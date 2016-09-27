Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Sep 27, 2016 | 9:36am IST

Clinton vs. Trump: The first debate

Donald Trump speaks as Hillary Clinton listens. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Donald Trump speaks as Hillary Clinton listens. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
Donald Trump speaks as Hillary Clinton listens. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
1 / 27
Donald Trump shakes hands with Hillary Clinton at the conclusion of their debate. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Donald Trump shakes hands with Hillary Clinton at the conclusion of their debate. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
Donald Trump shakes hands with Hillary Clinton at the conclusion of their debate. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
2 / 27
Donald Trump speaks as Hillary Clinton listens. REUTERS/Pool

Donald Trump speaks as Hillary Clinton listens. REUTERS/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
Donald Trump speaks as Hillary Clinton listens. REUTERS/Pool
Close
3 / 27
Donald Trump reacts. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Donald Trump reacts. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
Donald Trump reacts. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
4 / 27
Melania (L) and Ivanka (C) Trump sit next to Mike Pence (R). REUTERS/Joe Raedle/Pool

Melania (L) and Ivanka (C) Trump sit next to Mike Pence (R). REUTERS/Joe Raedle/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
Melania (L) and Ivanka (C) Trump sit next to Mike Pence (R). REUTERS/Joe Raedle/Pool
Close
5 / 27
Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton walk away from their podiums at the conclusion of their debate. REUTERS/Joe Raedle/Pool

Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton walk away from their podiums at the conclusion of their debate. REUTERS/Joe Raedle/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton walk away from their podiums at the conclusion of their debate. REUTERS/Joe Raedle/Pool
Close
6 / 27
Hillary Clinton speaks. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Hillary Clinton speaks. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
Hillary Clinton speaks. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
7 / 27
Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton discuss a point. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton discuss a point. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton discuss a point. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
8 / 27
Hillary Clinton holds hands with her husband Bill Clinton as they leave the stage after the conclusion of the debate. REUTERS/Joe Raedle/Pool

Hillary Clinton holds hands with her husband Bill Clinton as they leave the stage after the conclusion of the debate. REUTERS/Joe Raedle/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
Hillary Clinton holds hands with her husband Bill Clinton as they leave the stage after the conclusion of the debate. REUTERS/Joe Raedle/Pool
Close
9 / 27
Donald Trump greets his wife Melania onstage after the conclusion of his first debate. REUTERS/Joe Raedle/Pool

Donald Trump greets his wife Melania onstage after the conclusion of his first debate. REUTERS/Joe Raedle/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
Donald Trump greets his wife Melania onstage after the conclusion of his first debate. REUTERS/Joe Raedle/Pool
Close
10 / 27
Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton greet one another as they take the stage. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton greet one another as they take the stage. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton greet one another as they take the stage. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
11 / 27
Donald Trump talks to reporters in the spin room after his first debate. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Donald Trump talks to reporters in the spin room after his first debate. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
Donald Trump talks to reporters in the spin room after his first debate. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
12 / 27
Hillary Clinton waves after the debate. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Hillary Clinton waves after the debate. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
Hillary Clinton waves after the debate. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
13 / 27
Donald Trump chats with members of his family after the conclusion of his first debate. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Donald Trump chats with members of his family after the conclusion of his first debate. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
Donald Trump chats with members of his family after the conclusion of his first debate. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
14 / 27
Donald Trump pauses. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Donald Trump pauses. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
Donald Trump pauses. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
15 / 27
(L-R), Democratic National Committee Chair Donna Brazile, businessman Vernon Jordan, Bill Clinton and Chelsea Clinton watch the debate. REUTERS/Pool

(L-R), Democratic National Committee Chair Donna Brazile, businessman Vernon Jordan, Bill Clinton and Chelsea Clinton watch the debate. REUTERS/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
(L-R), Democratic National Committee Chair Donna Brazile, businessman Vernon Jordan, Bill Clinton and Chelsea Clinton watch the debate. REUTERS/Pool
Close
16 / 27
Donald Trump's children Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and Tiffany Trump sit together. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Donald Trump's children Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and Tiffany Trump sit together. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
Donald Trump's children Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and Tiffany Trump sit together. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
17 / 27
Donald Trump speaks. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Donald Trump speaks. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
Donald Trump speaks. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
18 / 27
Hillary Clinton reacts to comments. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Hillary Clinton reacts to comments. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
Hillary Clinton reacts to comments. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
19 / 27
Donald Trump sips water. REUTERS/Joe Raedle/Pool

Donald Trump sips water. REUTERS/Joe Raedle/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
Donald Trump sips water. REUTERS/Joe Raedle/Pool
Close
20 / 27
Donald Trump shakes hands with Hillary Clinton. REUTERS/Joe Raedle/Pool

Donald Trump shakes hands with Hillary Clinton. REUTERS/Joe Raedle/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
Donald Trump shakes hands with Hillary Clinton. REUTERS/Joe Raedle/Pool
Close
21 / 27
Donald Trump speaks. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Donald Trump speaks. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
Donald Trump speaks. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
22 / 27
Donald Trump speaks as Hillary Clinton listens. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Donald Trump speaks as Hillary Clinton listens. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
Donald Trump speaks as Hillary Clinton listens. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
23 / 27
Bill Clinton talks with his daughter Chelsea Clinton prior to the debate. At right is Marc Mezvinsky, the husband of Chelsea Clinton. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Bill Clinton talks with his daughter Chelsea Clinton prior to the debate. At right is Marc Mezvinsky, the husband of Chelsea Clinton. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
Bill Clinton talks with his daughter Chelsea Clinton prior to the debate. At right is Marc Mezvinsky, the husband of Chelsea Clinton. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
24 / 27
Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton walk to their podiums. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton walk to their podiums. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton walk to their podiums. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
25 / 27
Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton look on at the start of their debate. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton look on at the start of their debate. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton look on at the start of their debate. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
26 / 27
Bill Clinton greets Melania Trump. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Bill Clinton greets Melania Trump. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
Bill Clinton greets Melania Trump. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
27 / 27
View Again
View Next
Watching the debate

Watching the debate

Next Slideshows

Watching the debate

Watching the debate

Watching the presidential debate in America and beyond.

27 Sep 2016
Who's at the presidential debate?

Who's at the presidential debate?

Insiders and familiar faces in the audience at Hofstra.

27 Sep 2016
North Korea air show

North Korea air show

The reclusive state shows off its aviation prowess at the Wonsan Air Festival.

27 Sep 2016
Syrian army declares offensive on Aleppo

Syrian army declares offensive on Aleppo

Warplanes launched heavy air strikes on rebel-held areas of Aleppo after the Russian-backed Syrian army declared an offensive to fully capture Syria's biggest...

27 Sep 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast