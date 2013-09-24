Edition:
Clinton Global Initiative

<p>Former President Bill Clinton shakes hands with President Barack Obama after a discussion about healthcare at the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) in New York September 24, 2013. The CGI was created by Clinton in 2005 to gather global leaders to discuss solutions to the world's problems. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Wednesday, September 25, 2013

<p>Former President Bill Clinton (L) and President Barack Obama discuss healthcare reform at the Clinton Global Initiative in New York September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

<p>President Barack Obama discusses healthcare reform at the Clinton Global Initiative in New York September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

<p>Former Secretary of State and former first lady Hillary Clinton (C) watches during the Clinton Global Initiative 2013 (CGI) in New York September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>President Barack Obama (R) and former President Bill Clinton walk off the stage during the Clinton Global Initiative 2013 (CGI) in New York September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

<p>Chelsea Clinton, daughter of former President Bill Clinton, interacts with Rosita the muppet during the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) in New York September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Hillary Clinton smiles as she introduces former President Bill Clinton and President Barack Obama to discuss healthcare reform at the Clinton Global Initiative in New York September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

<p>Former President Bill Clinton (L) laughs as U2 lead singer Bono (C) walks on stage after having imitated him during the Clinton Global Initiative 2013 (CGI) in New York September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>Former President Bill Clinton speaks on stage during the Clinton Global Initiative 2013 (CGI) in New York September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>The founder of Giving Women Wings in Pakistan, Khalida Brohi, listens on stage during the Clinton Global Initiative 2013 (CGI) in New York September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>From left, Founder of Microsoft, Bill Gates; UNICEF's Deputy Executive Director, Geeta Rao Gupta; and Tony Elumelu, Chairman of Heirs Holdings Limited, attend the Clinton Global Initiative 2013 (CGI) in New York September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>The daughter of former President Bill Clinton, Chelsea Clinton, speaks on stage at the Clinton Global Initiative 2013 (CGI) in New York September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of The Coca-Cola Company, Muhtar Kent, talks during a press conference at the Clinton Global Initiative 2013 (CGI) in New York September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>The lead singer of Irish rock group U2, Bono, listens during the Clinton Global Initiative 2013 (CGI) in New York September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Former Secretary of State and former first lady Hillary Clinton (L) and daughter Chelsea Clinton share a laugh while former U.S. President Bill Clinton speaks at the Clinton Global Initiative 2013 (CGI) in New York September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Former Secretary of State and former U.S. first lady Hillary Clinton (L) and daughter Chelsea Clinton watch the discussions on stage at the Clinton Global Initiative 2013 (CGI) in New York September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

<p>Bono, lead singer of Irish rock band U2, listens as the chief operating officer of Facebook, Sheryl Sandberg, speaks at the Clinton Global Initiative 2013 (CGI) in New York September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

<p>Former President Bill Clinton (R) shakes hands with New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu at the Clinton Global Initiative 2013 (CGI) in New York September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

<p>Former Secretary of State and former first lady Hillary Clinton (L) and daughter Chelsea Clinton smile while meeting guests after arriving at the Clinton Global Initiative 2013 (CGI) in New York September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

<p>Former President Bill Clinton takes the stage for the Clinton Global Initiative 2013 (CGI) in New York September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

