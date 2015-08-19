Cliffhanger vacation in Peru
Guests have breakfast as another guest climbs at the Skylodge Adventure Suites in the Sacred Valley in Cuzco, Peru, August 14, 2015. Tourists taking on an arduous climb up the steep cliff face of Peru's Sacred Valley are rewarded for their efforts by...more
A guest looks out at the landscape from inside a sleeping pod at the Skylodge Adventure Suites in the Sacred Valley in Cuzco, Peru, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Guests ride a zipline as they leave the Skylodge Adventure Suites in the Sacred Valley in Cuzco, Peru, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A guest smiles as she leaves the Skylodge Adventure Suites in the Sacred Valley in Cuzco, Peru, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Ario Ferri, creator of the Skylodge Adventure Suites, climbs to reach the hanging bedrooms of the hotel in the Sacred Valley in Cuzco, Peru, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A guide cleans a sleeping pod at the Skylodge Adventure Suites in the Sacred Valley in Cuzco, Peru, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Guests rides a zipline as they leave the Skylodge Adventure Suites in the Sacred Valley in Cuzco, Peru, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A guide (L) serves breakfast to guests above the cabin at the Skylodge Adventure Suites in the Sacred Valley in Cuzco, Peru, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Ario Ferri, creator of the Skylodge Adventure Suites, climbs to reach the hanging bedrooms of the hotel in the Sacred Valley in Cuzco, Peru, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A guide rests as he cleans a sleeping pod at the Skylodge Adventure Suites in the Sacred Valley in Cuzco, Peru, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Sleeping pods at the Skylodge Adventure Suites are pictured in the Sacred Valley in Cuzco, Peru, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A guest rests after climbing at the Skylodge Adventure Suites in the Sacred Valley in Cuzco, Peru, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A guest does yoga above a sleeping pod at the Skylodge Adventure Suites in the Sacred Valley in Cuzco, Peru, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Guests ride a zipline as they leave the Skylodge Adventure Suites in the Sacred Valley in Cuzco, Peru, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A guide waits for guests above the sleeping pod at the Skylodge Adventure Suites in the Sacred Valley in Cuzco, Peru, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A guest does yoga above a sleeping pod at the Skylodge Adventure Suites in the Sacred Valley in Cuzco, Peru, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Reuters photographer Pilar Olivares documents the Skylodge Adventure Suites in the Sacred Valley in Cuzco, Peru, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Mauricio Munoz
Reuters photographer Pilar Olivares documents the Skylodge Adventure Suites in the Sacred Valley in Cuzco, Peru, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Mauricio Munoz
