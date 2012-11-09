Classical dance in India
A school girl practices Bharatnatyam, an Indian classical dance, before a performance on the occasion of Mahashivratri festival in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A school girl practices Bharatnatyam, an Indian classical dance, before a performance on the occasion of Mahashivratri festival in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A school girl drinks juice before a performance of Indian classical dance on the occasion of Mahashivratri festival in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A school girl drinks juice before a performance of Indian classical dance on the occasion of Mahashivratri festival in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
School girls wait backstage before a performance of Indian classical dance on the occasion of Mahashivratri festival in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
School girls wait backstage before a performance of Indian classical dance on the occasion of Mahashivratri festival in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A Kathakali dancer wears a dress ahead of his performance at a dance festival in Hyderabad February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
A Kathakali dancer wears a dress ahead of his performance at a dance festival in Hyderabad February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
A Kathakali dancer waits for her performance to start during the annual temple festival at Tripunithura, in Kochi November 24, 2011. /Sivaram V
A Kathakali dancer waits for her performance to start during the annual temple festival at Tripunithura, in Kochi November 24, 2011. /Sivaram V
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (C) speaks with classical dancers after they performed Bharatanatyam, a traditional Indian dance, at the Kalakshetra cultural center in Chennai July 20, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (C) speaks with classical dancers after they performed Bharatanatyam, a traditional Indian dance, at the Kalakshetra cultural center in Chennai July 20, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
A Kathakali dancer gets his make-up done ahead of his performance at a dance festival in Hyderabad February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
A Kathakali dancer gets his make-up done ahead of his performance at a dance festival in Hyderabad February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
Rani Khanam, an Indian classical dancer, performs the Kathak dance during a cultural programme in Agartala, Tripura, February 18, 2009. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Rani Khanam, an Indian classical dancer, performs the Kathak dance during a cultural programme in Agartala, Tripura, February 18, 2009. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Veteran Bollywood actress Hema Malini (R)performs a classical dance with an artist in front of a canvas during a function organised by the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) in Allahabad December 16, 2008. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash more
Veteran Bollywood actress Hema Malini (R)performs a classical dance with an artist in front of a canvas during a function organised by the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) in Allahabad December 16, 2008. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A Kathakali dancer touches his make up during a promotional event of Kerala tourism in Hyderabad July 29, 2008. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
A Kathakali dancer touches his make up during a promotional event of Kerala tourism in Hyderabad July 29, 2008. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
Kathakali dancers perform during a promotional event for Kerala tourism in Hyderabad July 29, 2008. Kathakali is a classical dance-drama that combines literature, music, painting, acting and dancing. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
Kathakali dancers perform during a promotional event for Kerala tourism in Hyderabad July 29, 2008. Kathakali is a classical dance-drama that combines literature, music, painting, acting and dancing. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
Indian classical dancers perform 'Bharatanatyam' during a cultural programme in Chandigarh July 22, 2008. Bharatanatyam is a revered and ancient classical dance form and is the oldest classical dance form taught and practiced in India. REUTERS/Ajay...more
Indian classical dancers perform 'Bharatanatyam' during a cultural programme in Chandigarh July 22, 2008. Bharatanatyam is a revered and ancient classical dance form and is the oldest classical dance form taught and practiced in India. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A dancer performs Odissi dance during a cultural programme in Agartala, Tripura, December 26, 2007. Odissi, the classical dance style of the eastern Indian state of Orissa, is characterised by its hand and body postures used to depict the theme of...more
A dancer performs Odissi dance during a cultural programme in Agartala, Tripura, December 26, 2007. Odissi, the classical dance style of the eastern Indian state of Orissa, is characterised by its hand and body postures used to depict the theme of love between Lord Krishna and Radha. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Pratibha Prahlad, an Indian classical dancer, performs 'Bharatanatyam' during a cultural show in Chandigarh October 13, 2006. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Pratibha Prahlad, an Indian classical dancer, performs 'Bharatanatyam' during a cultural show in Chandigarh October 13, 2006. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Rukmini Vijay Kumar, Indian classical dancer of Bharatnatyam, poses against the backdrop of the renowned Khajuraho temple during the week-long annual dance festival in Khajuraho February 26, 2006. Khajuraho temples are known for their erotic...more
Rukmini Vijay Kumar, Indian classical dancer of Bharatnatyam, poses against the backdrop of the renowned Khajuraho temple during the week-long annual dance festival in Khajuraho February 26, 2006. Khajuraho temples are known for their erotic sculptures. REUTERS/Raj Patidar
Dancers perform a classical dance during a function in Chandigarh July 28, 2006. Picture taken on July 28, 2006. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Dancers perform a classical dance during a function in Chandigarh July 28, 2006. Picture taken on July 28, 2006. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Dancers perform a classical dance during a function in Chandigarh July 28, 2006. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Dancers perform a classical dance during a function in Chandigarh July 28, 2006. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
An Indian Odissi dancer performs during the first day of the Ananya festival in New Delhi October 6, 2003. REUTERS/B. Mathur JSG//JV
An Indian Odissi dancer performs during the first day of the Ananya festival in New Delhi October 6, 2003. REUTERS/B. Mathur JSG//JV
Indian classical dancer Dona Ganguly (foreground) and her students perform in Mumbai September 20, 2003. REUTERS/Sherwin Crasto SC/
Indian classical dancer Dona Ganguly (foreground) and her students perform in Mumbai September 20, 2003. REUTERS/Sherwin Crasto SC/
Indian college students take part in a classical Punjabi dance performance in Amritsar February 3, 2003. REUTERS/Munish Byala JSG/CP
Indian college students take part in a classical Punjabi dance performance in Amritsar February 3, 2003. REUTERS/Munish Byala JSG/CP
A group of Odissi dancers perform on a beach during the Konark Dance Festival, 70 km (43 miles) from Bhubaneshwar, December 6, 2001.
A group of Odissi dancers perform on a beach during the Konark Dance Festival, 70 km (43 miles) from Bhubaneshwar, December 6, 2001.
Two male dancers practice in front of a temple in Konarak, 64 kms (40 miles) south of Bhubaneswar, December 1, 2002.
Two male dancers practice in front of a temple in Konarak, 64 kms (40 miles) south of Bhubaneswar, December 1, 2002.
Next Slideshows
China: Then and now
The China of yesterday and the rising superpower of today.
The Vietnam Veterans Memorial
The memorial will mark its thirtieth anniversary next week.
Life in Cartagena
A look at life in the Colombian city at the center of a prostitution scandal with the U.S. Secret Service.
Music in war-weary Kashmir
In a region where the boom of guns and bombs has drowned out all sounds for almost 20 years, a cacophony of melodies from guitar and drums is now sweeping...
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.