Clowning around in El Salvador

Clowns participate in a parade during the VIII Central America Clown Convention in San Salvador, El Salvador, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Thursday, May 19, 2016
Clowns participate in a parade during the VIII Central America Clown Convention in San Salvador, El Salvador, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Thursday, May 19, 2016
Salvadoran clown Cosquilla poses for a picture during the VIII Central America Clown Convention in San Salvador, El Salvador, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Thursday, May 19, 2016
Clowns participate in a parade during the VIII Central America Clown Convention in San Salvador, El Salvador, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Thursday, May 19, 2016
Salvadoran clown Sabrosito Show poses for a picture during the VIII Central America Clown Convention in San Salvador, El Salvador, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Thursday, May 19, 2016
Clowns pose for a group picture during the VIII Central America Clown Convention in San Salvador, El Salvador, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Thursday, May 19, 2016
Salvadoran clown Globito Show poses for a picture during the VIII Central America Clown Convention in San Salvador, El Salvador, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Thursday, May 19, 2016
Guatemalan clown Coquetina poses for a picture during the VIII Central America Clown Convention in San Salvador, El Salvador, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Thursday, May 19, 2016
A clown participates in a contest during the VIII Central America Clown Convention in San Salvador, El Salvador, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Thursday, May 19, 2016
Nariceta and his son Junior (L) eat lunch during the VIII Central America Clown Convention in San Salvador, El Salvador, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Thursday, May 19, 2016
Salvadoran clown Llamitha poses for a picture during the VIII Central America Clown Convention in San Salvador, El Salvador, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Thursday, May 19, 2016
Clowns prepare for a parade during the VIII Central America Clown Convention in San Salvador, El Salvador, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Thursday, May 19, 2016
