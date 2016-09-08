Clinton meets the press
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton holds a news conference on the airport tarmac in front of her campaign plane in White Plains, New York September 8, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Journalists gather for a news conference with U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton on the airport tarmac in front of her campaign plane in White Plains. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton arrives for a news conference, followed by her communications director Jen Palmieri (rear L) and aide Huma Abedin (rear R), on the airport tarmac in White Plains. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton holds a news conference on the airport tarmac in front of her campaign plane in White Plains. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton holds a news conference on the airport tarmac in front of her campaign plane in White Plains. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton holds a news conference on the airport tarmac in front of her campaign plane in White Plains. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton holds a news conference on the airport tarmac in front of her campaign plane in White Plains. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton holds a news conference on the airport tarmac in front of her campaign plane in White Plains. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton holds a news conference on the airport tarmac in front of her campaign plane in White Plains. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton holds a news conference on the airport tarmac in front of her campaign plane in White Plains. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
