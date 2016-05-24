Clearing a migrant camp
A refugee family sit in front of their tent waiting to be transferred to hospitality centres, during a police operation at a refugee camp at the border between Greece and Macedonia, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, 24 May 2016. REUTERS/Yannis...more
A refugee boy holds a bottle of water in front of his tent during a police operation at a refugee camp at the border between Greece and Macedonia, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, 24 May 2016. REUTERS/Yannis Kolesidis/Pool
A refugee boy sits in a bus waiting to be transferred to hospitality centres, during a police operation at a refugee camp at the border between Greece and Macedonia, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, 24 May 2016. REUTERS/Yannis Kolesidis/Pool
Riot policemen stand in front of tents during a police operation at a refugee camp at the border between Greece and Macedonia, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, 24 May 2016. REUTERS/Yannis Kolesidis/Pool
Refugees carry their belongings during a police operation at a refugee camp at the border between Greece and Macedonia, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, 24 May 2016. REUTERS/Yannis Kolesidis/Pool
Refugees carry their belongings in front of riot policemen during a police operation at a refugee camp at the border between Greece and Macedonia, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, 24 May 2016. REUTERS/Yannis Kolesidis/Pool
A refugee man carries his belongings during a police operation at a refugee camp at the border between Greece and Macedonia, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, 24 May 2016. REUTERS/Yannis Kolesidis/Pool
A refugee family carry their belongings during a police operation at a refugee camp at the border between Greece and Macedonia, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, 24 May 2016. REUTERS/Yannis Kolesidis/Pool
A riot policeman checks a tent during a police operation at a refugee camp at the border between Greece and Macedonia, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, 24 May 2016. REUTERS/Yannis Kolesidis/Pool
A refugee smokes as riot policemen stand amidst tents during a police operation at a refugee camp at the border between Greece and Macedonia, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, 24 May 2016. REUTERS/Yannis Kolesidis/Pool
Refugees and migrants are transferred on a bus to government camps, during a police operation to evacuate a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
A refugee boy on a wheelchair passes in front of riot policemen during a police operation at a refugee camp at the border between Greece and Macedonia, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, 24 May 2016. REUTERS/Yannis Kolesidis/Pool
A refugee family sit in front of their tent waiting to be transferred to hospitality centres, during a police operation at a refugee camp at the border between Greece and Macedonia, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, 24 May 2016. REUTERS/Yannis...more
A refugee family carry their belongings during a police operation at a refugee camp at the border between Greece and Macedonia, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, 24 May 2016. REUTERS/Yannis Kolesidis/Pool
Greek policemen operate at a makeshift camp for migrants and refugees at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, May 24, 2016 The picture was taken from the Macedonian side of the border. REUTERS/OgnenTeofilovski
A refugee family sit in front of their tent waiting to be transferred to hospitality centres, during a police operation at a refugee camp at the border between Greece and Macedonia (FYROM), near the village of Idomeni, Greece, 24 May 2016....more
Refugee boys carry their belongings during a police operation at a refugee camp at the border between Greece and Macedonia, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, 24 May 2016. REUTERS/Yannis Kolesidis/Pool
Police stand next to an armoured vehicle parked on a railway track during an operation to evacuate a makeshift refugee and migrant camp at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Riot policemen walk amidst tents during a police operation at a refugee camp at the border between Greece and Macedonia, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, 24 May 2016. REUTERS/Yannis Kolesidis/Pool
A group of men run through a field to avoid being transferred to government camps for refugees and migrants, during a police operation to evacuate a makeshift camp, at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, May 24, 2016....more
Next Slideshows
ISIS bombs hit Assad strongholds
Bombs kill nearly 150 people in Jableh and Tartous on Syria's Mediterranean coast.
The world's biggest refugee camp
About 350,000 or so Somalis live in the sprawling Dadaab refugee camp in northeast Kenya.
PM Modi in Iran
Highlights from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first trip to Iran.
EgyptAir flight lost
An EgyptAir flight carrying 66 people from Paris to Cairo disappeared from radar and plunged into the Mediterranean Sea.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.