Clinton testifies on Benghazi
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton reacts as she testifies before the House Select Committee on Benghazi on Capitol Hill in Washington October 22, 2015. The congressional committee is investigating the deadly 2012 attack on the U.S....more
Hillary Clinton reacts to reporters' questions as she exits the hearing room for a lunch break from testimony before the House Select Committee on Benghazi on Capitol Hill in Washington October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Hillary Clinton testifies before the House Select Committee on Benghazi, on Capitol Hill in Washington October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
House Benghazi committee Chairman Trey Gowdy (R-SC) (L) and ranking member Elijah Cummings (D-MD) debate the release of emails and transcripts of witness testimony as Hillary Clinton (not shown) testifies before the House Select Committee on Benghazi...more
Hillary Clinton testifies before the House Select Committee on Benghazi, on Capitol Hill in Washington October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Hillary Clinton looks back as a member of her U.S. Secret Service detail pulls away an unidentified protester as she takes her seat to resume testifying after a lunch break at the House Select Committee on Benghazi about the attack on a U.S....more
Hillary Clinton testifies before the House Select Committee on Benghazi, on Capitol Hill in Washington October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Dorothy Narvaez-Woods (C), widow of Navy SEAL Tyrone Woods who was killed in an attack on the U.S. compound in Benghazi, Libya, in 2012, listens to Hillary Clinton testify before the House Select Committee on Benghazi, on Capitol Hill in Washington...more
Hillary Clinton listens to a question as she testifies before the House Select Committee on Benghazi, on Capitol Hill in Washington October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Hillary Clinton reacts as she stands up after her second round of testimony in front of the House Select Committee on Benghazi, on Capitol Hill in Washington October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Hillary Clinton testifies before the House Select Committee on Benghazi, on Capitol Hill in Washington October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Hillary Clinton pauses as she testifies before the House Select Committee on Benghazi on Capitol Hill in Washington October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Hillary Clinton's advisors Nick Merrill (L), Huma Abedin (C) and an unidentified staff member (2nd R) listen as the former secretary of state testifies before the House Select Committee on Benghazi, on Capitol Hill in Washington October 22, 2015....more
Hillary Clinton listens to a question as she testifies before the House Select Committee on Benghazi, on Capitol Hill in Washington October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Hillary Clinton shakes hands with Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy (C) as ranking member Rep. Elijah Cummings (R) looks on as she arrives to testify before the House Select Committee on Benghazi about the attack on a U.S. diplomatic mission in Benghazi,...more
Hillary Clinton testifies before the House Select Committee on Benghazi, on Capitol Hill in Washington October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Hillary Clinton arrives to testify before the House Select Committee on Benghazi on Capitol Hill in Washington October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Hillary Clinton testifies before the House Select Committee on Benghazi, on Capitol Hill in Washington October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A line of members of the public stretches as far as can be seen from the door of the hearing room down a hallway as they wait to enter to watch Hillary Clinton's testimony before the House Select Committee on Benghazi, on Capitol Hill in Washington...more
Hillary Clinton takes her seat to resume testifying before the House Select Committee on Benghazi, on Capitol Hill in Washington October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Next Slideshows
Xi Jinping in Britain
The Chinese president makes a state visit to Britain aimed at cementing closer economic ties.
Migrants in the fog
An autumn fog falls over the migrant path.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Dussehra: Triumph of good over evil
Hindus celebrate Dussehra to commemorate the triumph of Hindu god Rama over Ravana.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.