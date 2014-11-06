CMA Awards red carpet
Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert.
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban.
Jason Aldean and Brittany Kerr.
Carrie Underwood.
Kacey Musgraves.
Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley of Florida Georgia Line.
Luke Bryan.
Aubrey Peoples.
Nicole Kidman.
Dave Haywood, Hillary Scott and Charles Kelly of Lady Antebellum.
Kimberly Perry and Steven Tyler.
Kellie Pickler.
Brandy Clark.
Cassadee Pope.
Lennon and Maisy Stella.
Chaley Rose.
Martina McBride.
Danielle Bradbery.
Ashley Monroe.
Kimberly Williams-Paisley.
Clare Bowen.
Maddie Marlow and Tae Dye of the duo Maddie and Tae.
Lucy Hale.
Meghan Linsey.
Kacey Musgraves.
Darius Rucker.
Shawna Thompson and Keifer Thompson of Thompson Square.
Dustin Lynch.
Shawna Thompson and Keifer Thompson of Thompson Square arrive at the 48th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Henderson (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (CMA - ARRIVALS)
Tim Tebow.
Connie Britton.
Phillip Sweet (L), Kimberly Schlapman (2nd from L), Karen Fairchild and Jimi Westbrook of Little Big Town.
Actor Will Chase from "Nashville".
The Doobie Brothers.
Next Slideshows
Highest paid women in music
The ten top-earning women in music.
Seville fashion
Highlights from Andalusia Fashion week in southern Spain.
Oscar de la Renta memorial
Attendees at the memorial service for the late fashion designer.
The amfAR red carpet
Daring outfits at amfAR's Inspiration Gala in Los Angeles.
MORE IN PICTURES
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.
Cuba hosts first transgender Mass
For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.
MTV's rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Mexico's poppy war
The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.
MTVs rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.