CMA Awards red carpet
Maddie Marlow (L) and Tae Dye of the duo Maddie and Tae arrive at the 49th Annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Musician Jewel. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
The Band Perry. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Musician Cassadee Pope. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
The band A Thousand Horses. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Lady Antebellum. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Musician Steven Tyler. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Singer Lee Ann Womack. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
The duo LoCash. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Singer Miranda Lambert. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Singer Kacey Musgraves. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Singer Kellie Pickler. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Rascal Flatts. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Musicians Shawna Thompson and Keifer Thompson of Thompson Square. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Little Big Town. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Musician Garth Brooks. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Singer Chris Young. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Singer Danielle Bradbery. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
The group Parmalee. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Singer RaeLynn. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Singer Jennifer Nettles. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Singer Craig Morgan and wife, Karen Morgan. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Actress Aubrey Peebles. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Singer Brett Eldredge. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Musician Justin Timberlake. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Singer Ashley Monroe. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Pop group Pentatonix. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Singer Sam Hunt. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Musicians Steve Martin and Edie Brickell. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
The duo Brothers Osborne. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Singer Cole Swindell. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Singer Thomas Rhett. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Singers Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Musician Sam Bush. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
The band Fall Out Boy. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Singer Dustin Lynch. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Singer Scotty McCreery. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Singer Dierks Bentley. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Musician Jeff Cook and his wife Lisa. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
