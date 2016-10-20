Clinton vs. Trump: the final debate
Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton finish their third and final presidential debate at UNLV in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Donald Trump is greeted by (L-R) his son Donald Jr, son-in-law Jared Kushner, daughter Ivanka, wife Melania, son Eric and his daughter Tiffany after the conclusion of the debate. REUTERS/Joe Raedle/Pool
Donald Trump greets his wife Melania after the debate. REUTERS/Joe Raedle/Pool
Hillary Clinton walks off the debate stage as Donald Trump remains at his podium after the conclusion of their debate. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Hillary Clinton waves to a member of the audience as she walks off the debate stage. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Donald Trump listens to Hillary Clinton. REUTERS/Joe Raedle/Pool
Hillary Clinton greets the crowd after the debate. REUTERS/Mark Ralston/Pool
Donald Trump shakes the hand of debate moderator Chris Wallace. REUTERS/Mark Ralston/Pool
Hillary Clinton speaks. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Donald Trump speaks as Hillary Clinton listens. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Donald Trump speaks. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Hillary Clinton flips a page on her notepad. REUTERS/Joe Raedle/Pool
Donald Trump speaks as Hillary Clinton listens. REUTERS/Joe Raedle/Pool
Chelsea Clinton and Bill Clinton listen as the candidates speak. REUTERS/Joe Raedle/Pool
Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton keep their distance and do not shake hands at the start of their debate. REUTERS/Joe Raedle/Pool
Debate moderator Chris Wallace speaks to Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton. REUTERS/Joe Raedle/Pool
Donald Trump listens as Hillary Clinton speaks. REUTERS/Mark Ralston/Pool
Planned Parenthood President Cecile Richards (3rd L) attends debate. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Hillary Clinton smiles. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Donald Trump speaks as Hillary Clinton listens. REUTERS/Joe Raedle/Pool
Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton begin their debate. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Donald Trump sips water. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Hillary Clinton walks onstage. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Former U.S. president Bill Clinton throws a kiss to someone in the crowd. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Donald Trump's shadow shows on a wall as he speaks. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump listens as Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton speaks during their third and final presidential campaign debate at UNLV in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/Mark Ralston/Pool
Hillary Clinton listens. REUTERS/Joe Raedle/Pool
President Barack Obama's half brother Malik, a guest of Donald Trump, sits in the crowd. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Media members listen to the debate. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Melania Trump and his daughters Ivanka Trump and Tiffany Trump attend. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Former U.S. President Bill Clinton (R) talks with his daughter Chelsea Clinton prior to the third and final 2016 presidential campaign debate between Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump and Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Hillary...more
Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton speak at the same time as they discuss an issue. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Next Slideshows
Who's at the final debate?
Insiders and familiar faces in the audience at the third presidential debate in Las Vegas.
Photographer Juda Ngwenya's portfolio of work
Reuters South Africa-based photographer Juda Ngwenya who documented Nelson Mandela's historic rise to power died on Wednesday.
Inside a burning Damascus building
Rescuers attempt to put out a fire inside a building after shelling in Damascus.
Philippines' deadly drug war
President Rodrigo Duterte's "war on drugs" has killed thousands of people since he took office.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.