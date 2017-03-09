Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Mar 10, 2017 | 1:10am IST

Closing in on Raqqa

U.S. army vehicles drive north of Manbij city. REUTERS/Rodi Said

U.S. army vehicles drive north of Manbij city. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Thursday, March 09, 2017
U.S. army vehicles drive north of Manbij city. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
1 / 15
A Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighter stands near who he said were Islamic State fighters held prisoners by them, north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighter stands near who he said were Islamic State fighters held prisoners by them, north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Thursday, March 09, 2017
A Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighter stands near who he said were Islamic State fighters held prisoners by them, north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
2 / 15
Men who fled clashes surrender to Syrian Democratic Forces fighters north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Men who fled clashes surrender to Syrian Democratic Forces fighters north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Thursday, March 09, 2017
Men who fled clashes surrender to Syrian Democratic Forces fighters north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
3 / 15
Syrian Democratic Forces fighters stand with their weapons north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Syrian Democratic Forces fighters stand with their weapons north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Thursday, March 09, 2017
Syrian Democratic Forces fighters stand with their weapons north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
4 / 15
Syrian Democratic Forces fighters ride a military vehicle north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Syrian Democratic Forces fighters ride a military vehicle north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Thursday, March 09, 2017
Syrian Democratic Forces fighters ride a military vehicle north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
5 / 15
Prisoners who are said to be Islamic State fighters by Syrian Democratic Forces fighters are pictured north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Prisoners who are said to be Islamic State fighters by Syrian Democratic Forces fighters are pictured north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Thursday, March 09, 2017
Prisoners who are said to be Islamic State fighters by Syrian Democratic Forces fighters are pictured north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
6 / 15
A Syrian Democratic Forces fighter poses for a picture near Euphrates River, north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A Syrian Democratic Forces fighter poses for a picture near Euphrates River, north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Thursday, March 09, 2017
A Syrian Democratic Forces fighter poses for a picture near Euphrates River, north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
7 / 15
A young Syrian Democratic Forces fighter poses for a picture with his weapon north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A young Syrian Democratic Forces fighter poses for a picture with his weapon north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Thursday, March 09, 2017
A young Syrian Democratic Forces fighter poses for a picture with his weapon north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
8 / 15
A Syrian Democratic Forces fighter stands near a flag in northern Raqqa province, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A Syrian Democratic Forces fighter stands near a flag in northern Raqqa province, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2017
A Syrian Democratic Forces fighter stands near a flag in northern Raqqa province, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
9 / 15
A Syrian Democratic Forces fighter watches a convoy of his forces advancing in the north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A Syrian Democratic Forces fighter watches a convoy of his forces advancing in the north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2017
A Syrian Democratic Forces fighter watches a convoy of his forces advancing in the north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
10 / 15
Syrian Democratic Forces fighters hold up their weapons in the north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Syrian Democratic Forces fighters hold up their weapons in the north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Saturday, February 04, 2017
Syrian Democratic Forces fighters hold up their weapons in the north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
11 / 15
Men who fled clashes surrender to Syrian Democratic Forces fighters north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Men who fled clashes surrender to Syrian Democratic Forces fighters north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Thursday, March 09, 2017
Men who fled clashes surrender to Syrian Democratic Forces fighters north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
12 / 15
Syrian Democratic Forces fighters sit on a vehicle in the north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Syrian Democratic Forces fighters sit on a vehicle in the north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2017
Syrian Democratic Forces fighters sit on a vehicle in the north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
13 / 15
A Syrian Democratic Forces fighter walks with his weapon in northern Raqqa province, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A Syrian Democratic Forces fighter walks with his weapon in northern Raqqa province, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2017
A Syrian Democratic Forces fighter walks with his weapon in northern Raqqa province, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
14 / 15
A Syrian Democratic Forces fighter rests while looking over the Euphrates River, north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A Syrian Democratic Forces fighter rests while looking over the Euphrates River, north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Thursday, March 09, 2017
A Syrian Democratic Forces fighter rests while looking over the Euphrates River, north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
15 / 15

Closing in on Raqqa

Closing in on Raqqa Share
Replay Slideshow

Next Slideshows

The sniper wars of Mosul

The sniper wars of Mosul

As an outnumbered and outgunned Islamic State mounts a fierce defence of their last stronghold in Iraq, snipers have been one of their most effective weapons....

09 Mar 2017
Escape from Islamic State

Escape from Islamic State

Residents flee areas held by Islamic State as Iraqi forces battle to retake the city of Mosul.

09 Mar 2017
Vrindavan widows celebrate Holi

Vrindavan widows celebrate Holi

Pictures of widows celebrating Holi, the festival of colours, in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh.

09 Mar 2017
International Women's Day

International Women's Day

Events marking International Women's Day around the world.

09 Mar 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast