Wed Apr 29, 2015

Cleaning up in Baltimore

Members of the community work to clean up a recently looted and burned CVS store in Baltimore, Maryland April 28, 2015.

Tuesday, April 28, 2015
Tuesday, April 28, 2015
Wednesday, April 29, 2015
Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
