Berlinetta is displayed during a preview for the Bonhams' Quail Lodge car auction in Carmel, California, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
Close
18 / 24
Wild Bill Hill sits next to his 1959 Messerschmitt KR-200 car during the Little Car Show in Pacific Grove, California, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Wild Bill Hill sits next to his 1959 Messerschmitt KR-200 car during the Little Car Show in Pacific Grove, California, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Friday, August 15, 2014
Wild Bill Hill sits next to his 1959 Messerschmitt KR-200 car during the Little Car Show in Pacific Grove, California, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
Close
19 / 24
A figurine of a waving Queen Elizabeth, is displayed in front of a 1937 MG VA Tourer during the Little Car Show in Pacific Grove, California, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

A figurine of a waving Queen Elizabeth, is displayed in front of a 1937 MG VA Tourer during the Little Car Show in Pacific Grove, California, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Friday, August 15, 2014
A figurine of a waving Queen Elizabeth, is displayed in front of a 1937 MG VA Tourer during the Little Car Show in Pacific Grove, California, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
Close
20 / 24
Owner Walter Eisenstark stands next to his 1954 Siata 200CS Balbo Coupe during the Tour d'Elegance in Carmel, California, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Owner Walter Eisenstark stands next to his 1954 Siata 200CS Balbo Coupe during the Tour d'Elegance in Carmel, California, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Friday, August 15, 2014
Owner Walter Eisenstark stands next to his 1954 Siata 200CS Balbo Coupe during the Tour d'Elegance in Carmel, California, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
Close
21 / 24
A 1948 Chrysler Town & Country Convertible is directed to a parking space during the Carmel-by-the-Sea Concours on the Avenue car show in Carmel, California, August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

A 1948 Chrysler Town & Country Convertible is directed to a parking space during the Carmel-by-the-Sea Concours on the Avenue car show in Carmel, California, August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Friday, August 15, 2014
A 1948 Chrysler Town & Country Convertible is directed to a parking space during the Carmel-by-the-Sea Concours on the Avenue car show in Carmel, California, August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
Close
22 / 24
A 1953 Porsche 356 1500S America Roadster is displayed during the Carmel-by-the-Sea Concours on the Avenue car show in Carmel, California, August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

A 1953 Porsche 356 1500S America Roadster is displayed during the Carmel-by-the-Sea Concours on the Avenue car show in Carmel, California, August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Friday, August 15, 2014
A 1953 Porsche 356 1500S America Roadster is displayed during the Carmel-by-the-Sea Concours on the Avenue car show in Carmel, California, August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
Close
23 / 24
A 1953 Jaguar XK120 is displayed during a preview for the Bonhams Quail Lodge car auction in Carmel, California, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

A 1953 Jaguar XK120 is displayed during a preview for the Bonhams Quail Lodge car auction in Carmel, California, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Friday, August 15, 2014
A 1953 Jaguar XK120 is displayed during a preview for the Bonhams Quail Lodge car auction in Carmel, California, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Walls of water

Walls of water

Next Slideshows

Walls of water

Walls of water

Mother Nature puts on a show with these giant waves.

15 Aug 2014
The Emir of Kano

The Emir of Kano

The Emirate of Kano is part of the Sokoto Caliphate, one of the great Islamic empires that dotted the Sahel, profiting from caravan routes connecting Africa's...

15 Aug 2014
Modi at the Red Fort

Modi at the Red Fort

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the historic Red Fort during Independence Day celebrations in Delhi.

15 Aug 2014
Operation Lone Star

Operation Lone Star

Originally a preparedness exercise, Operation Lone Star now helps treat patients along Texas' Mexico border, regardless of status.

15 Aug 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Buddha's birthday

Buddha's birthday

Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.

Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics

Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics

The International Olympic Committee visits California this week as the race to host the 2024 Summer Games heats up.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures