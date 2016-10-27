Clearing the Jungle of Calais
French CRS riot police secure the area as a bulldozers tear down makeshift shelters during the dismantlement of the camp called the "Jungle" in Calais, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Migrants hug after being separated during the dismantlement of the camp called the "Jungle" in Calais, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Bulldozers are used to tear down makeshift shelters and tents during the dismantlement of the camp called the "Jungle" in Calais, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Migrants carry their belongings as they walk past bulldozers used to tear down makeshift shelters and tents during the dismantlement of the camp called the "Jungle" in Calais, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A bulldozer is used to remove debris as workmen tear down makeshift shelters during the dismantlement of the camp called the "Jungle" in Calais, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Bulldozers are used to remove debris as workmen tear down makeshift shelters during the dismantlement of the camp called the "Jungle" in Calais, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A migrant is seen in silhouette near flames from a burning makeshift shelter on the second day of the evacuation of migrants and their transfer to reception centers in France, as part of the dismantlement of the camp called the "Jungle" in Calais,...more
Workmen remove debris as they tear down makeshift shelters on the second day the evacuation of migrants and their transfer to reception centers in France, as part of the dismantlement of the camp called the "Jungle" in Calais, France. REUTERS/Neil...more
Migrants are seen in silhouette as they gather near flames from a burning makeshift shelter on the second day of the evacuation of migrants and their transfer to reception centers in France, as part of the dismantlement of the camp called the...more
A migrant rides a bicycle by the razor-wire topped fence which secures the road approach to the city and dissuades migrants from trying to reach Britain on lorries on the second day of the evacuation and dismantlement of the camp called the "Jungle"...more
A migrant wrapped in a blanket stands near a fire for warmth on the second day of the evacuation of migrants and their transfer to reception centers in France, as part of the dismantlement of the camp called the "Jungle" in Calais, France....more
A migrant takes his clothes as French police ask migrants to leave the area on the second day the evacuation of migrants and their transfer to reception centers in France, as part of the dismantlement of the camp called the "Jungle" in Calais,...more
A migrant walks past a burning makeshift shelter set ablaze in protest against the dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "Jungle" in Calais on the second day of their evacuation and transfer to reception centers, France. REUTERS/Pascal...more
Workmen tear down makeshift shelters on the second day the evacuation of migrants and their transfer to reception centers in France, as part of the dismantlement of the camp called the "Jungle" in Calais, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A migrant carries his belongings as he walks past tents and makeshift shelters on the second day of their evacuation and transfer to reception centers in France, during the dismantlement of the camp called the "Jungle" in Calais, France. REUTERS/Neil...more
A migrant tears down his restaurant and home on the second day the evacuation of migrants and their transfer to reception centers in France, as part of the dismantlement of the camp called the "Jungle" in Calais, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Migrants stand next to tents and makeshift shelters on the second day of their evacuation and transfer to reception centers in France, during the dismantlement of the camp called the "Jungle" in Calais, France. REUTERS/Neil Hall
French riot police officer secures the area near a burning makeshift shelter set ablaze in protest against the dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "Jungle" in Calais on the second day of their evacuation and transfer to reception...more
A policeman from Britain patrols at the entrance of the "Jungle" camp on the second day of the evacuation of migrants and their transfer to reception centers in France, as part of the dismantlement of the camp in Calais, France. REUTERS/Philippe...more
French police stand near as migrants wait in front of a processing centre to be registered on the second day of their evacuation and transfer to reception centers in France, during the dismantlement of the camp called the "Jungle" in Calais, France....more
Migrants carry their belongings on the second day of their evacuation and transfer to reception centers in France, during the dismantlement of the camp called the "Jungle" in Calais, France. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Migrants who claim to be minors wait for their registration and evacuation from the camp that will be dismantled called the "Jungle" in Calais, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Migrants gather near fires that burn at the end of the first day of the evacuation of migrants from the "Jungle" in Calais and their transfer to reception centers in France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Ethiopian migrants, members of the Oromo community, react as they leave the "Jungle" to be transfered to reception centers in Calais. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
The shadow of a migrant falls on a sign that gives the population of "The Jungle" at the end of the first day of the evacuation and transfer to reception centers in Calais. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Migrants with their belongings line up at the start of their evacuation and transfer to reception centers in France, and the dismantlement of the camp called the "Jungle" in Calais, France. REUTERS/Neil Hall
French CRS police are in silhouette as they pass flames on the eve of the evacuation and transfer. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Trailers from tear gas cannisters fired by French CRS riot police are seen above migrants on the eve of their evacuation and transfer. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
French police stand near as migrants with their belongings line up at the start of their evacuation and transfer to reception centers in France, and the dismantlement of the camp called the "Jungle" in Calais, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A migrant carries bags with his belongings as he walks past the Calais city limit sign on the eve of the evacuation and transfer of migrants to reception centers in France, and the dismantlement of the camp called the "Jungle" in Calais, France....more
An aerial view shows tents and makeshift shelters on the eve of the evacuation and dismantlement of the camp called the "Jungle" in Calais, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A migrant line up to receive a bracelet at the start of their evacuation and transfer to reception centers in France, and the dismantlement of the camp called the "Jungle" in Calais, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
French police stand near as migrants carry their belongings at the start of their evacuation and transfer to reception centers in France, and the dismantlement of the camp called the "Jungle" in Calais, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Security workers close a screen behind a coach carrying child migrants from "The Jungle" camp in Calais as it arrives at an immigration processing centre in Croydon, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Migrants with their belongings walk past tents at the start of their evacuation and transfer to reception centers in France, and the dismantlement of the camp called the "Jungle" in Calais, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Migrants stand on high ground to get a telephone network as they use mobile phones on the eve of the evacuation and dismantlement of the camp called the "Jungle" in Calais, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
