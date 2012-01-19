Edition:
Pictures | Thu Jan 19, 2012

Classic Kodak

<p>Two of Eastman Kodak's most successful cameras, a Brownie Special Six-20 (L), circa 1938-1942, which sold for $4, and the Pocket Instamatic 20 (R), which sold for about $28 in 1972, are shown January 12, 2012 in this studio illustration in Washington. REUTERS/Gary Cameron </p>

Thursday, January 19, 2012

<p>A Kodak film dispenser is seen in a photo store in London January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Thursday, January 19, 2012

<p>A collection of Eastman Kodak color slide film and 35mm film containers are shown, January 6, 2012, in this studio illustration in Washington. REUTERS/Gary Cameron </p>

Thursday, January 19, 2012

<p>A Kodak filter box is seen in a photo store in London January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

Thursday, January 19, 2012

<p>An Eastman Kodak promotional coffee percolator, and cups, made by the West Bend Company, are shown January 6, 2012, in this studio illustration in Washington. REUTERS/Gary Cameron </p>

Thursday, January 19, 2012

<p>An Eastman Kodak Carousel slide projector, with 35mm color slide and film cannisters, are shown January 6, 2012 in this studio illustration in Washington. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

Thursday, January 19, 2012

<p>Eastman Kodak black and white film, negatives, film development reels and black and white photographic prints are shown January 6, 2012 in this studio illustration in Washington. REUTERS/Gary Cameron </p>

Thursday, January 19, 2012

<p>Rolls of Kodak TMax film are seen on a camera store shelf in New York January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid </p>

Thursday, January 19, 2012

<p>A Kodak Retina camera is seen in a photo store in London, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

Thursday, January 19, 2012

<p>Eastman Kodak black and white film, negatives, film development reels and black and white photographic prints are shown January 6, 2012 in this studio illustration in Washington. REUTERS/Gary Cameron </p>

Thursday, January 19, 2012

