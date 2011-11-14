Edition:
Closing Occupy Oakland

<p>Workers clean Frank Ogawa Plaza in Oakland, California November 14, 2011. Police moved in early Monday and dismantled the Occupy Oakland tent encampment on the plaza. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith </p>

<p>Tents and debris are shown on Frank Ogawa Plaza after protesters with Occupy Oakland were removed in Oakland, California November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith </p>

<p>A police officer moves a tent at Occupy Oakland's encampment at Frank H. Ogawa Plaza in Oakland, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Stephen Lam </p>

<p>Police officers arrest a man from Occupy Oakland's encampment at Frank H. Ogawa Plaza in Oakland, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Stephen Lam </p>

<p>A group of police officers survey Occupy Oakland's encampment at Frank H. Ogawa for the second time in Oakland, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Stephen Lam </p>

<p>Nubia Olmeda, 18-months old, eats a snack at an Occupy Oakland encampment at City Hall in Oakland, November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Kim White </p>

<p>A police officer walks past a dismantled Occupy Oakland encampment at City Hall in Oakland, California, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Kimberly White </p>

<p>Scattered debris is seen after authorities evicted Occupy Oakland's encampment at Frank H. Ogawa Plaza in Oakland, November 14, 2011 REUTERS/Stephen Lam </p>

<p>A view shows the empty Occupy Oakland campsite following an eviction, in Frank Ogawa Plaza in Oakland, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach </p>

<p>Police officers arrest an Occupy Oakland demonstrator from the encampment at Frank H. Ogawa Plaza in Oakland, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Stephen Lam </p>

<p>Police officers arrests an Occupy Oakland demonstrator inside a tent at Frank H. Ogawa Plaza in Oakland, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Stephen Lam </p>

<p>A protestor occupies a tree before the eviction of the Occupy Oakland campsite in Frank Ogawa Plaza in Oakland, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach </p>

<p>Cleaning staff remove items from the makeshift kitchen area of the Occupy Oakland campsite in Frank Ogawa Plaza in Oakland, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach </p>

<p>Anti-corporate demonstrators sit around an encampment at City Hall in Oakland, November 12, 2011. REUTERS/Kim White</p>

<p>A demonstrator with Occupy Oakland directs traffic after protesters blocked an intersection near Frank Ogawa Plaza in Oakland, California November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith </p>

<p>A man is arrested by Oakland police after an altercation near Frank Ogawa Plaza in Oakland, California November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith </p>

<p>A demonstrator with Occupy Oakland blocks traffic near Frank Ogawa Plaza in Oakland, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith </p>

<p>An Occupy Oakland demonstrator walks between a line of police officers and the movement's encampment at Frank H. Ogawa Plaza in Oakland, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Stephen Lam </p>

<p>A police officers removes an Occupy Oakland tent from its encampment at Frank H. Ogawa Plaza in Oakland, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Stephen Lam </p>

<p>Two Occupy Oakland demonstrators sit on 14th Street near the anti-Wall Street protest's encampment at Frank H. Ogawa Plaza, in anticipation of a police raid, in Oakland, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Stephen Lam</p>

<p>Protestors mill around as police conduct the eviction of the Occupy Oakland campsite in Frank Ogawa Plaza in Oakland, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach </p>

<p>Children's toys are left scattered on the ground following the eviction of the Occupy Oakland campsite in Frank Ogawa Plaza in Oakland, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach</p>

<p>A view shows the remnants of Occupy Oakland's encampment at Frank H. Ogawa after authorities evicted its occupants in Oakland, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Stephen Lam </p>

<p>A protester pleads with police officers during the eviction of the Occupy Oakland campsite in Frank Ogawa Plaza in Oakland, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach </p>

<p>Children's toys are scattered on the ground following the eviction of the Occupy Oakland campsite in Frank Ogawa Plaza in Oakland, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach</p>

