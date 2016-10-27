Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Oct 27, 2016 | 8:30pm IST

Clearing the Jungle of Calais

French CRS riot police secure the area as a bulldozers tear down makeshift shelters during the dismantlement of the camp called the "Jungle" in Calais, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

French CRS riot police secure the area as a bulldozers tear down makeshift shelters during the dismantlement of the camp called the "Jungle" in Calais, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016

1 / 36
Migrants hug after being separated during the dismantlement of the camp called the "Jungle" in Calais, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Migrants hug after being separated during the dismantlement of the camp called the "Jungle" in Calais, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016

2 / 36
Bulldozers are used to tear down makeshift shelters and tents during the dismantlement of the camp called the "Jungle" in Calais, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Bulldozers are used to tear down makeshift shelters and tents during the dismantlement of the camp called the "Jungle" in Calais, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016

3 / 36
Migrants carry their belongings as they walk past bulldozers used to tear down makeshift shelters and tents during the dismantlement of the camp called the "Jungle" in Calais, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Migrants carry their belongings as they walk past bulldozers used to tear down makeshift shelters and tents during the dismantlement of the camp called the "Jungle" in Calais, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016

4 / 36
A bulldozer is used to remove debris as workmen tear down makeshift shelters during the dismantlement of the camp called the "Jungle" in Calais, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

A bulldozer is used to remove debris as workmen tear down makeshift shelters during the dismantlement of the camp called the "Jungle" in Calais, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016

5 / 36
Bulldozers are used to remove debris as workmen tear down makeshift shelters during the dismantlement of the camp called the "Jungle" in Calais, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Bulldozers are used to remove debris as workmen tear down makeshift shelters during the dismantlement of the camp called the "Jungle" in Calais, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016

6 / 36
A migrant is seen in silhouette near flames from a burning makeshift shelter on the second day of the evacuation of migrants and their transfer to reception centers in France, as part of the dismantlement of the camp called the "Jungle" in Calais, France. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A migrant is seen in silhouette near flames from a burning makeshift shelter on the second day of the evacuation of migrants and their transfer to reception centers in France, as part of the dismantlement of the camp called the "Jungle" in Calais, France. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Tuesday, October 25, 2016

7 / 36
Workmen remove debris as they tear down makeshift shelters on the second day the evacuation of migrants and their transfer to reception centers in France, as part of the dismantlement of the camp called the "Jungle" in Calais, France. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Workmen remove debris as they tear down makeshift shelters on the second day the evacuation of migrants and their transfer to reception centers in France, as part of the dismantlement of the camp called the "Jungle" in Calais, France. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Tuesday, October 25, 2016

8 / 36
Migrants are seen in silhouette as they gather near flames from a burning makeshift shelter on the second day of the evacuation of migrants and their transfer to reception centers in France, as part of the dismantlement of the camp called the "Jungle" in Calais, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Migrants are seen in silhouette as they gather near flames from a burning makeshift shelter on the second day of the evacuation of migrants and their transfer to reception centers in France, as part of the dismantlement of the camp called the "Jungle" in Calais, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Tuesday, October 25, 2016

9 / 36
A migrant rides a bicycle by the razor-wire topped fence which secures the road approach to the city and dissuades migrants from trying to reach Britain on lorries on the second day of the evacuation and dismantlement of the camp called the "Jungle" in Calais, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

A migrant rides a bicycle by the razor-wire topped fence which secures the road approach to the city and dissuades migrants from trying to reach Britain on lorries on the second day of the evacuation and dismantlement of the camp called the "Jungle" in Calais, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Tuesday, October 25, 2016

10 / 36
A migrant wrapped in a blanket stands near a fire for warmth on the second day of the evacuation of migrants and their transfer to reception centers in France, as part of the dismantlement of the camp called the "Jungle" in Calais, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

A migrant wrapped in a blanket stands near a fire for warmth on the second day of the evacuation of migrants and their transfer to reception centers in France, as part of the dismantlement of the camp called the "Jungle" in Calais, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Tuesday, October 25, 2016

11 / 36
A migrant takes his clothes as French police ask migrants to leave the area on the second day the evacuation of migrants and their transfer to reception centers in France, as part of the dismantlement of the camp called the "Jungle" in Calais, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

A migrant takes his clothes as French police ask migrants to leave the area on the second day the evacuation of migrants and their transfer to reception centers in France, as part of the dismantlement of the camp called the "Jungle" in Calais, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Tuesday, October 25, 2016

12 / 36
A migrant walks past a burning makeshift shelter set ablaze in protest against the dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "Jungle" in Calais on the second day of their evacuation and transfer to reception centers, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

A migrant walks past a burning makeshift shelter set ablaze in protest against the dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "Jungle" in Calais on the second day of their evacuation and transfer to reception centers, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Tuesday, October 25, 2016

13 / 36
Workmen tear down makeshift shelters on the second day the evacuation of migrants and their transfer to reception centers in France, as part of the dismantlement of the camp called the "Jungle" in Calais, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Workmen tear down makeshift shelters on the second day the evacuation of migrants and their transfer to reception centers in France, as part of the dismantlement of the camp called the "Jungle" in Calais, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Tuesday, October 25, 2016

14 / 36
A migrant carries his belongings as he walks past tents and makeshift shelters on the second day of their evacuation and transfer to reception centers in France, during the dismantlement of the camp called the "Jungle" in Calais, France. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A migrant carries his belongings as he walks past tents and makeshift shelters on the second day of their evacuation and transfer to reception centers in France, during the dismantlement of the camp called the "Jungle" in Calais, France. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Tuesday, October 25, 2016

15 / 36
A migrant tears down his restaurant and home on the second day the evacuation of migrants and their transfer to reception centers in France, as part of the dismantlement of the camp called the "Jungle" in Calais, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

A migrant tears down his restaurant and home on the second day the evacuation of migrants and their transfer to reception centers in France, as part of the dismantlement of the camp called the "Jungle" in Calais, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Tuesday, October 25, 2016

16 / 36
Migrants stand next to tents and makeshift shelters on the second day of their evacuation and transfer to reception centers in France, during the dismantlement of the camp called the "Jungle" in Calais, France. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Migrants stand next to tents and makeshift shelters on the second day of their evacuation and transfer to reception centers in France, during the dismantlement of the camp called the "Jungle" in Calais, France. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Tuesday, October 25, 2016

17 / 36
French riot police officer secures the area near a burning makeshift shelter set ablaze in protest against the dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "Jungle" in Calais on the second day of their evacuation and transfer to reception centers, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

French riot police officer secures the area near a burning makeshift shelter set ablaze in protest against the dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "Jungle" in Calais on the second day of their evacuation and transfer to reception centers, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Tuesday, October 25, 2016

18 / 36
A policeman from Britain patrols at the entrance of the "Jungle" camp on the second day of the evacuation of migrants and their transfer to reception centers in France, as part of the dismantlement of the camp in Calais, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

A policeman from Britain patrols at the entrance of the "Jungle" camp on the second day of the evacuation of migrants and their transfer to reception centers in France, as part of the dismantlement of the camp in Calais, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Tuesday, October 25, 2016

19 / 36
French police stand near as migrants wait in front of a processing centre to be registered on the second day of their evacuation and transfer to reception centers in France, during the dismantlement of the camp called the "Jungle" in Calais, France. REUTERS/Neil Hall

French police stand near as migrants wait in front of a processing centre to be registered on the second day of their evacuation and transfer to reception centers in France, during the dismantlement of the camp called the "Jungle" in Calais, France. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Tuesday, October 25, 2016

20 / 36
Migrants carry their belongings on the second day of their evacuation and transfer to reception centers in France, during the dismantlement of the camp called the "Jungle" in Calais, France. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Migrants carry their belongings on the second day of their evacuation and transfer to reception centers in France, during the dismantlement of the camp called the "Jungle" in Calais, France. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Tuesday, October 25, 2016

21 / 36
Migrants who claim to be minors wait for their registration and evacuation from the camp that will be dismantled called the "Jungle" in Calais, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Migrants who claim to be minors wait for their registration and evacuation from the camp that will be dismantled called the "Jungle" in Calais, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Tuesday, October 25, 2016

22 / 36
Migrants gather near fires that burn at the end of the first day of the evacuation of migrants from the "Jungle" in Calais and their transfer to reception centers in France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Migrants gather near fires that burn at the end of the first day of the evacuation of migrants from the "Jungle" in Calais and their transfer to reception centers in France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Monday, October 24, 2016

23 / 36
Ethiopian migrants, members of the Oromo community, react as they leave the "Jungle" to be transfered to reception centers in Calais. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Ethiopian migrants, members of the Oromo community, react as they leave the "Jungle" to be transfered to reception centers in Calais. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Monday, October 24, 2016

24 / 36
The shadow of a migrant falls on a sign that gives the population of "The Jungle" at the end of the first day of the evacuation and transfer to reception centers in Calais. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

The shadow of a migrant falls on a sign that gives the population of "The Jungle" at the end of the first day of the evacuation and transfer to reception centers in Calais. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Monday, October 24, 2016

25 / 36
Migrants with their belongings line up at the start of their evacuation and transfer to reception centers in France, and the dismantlement of the camp called the "Jungle" in Calais, France. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Migrants with their belongings line up at the start of their evacuation and transfer to reception centers in France, and the dismantlement of the camp called the "Jungle" in Calais, France. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Monday, October 24, 2016

26 / 36
French CRS police are in silhouette as they pass flames on the eve of the evacuation and transfer. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

French CRS police are in silhouette as they pass flames on the eve of the evacuation and transfer. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Monday, October 24, 2016

27 / 36
Trailers from tear gas cannisters fired by French CRS riot police are seen above migrants on the eve of their evacuation and transfer. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Trailers from tear gas cannisters fired by French CRS riot police are seen above migrants on the eve of their evacuation and transfer. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Sunday, October 23, 2016

28 / 36
French police stand near as migrants with their belongings line up at the start of their evacuation and transfer to reception centers in France, and the dismantlement of the camp called the "Jungle" in Calais, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

French police stand near as migrants with their belongings line up at the start of their evacuation and transfer to reception centers in France, and the dismantlement of the camp called the "Jungle" in Calais, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Monday, October 24, 2016

29 / 36
A migrant carries bags with his belongings as he walks past the Calais city limit sign on the eve of the evacuation and transfer of migrants to reception centers in France, and the dismantlement of the camp called the "Jungle" in Calais, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

A migrant carries bags with his belongings as he walks past the Calais city limit sign on the eve of the evacuation and transfer of migrants to reception centers in France, and the dismantlement of the camp called the "Jungle" in Calais, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Sunday, October 23, 2016

30 / 36
An aerial view shows tents and makeshift shelters on the eve of the evacuation and dismantlement of the camp called the "Jungle" in Calais, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

An aerial view shows tents and makeshift shelters on the eve of the evacuation and dismantlement of the camp called the "Jungle" in Calais, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Sunday, October 23, 2016

31 / 36
A migrant line up to receive a bracelet at the start of their evacuation and transfer to reception centers in France, and the dismantlement of the camp called the "Jungle" in Calais, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

A migrant line up to receive a bracelet at the start of their evacuation and transfer to reception centers in France, and the dismantlement of the camp called the "Jungle" in Calais, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Monday, October 24, 2016

32 / 36
French police stand near as migrants carry their belongings at the start of their evacuation and transfer to reception centers in France, and the dismantlement of the camp called the "Jungle" in Calais, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

French police stand near as migrants carry their belongings at the start of their evacuation and transfer to reception centers in France, and the dismantlement of the camp called the "Jungle" in Calais, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Monday, October 24, 2016

33 / 36
Security workers close a screen behind a coach carrying child migrants from "The Jungle" camp in Calais as it arrives at an immigration processing centre in Croydon, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Security workers close a screen behind a coach carrying child migrants from "The Jungle" camp in Calais as it arrives at an immigration processing centre in Croydon, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, October 23, 2016

34 / 36
Migrants with their belongings walk past tents at the start of their evacuation and transfer to reception centers in France, and the dismantlement of the camp called the "Jungle" in Calais, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Migrants with their belongings walk past tents at the start of their evacuation and transfer to reception centers in France, and the dismantlement of the camp called the "Jungle" in Calais, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Monday, October 24, 2016

35 / 36
Migrants stand on high ground to get a telephone network as they use mobile phones on the eve of the evacuation and dismantlement of the camp called the "Jungle" in Calais, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Migrants stand on high ground to get a telephone network as they use mobile phones on the eve of the evacuation and dismantlement of the camp called the "Jungle" in Calais, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Sunday, October 23, 2016

36 / 36
Earthquake hits Italy



Earthquake hits Italy



Strong earthquakes in central Italy cause panic and fear among residents just two months after a quake nearby killed hundreds.

27 Oct 2016


Afghan refugees in Iran



Iran has hosted a large refugee community for more than 30 years now as Afghans first fled the Soviet invasion, then the Taliban insurgency and now Islamic...

27 Oct 2016


Enraged Venezuela opposition escalates protests



Venezuela's increasingly militant opposition stepped up its push to remove leftist leader Nicolas Maduro with rallies that drew hundreds of thousands of...

27 Oct 2016


The burning Jungle of Calais



Migrants in Calais torch tents and shelters in a last act of defiance as French authorities clear the squalid camp that once housed more than 6,000 people.

27 Oct 2016



India observes International Yoga Day



Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures



Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal



Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea



Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup



Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers



A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments



The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow



The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses



Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

