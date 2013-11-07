CMA red carpet
Singer Blake Shelton and his wife, singer Miranda Lambert, arrive at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Jase Robertson and Willie Robertson from the Duck Dynasty TV show pose on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Taylor Swift poses on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Jennifer Nettles poses on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Singer Kellie Pickler arrives at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Singer Faith Hill arrives at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Carrie Underwood poses on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Sheryl Crow poses on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Aubrey Peeples poses on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Connie Britton poses on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Chaley Rose poses on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Singer Kacey Musgraves arrives at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Joy Williams poses on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Kimberly Schalpman of Little Big Town poses on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Robin Roberts poses on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Actress Kimberly Williams-Paisley arrives at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Singer Jake Owen and his wife Lacey arrive at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Carrie Underwood poses on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Taylor Swift poses on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Seth Myers and his wife Alexi Ashe pose on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Joy Williams (L) and Connie Britton pose on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Luke Bryan and his wife Caroline Boyer pose on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Judith Hoag poses on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Joe Don Rooney (L), Gary LeVox (C) and Jay DeMarcus of Rascal Flatts arrive at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Jason Mraz (L) and Hunter Hayes poses on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Lee Brice and his wife Sara pose on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Darius Rucker poses on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Dave Haywood, Hillary Scott and Charles Kelley of Lady Antebellum arrive at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Singer Jake Owen and his wife Lacey arrive at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Jana Kramer poses on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Neil Perry (L), Kimberly Perry and Reid Perry of The Band Perry poses on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Singer Danielle Bradbery arrives at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Shawna Thompson of Thompson Square poses on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Hayley Orrantia poses on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Scotty McCreery poses on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Clay Walker and wife Jessica Craig pose on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Brantley Gilbert poses on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Singer Brett Eldredge arrives at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Singer Cassadee Pope arrives at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
The Eli Young Band and their guests arrive at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
