Clinton vs Trump since the conventions
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton boards her campaign plane in White Plains, New York, September 6, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks during a roundtable meeting with African American business, civic and religious leaders in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, September 2, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton welcomes Vice President Joe Biden as he disembarks from Air Force Two for a joint campaign event in Scranton, Pennsylvania, August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump greets Republican National Committee chairman Reince Priebus during a campaign rally at the Erie Insurance Arena in Erie, Pennsylvania August 12, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A young boy cries as Democratic Presidential nominee Hillary Clinton greets them after holding a rally at West Philadelphia High School in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania August 16, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump holds babies at a campaign rally in Colorado Springs, Colorado, July 29, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton holds up a Donald Trump brand tie made in China and a U.S. made Knotty Tie made by the company in Denver August 3, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump attends a campaign rally at Blair County Convention Center in Altoona, Pennsylvania August 12, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton talks with Mark Jurcak (R) and John Couch (L) both with Futuramic Tool & Engineering as they tour the factory in Warren, Michigan August 11, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump visits McLanahan Corporation headquarters in Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania August 12, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Secret Service officers work to secure U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton after a protester jumped into the buffer during a rally at Lincoln High School in Des Moines, Iowa August 10, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane
A protester is removed as Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Austin, Texas, August 23, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton winks at the National Commander of the American Legion Dale Barnett after she addressed the National Convention in Cincinnati, Ohio, August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Republican Presidential nominee Donald Trump holds a Purple Heart given to him during a campaign event at Briar Woods High School in Ashburn, Virginia, August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton greets supporters at Hub Coffee Roasters in Reno, Nevada, August 25, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump touches a youth's face following a campaign rally in Toledo, Ohio, July 27, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Secret Service agents talk before Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton takes the stage at the 11th Congressional District Labor Day Parade and Festival in Cleveland, Ohio, September 5, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Republican nominee Donald Trump is framed by Secret Service agents as he arrives to speak at "Joni's Roast and Ride" in Des Moines, Iowa, August 27, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton speaks with vice presidential nominee Tim Kaine aboard their bus outside Imani Temple Ministries in Cleveland, Ohio, July 31, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and vice presidential candidate Mike Pence speak in an overflow room at a campaign event in Roanoke, Virginia, July 25, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speaks at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, July 30, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Republican Presidential nominee Donald Trump attends a campaign event at Briar Woods High School in Ashburn, Virginia, August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Senior advisor Huma Abedin looks on as Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton campaigns with vice presidential candidate Senator Tim Kaine at the Broad Street Market in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, July 29, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Stephen Bannon, CEO of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's campaign is pictured during a round table with the Republican Leadership Initiative at Trump Tower in the Manhattan borough of New York, August 25, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton waits to speak at a rally in Commerce City, Colorado, August 3, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump waits to be announced off stage before a campaign rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, August 25, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton greets churchgoers at Imani Temple Ministries in Cleveland, Ohio, July 31, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump attends a church service, in Detroit, Michigan, September 3, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton smiles as she greets supporters while arriving for a rally at Lincoln High School in Des Moines, Iowa August 10, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump walks on stage during a campaign event in Dimondale, Michigan, August 19, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A man holds up a Hillary Clinton mask with the word Evil written across the forehead as Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Phoenix, Arizona, August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Children hold pinatas depicting Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump during a rally to encourage people to vote in Norwalk, California August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Media wait to board a charter jet used by Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and vice presidential nominee Mike Pence in Tampa, Florida, July 26, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Members of the media make their way to the plane before departing in White Plains, New York, August 8, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speaks during a campaign event with Vice-President Joe Biden in Scranton, Pennsylvania, August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, July 28, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
