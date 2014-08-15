Classic cars of Carmel
People walk past a 1957 Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa Scaglietta Spyder during the Tour d'Elegance in Carmel, California, August 14, 2014. The traditional Tour, which traces portions of 17-Mile Drive and the surrounding area, is held during the Pebble...more
A 1969 Chevrolet Camaro and a Cadillac are displayed during the Carmel Mission Classic car show in Carmel, California, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
People walk past a Delahaye Cabriolet and a 1955 Ferrari 250 GT Europa during the Tour d'Elegance in Carmel, California, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
Diana Giffin poses with her replica of a 1937 Morgan 3-wheeler during the Little Car Show in Pacific Grove, California, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
Bishop of the Diocese of Monterey Richard Garcia blesses a 1964 Chevrolet Corvette during the Carmel Mission Classic car show in Carmel, California, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
People crowd around a 1938 Mercedes-Benz 540K Streamliner during the Tour d'Elegance in Carmel, California, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
A musician plays next to a 1958 Chevrolet Impala during the Carmel Mission Classic car show in Carmel, California, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
A 1950 Ford Country Squire Station Wagon is displayed during the Carmel-by-the-Sea Concours on the Avenue car show in Carmel, California, August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
The license plate and detail work of a 1942 Chrysler Town & Country Convertible are displayed during the Carmel-by-the-Sea Concours on the Avenue car show in Carmel, California, August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
A 2013 Morgan 3 Wheeler is displayed during the Carmel Mission Classic car show in Carmel, California, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
Children look at a 1964 Peel Trident during the Little Car Show in Pacific Grove, California, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
A Palazzolo, a rendition of a 1920-30s cycle car, is displayed during the Little Car Show in Pacific Grove, California, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
Bill and Lee Gularte sit next to their 1913 Pope Hartford Model 31 Roadster during the Carmel Mission Classic car show in Carmel, California, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
A man looks into the hatch of a 1974 Alfa Romeo Montreal during a preview for the Bonhams Quail Lodge car auction in Carmel, California, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
A 1905 REO Roadster is driven around the grounds during a preview for the Bonhams Quail Lodge car auction in Carmel, California, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
A Chevrolet El Camino and a 1956 Lincoln Continental Mark II are displayed during the Carmel Mission Classic car show in Carmel, California, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
Bishop of the Diocese of Monterey Richard Garcia and Deacon Warren Hoy bless a 1957 Jaguar XKSS once owned by late actor Steve McQueen, during the Carmel Mission Classic car show in Carmel, California, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
A 1962-63 Ferrari 250 GTO Berlinetta is displayed during a preview for the Bonhams' Quail Lodge car auction in Carmel, California, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
Wild Bill Hill sits next to his 1959 Messerschmitt KR-200 car during the Little Car Show in Pacific Grove, California, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
A figurine of a waving Queen Elizabeth, is displayed in front of a 1937 MG VA Tourer during the Little Car Show in Pacific Grove, California, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
Owner Walter Eisenstark stands next to his 1954 Siata 200CS Balbo Coupe during the Tour d'Elegance in Carmel, California, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
A 1948 Chrysler Town & Country Convertible is directed to a parking space during the Carmel-by-the-Sea Concours on the Avenue car show in Carmel, California, August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
A 1953 Porsche 356 1500S America Roadster is displayed during the Carmel-by-the-Sea Concours on the Avenue car show in Carmel, California, August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
A 1953 Jaguar XK120 is displayed during a preview for the Bonhams Quail Lodge car auction in Carmel, California, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
