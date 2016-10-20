Edition:
Pictures | Thu Oct 20, 2016 | 9:40am IST

Clinton vs. Trump: the final debate

Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton finish their third and final presidential debate at UNLV in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Donald Trump is greeted by (L-R) his son Donald Jr, son-in-law Jared Kushner, daughter Ivanka, wife Melania, son Eric and his daughter Tiffany after the conclusion of the debate. REUTERS/Joe Raedle/Pool

Donald Trump greets his wife Melania after the debate. REUTERS/Joe Raedle/Pool

Hillary Clinton walks off the debate stage as Donald Trump remains at his podium after the conclusion of their debate. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Hillary Clinton waves to a member of the audience as she walks off the debate stage. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Donald Trump listens to Hillary Clinton. REUTERS/Joe Raedle/Pool

Hillary Clinton greets the crowd after the debate. REUTERS/Mark Ralston/Pool

Donald Trump shakes the hand of debate moderator Chris Wallace. REUTERS/Mark Ralston/Pool

Hillary Clinton speaks. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Donald Trump speaks as Hillary Clinton listens. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Donald Trump speaks. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Hillary Clinton flips a page on her notepad. REUTERS/Joe Raedle/Pool

Donald Trump speaks as Hillary Clinton listens. REUTERS/Joe Raedle/Pool

Chelsea Clinton and Bill Clinton listen as the candidates speak. REUTERS/Joe Raedle/Pool

Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton keep their distance and do not shake hands at the start of their debate. REUTERS/Joe Raedle/Pool

Debate moderator Chris Wallace speaks to Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton. REUTERS/Joe Raedle/Pool

Donald Trump listens as Hillary Clinton speaks. REUTERS/Mark Ralston/Pool

Planned Parenthood President Cecile Richards (3rd L) attends debate. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Hillary Clinton smiles. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Donald Trump speaks as Hillary Clinton listens. REUTERS/Joe Raedle/Pool

Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton begin their debate. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Donald Trump sips water. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Hillary Clinton walks onstage. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Former U.S. president Bill Clinton throws a kiss to someone in the crowd. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Donald Trump's shadow shows on a wall as he speaks. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump listens as Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton speaks during their third and final presidential campaign debate at UNLV in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/Mark Ralston/Pool

Hillary Clinton listens. REUTERS/Joe Raedle/Pool

President Barack Obama's half brother Malik, a guest of Donald Trump, sits in the crowd. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Media members listen to the debate. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Melania Trump and his daughters Ivanka Trump and Tiffany Trump attend. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Former U.S. President Bill Clinton (R) talks with his daughter Chelsea Clinton prior to the third and final 2016 presidential campaign debate between Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump and Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Hillary Clinton at UNLV in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., October 19, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton speak at the same time as they discuss an issue. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Ramadan in India

