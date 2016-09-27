Clinton vs. Trump: The first debate
Donald Trump speaks as Hillary Clinton listens. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Donald Trump shakes hands with Hillary Clinton at the conclusion of their debate. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Donald Trump speaks as Hillary Clinton listens. REUTERS/Pool
Donald Trump reacts. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Melania (L) and Ivanka (C) Trump sit next to Mike Pence (R). REUTERS/Joe Raedle/Pool
Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton walk away from their podiums at the conclusion of their debate. REUTERS/Joe Raedle/Pool
Hillary Clinton speaks. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton discuss a point. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Hillary Clinton holds hands with her husband Bill Clinton as they leave the stage after the conclusion of the debate. REUTERS/Joe Raedle/Pool
Donald Trump greets his wife Melania onstage after the conclusion of his first debate. REUTERS/Joe Raedle/Pool
Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton greet one another as they take the stage. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Donald Trump talks to reporters in the spin room after his first debate. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Hillary Clinton waves after the debate. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Donald Trump chats with members of his family after the conclusion of his first debate. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Donald Trump pauses. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
(L-R), Democratic National Committee Chair Donna Brazile, businessman Vernon Jordan, Bill Clinton and Chelsea Clinton watch the debate. REUTERS/Pool
Donald Trump's children Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and Tiffany Trump sit together. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Donald Trump speaks. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Hillary Clinton reacts to comments. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Donald Trump sips water. REUTERS/Joe Raedle/Pool
Donald Trump shakes hands with Hillary Clinton. REUTERS/Joe Raedle/Pool
Donald Trump speaks. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Donald Trump speaks as Hillary Clinton listens. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Bill Clinton talks with his daughter Chelsea Clinton prior to the debate. At right is Marc Mezvinsky, the husband of Chelsea Clinton. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton walk to their podiums. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton look on at the start of their debate. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Bill Clinton greets Melania Trump. REUTERS/Mike Segar
