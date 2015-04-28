Cleaning up in Baltimore
Members of the community work to clean up a recently looted and burned CVS store in Baltimore, Maryland April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Members of the community work to clean up a recently looted and burned CVS store April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Members of the community work to clean up a recently looted and burned CVS store April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
People clean up Pennsylvania Avenue as Maryland State police stand guard April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A woman cleans up a CVS store that was looted and set on fire during clashes with police April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Members of the community clean up a recently looted and burned CVS store amid concerns about the building's stability April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
A man cleans up Pennsylvania Avenue as Maryland State police stand guard April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Members of the community hold hands in front of police officers in riot gear outside a recently looted and burned CVS store April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
A looted wig shop is seen damaged April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A mannequin is seen among broken glass inside a looted wig shop April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A man holds a sign reading "Black Lives Matter More Than Property" as members of the community work to clean up a recently looted and burned CVS store April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
A man climbs through a broken window as members of the community clean up a recently looted and burned CVS store leave because of concerns about the building's stability April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
People clean up a CVS store that was looted and set on fire during clashes with police April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Members of the community clean up a recently looted and burned CVS store April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Members of the community hold back a man (obscured by woman in white) who attempted to go after police officers after items were thrown and pepper spray was used outside a recently looted and burned CVS store April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
People clean up Pennsylvania Avenue April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A young girl stands with a group of peaceful demonstrators outside a recently looted and burned CVS store April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
People clean up Pennsylvania Avenue as Maryland State Police stand guard April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
