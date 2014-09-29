Clooney marries in Venice
George Clooney and his wife Amal Alamuddin arrive at Venice city hall for a civil ceremony to formalize their wedding, September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
George Clooney and his wife Amal Alamuddin stand in a water taxi on the Grand Canal in Venice, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
George Clooney and his wife Amal Alamuddin leave the seven-star hotel Aman Canal Grande Venice, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
George Clooney leaves by taxi boat to travel to the venue of a gala dinner ahead of his official wedding ceremony in Venice September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
U.S. actor Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso arrive to board a taxi boat transporting guests to the venue. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
George Clooney travels in a taxi boat to the venue of a gala dinner ahead of his official wedding ceremony to fiancee Amal Alamuddin. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
U.S. Vogue editor Anna Wintour gets help to board a taxi boat transporting guests to the venue of a gala dinner. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
U.S. Vogue editor Anna Wintour waves from a taxi boat in the Grand Canal. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Cindy Crawford waves next to her husband Rande Gerber while travelling in a taxi boat in the Grand Canal. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
George Clooney travels on a taxi boat in the Grand Canal ahead of the gala dinner. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
George Clooney smiles as he arrives by taxi boat to the venue of the gala dinner. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Bill Murray waves while travelling in a taxi boat in the Grand Canal. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
George Clooney reacts as he leaves by taxi boat. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Bill Murray helps a guest as he arrives to board a taxi boat . REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso board a taxi boat. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Bono jokes with a hotel staff before boarding a taxi boat. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Cindy Crawford gets help next to her husband Rande Gerber as they board a taxi boat. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Matt Damon waves as he boards a taxi boat. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Bono arrives to board a taxi boat. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
George Clooney reacts as he leaves by taxi boat. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Cindy Crawford waves next to her husband Rande Gerber as they take a taxi boat. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
George Clooney travels in a taxi boat. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Bill Murray waves as he boards a taxi boat. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
George Clooney gestures from a taxi boat in the Grand Canal. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
George Clooney travels in a taxi boat. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
George Clooney claps his hands while travelling in a taxi boat. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
The entrance of the seven-star hotel Aman Canal Grande Venice during George Clooney's gala dinner. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
George Clooney travels in a taxi boat. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
George Clooney travels in a taxi boat. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
George Clooney travels in a taxi boat. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
U.S. actor George Clooney gestures as travels on a taxi boat to the venue of a gala dinner ahead of his official wedding ceremony in Venice September 27, 2014. The world's most famous bachelor welcomed more A-list stars to Venice on Saturday for his...more
U.S. actor George Clooney and his wife Amal Alamuddin travel on a water taxi at the Grand Canal in Venice September 28, 2014. The world's most famous bachelor broke a vow to remain single on Saturday and married human rights lawyer Alamuddin during a...more
Next Slideshows
Paris Fashion Week
Highlights from Paris Fashion Week.
The hip-hop rich list
The top-earning rappers this past year.
Celebrity protesters
Famous faces join political demonstrations on the streets.
Milan Fashion Week
Highlights from Milan Fashion Week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics
The International Olympic Committee visits California this week as the race to host the 2024 Summer Games heats up.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.