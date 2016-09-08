Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Sep 8, 2016 | 8:40pm IST

Clinton meets the press

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton holds a news conference on the airport tarmac in front of her campaign plane in White Plains, New York September 8, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton holds a news conference on the airport tarmac in front of her campaign plane in White Plains, New York September 8, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton holds a news conference on the airport tarmac in front of her campaign plane in White Plains, New York September 8, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
1 / 10
Journalists gather for a news conference with U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton on the airport tarmac in front of her campaign plane in White Plains. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Journalists gather for a news conference with U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton on the airport tarmac in front of her campaign plane in White Plains. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016
Journalists gather for a news conference with U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton on the airport tarmac in front of her campaign plane in White Plains. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
2 / 10
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton arrives for a news conference, followed by her communications director Jen Palmieri (rear L) and aide Huma Abedin (rear R), on the airport tarmac in White Plains. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton arrives for a news conference, followed by her communications director Jen Palmieri (rear L) and aide Huma Abedin (rear R), on the airport tarmac in White Plains. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton arrives for a news conference, followed by her communications director Jen Palmieri (rear L) and aide Huma Abedin (rear R), on the airport tarmac in White Plains. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
3 / 10
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton holds a news conference on the airport tarmac in front of her campaign plane in White Plains. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton holds a news conference on the airport tarmac in front of her campaign plane in White Plains. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton holds a news conference on the airport tarmac in front of her campaign plane in White Plains. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
4 / 10
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton holds a news conference on the airport tarmac in front of her campaign plane in White Plains. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton holds a news conference on the airport tarmac in front of her campaign plane in White Plains. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton holds a news conference on the airport tarmac in front of her campaign plane in White Plains. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
5 / 10
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton holds a news conference on the airport tarmac in front of her campaign plane in White Plains. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton holds a news conference on the airport tarmac in front of her campaign plane in White Plains. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton holds a news conference on the airport tarmac in front of her campaign plane in White Plains. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
6 / 10
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton holds a news conference on the airport tarmac in front of her campaign plane in White Plains. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton holds a news conference on the airport tarmac in front of her campaign plane in White Plains. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton holds a news conference on the airport tarmac in front of her campaign plane in White Plains. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
7 / 10
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton holds a news conference on the airport tarmac in front of her campaign plane in White Plains. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton holds a news conference on the airport tarmac in front of her campaign plane in White Plains. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton holds a news conference on the airport tarmac in front of her campaign plane in White Plains. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
8 / 10
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton holds a news conference on the airport tarmac in front of her campaign plane in White Plains. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton holds a news conference on the airport tarmac in front of her campaign plane in White Plains. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton holds a news conference on the airport tarmac in front of her campaign plane in White Plains. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
9 / 10
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton holds a news conference on the airport tarmac in front of her campaign plane in White Plains. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton holds a news conference on the airport tarmac in front of her campaign plane in White Plains. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton holds a news conference on the airport tarmac in front of her campaign plane in White Plains. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Obama in Laos

Obama in Laos

Next Slideshows

Obama in Laos

Obama in Laos

Obama became the first sitting U.S. president to visit Laos where the United States waged a "secret war" while fighting in Vietnam, dropping an estimated two...

08 Sep 2016
Stranded on a Greek island

Stranded on a Greek island

Life in the Souda municipality-run camp for refugees and migrants, on the island of Chios, Greece.

08 Sep 2016
Armed women loyal to Yemen's Houthis

Armed women loyal to Yemen's Houthis

Women loyal to Yemen's Houthi movement brandish weapons during a parade to support the movement in Sanaa.

07 Sep 2016
Clinton vs Trump since the conventions

Clinton vs Trump since the conventions

The Republican and Democratic presidential nominees have traded barbs, insults and accusations since the July conventions.

06 Sep 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast