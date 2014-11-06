Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Nov 6, 2014 | 10:29pm IST

CMA Awards red carpet

Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert.

Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert.
Close
1 / 34
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban.
Close
2 / 34
Jason Aldean and Brittany Kerr.

Jason Aldean and Brittany Kerr.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Jason Aldean and Brittany Kerr.
Close
3 / 34
Carrie Underwood.

Carrie Underwood.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Carrie Underwood.
Close
4 / 34
Kacey Musgraves.

Kacey Musgraves.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Kacey Musgraves.
Close
5 / 34
Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley of Florida Georgia Line.

Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley of Florida Georgia Line.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley of Florida Georgia Line.
Close
6 / 34
Luke Bryan.

Luke Bryan.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Luke Bryan.
Close
7 / 34
Aubrey Peoples.

Aubrey Peoples.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Aubrey Peoples.
Close
8 / 34
Nicole Kidman.

Nicole Kidman.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Nicole Kidman.
Close
9 / 34
Dave Haywood, Hillary Scott and Charles Kelly of Lady Antebellum.

Dave Haywood, Hillary Scott and Charles Kelly of Lady Antebellum.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Dave Haywood, Hillary Scott and Charles Kelly of Lady Antebellum.
Close
10 / 34
Kimberly Perry and Steven Tyler.

Kimberly Perry and Steven Tyler.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Kimberly Perry and Steven Tyler.
Close
11 / 34
Kellie Pickler.

Kellie Pickler.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Kellie Pickler.
Close
12 / 34
Brandy Clark.

Brandy Clark.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Brandy Clark.
Close
13 / 34
Cassadee Pope.

Cassadee Pope.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Cassadee Pope.
Close
14 / 34
Lennon and Maisy Stella.

Lennon and Maisy Stella.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Lennon and Maisy Stella.
Close
15 / 34
Chaley Rose.

Chaley Rose.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Chaley Rose.
Close
16 / 34
Martina McBride.

Martina McBride.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Martina McBride.
Close
17 / 34
Danielle Bradbery.

Danielle Bradbery.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Danielle Bradbery.
Close
18 / 34
Ashley Monroe.

Ashley Monroe.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Ashley Monroe.
Close
19 / 34
Kimberly Williams-Paisley.

Kimberly Williams-Paisley.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Kimberly Williams-Paisley.
Close
20 / 34
Clare Bowen.

Clare Bowen.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Clare Bowen.
Close
21 / 34
Maddie Marlow and Tae Dye of the duo Maddie and Tae.

Maddie Marlow and Tae Dye of the duo Maddie and Tae.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Maddie Marlow and Tae Dye of the duo Maddie and Tae.
Close
22 / 34
Lucy Hale.

Lucy Hale.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Lucy Hale.
Close
23 / 34
Meghan Linsey.

Meghan Linsey.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Meghan Linsey.
Close
24 / 34
Kacey Musgraves.

Kacey Musgraves.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Kacey Musgraves.
Close
25 / 34
Darius Rucker.

Darius Rucker.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Darius Rucker.
Close
26 / 34
Shawna Thompson and Keifer Thompson of Thompson Square.

Shawna Thompson and Keifer Thompson of Thompson Square.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Shawna Thompson and Keifer Thompson of Thompson Square.
Close
27 / 34
Dustin Lynch.

Dustin Lynch.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Dustin Lynch.
Close
28 / 34
Shawna Thompson and Keifer Thompson of Thompson Square arrive at the 48th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Henderson (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (CMA - ARRIVALS)

Shawna Thompson and Keifer Thompson of Thompson Square arrive at the 48th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Henderson (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (CMA - ARRIVALS)

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Shawna Thompson and Keifer Thompson of Thompson Square arrive at the 48th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Henderson (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (CMA - ARRIVALS)
Close
29 / 34
Tim Tebow.

Tim Tebow.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Tim Tebow.
Close
30 / 34
Connie Britton.

Connie Britton.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Connie Britton.
Close
31 / 34
Phillip Sweet (L), Kimberly Schlapman (2nd from L), Karen Fairchild and Jimi Westbrook of Little Big Town.

Phillip Sweet (L), Kimberly Schlapman (2nd from L), Karen Fairchild and Jimi Westbrook of Little Big Town.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Phillip Sweet (L), Kimberly Schlapman (2nd from L), Karen Fairchild and Jimi Westbrook of Little Big Town.
Close
32 / 34
Actor Will Chase from "Nashville".

Actor Will Chase from "Nashville".

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Actor Will Chase from "Nashville".
Close
33 / 34
The Doobie Brothers.

The Doobie Brothers.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
The Doobie Brothers.
Close
34 / 34
View Again
View Next
Highest paid women in music

Highest paid women in music

Next Slideshows

Highest paid women in music

Highest paid women in music

The ten top-earning women in music.

05 Nov 2014
Seville fashion

Seville fashion

Highlights from Andalusia Fashion week in southern Spain.

04 Nov 2014
Oscar de la Renta memorial

Oscar de la Renta memorial

Attendees at the memorial service for the late fashion designer.

04 Nov 2014
The amfAR red carpet

The amfAR red carpet

Daring outfits at amfAR's Inspiration Gala in Los Angeles.

30 Oct 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

MTV Movie and TV Awards

MTV Movie and TV Awards

Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.

MTV's rained-out red carpet

MTV's rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

Mexico's poppy war

Mexico's poppy war

The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.

MTVs rained-out red carpet

MTVs rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures