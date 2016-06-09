CMT Music Awards
Singer Carrie Underwood performs "Church Bells" during the 2016 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Little Big Town and Pharrell Williams perform "One Dance". REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Musician Jason Aldean performs "Lights Come On". REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Musician Chris Stapleton (L) performs "Parachute". REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Singers Cam and Leona Lewis (L) present the CMT Social Superstars award. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Internet personality Candace Payne. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Musician Blake Shelton with The Oak Ridge Boys performs a medley. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Singer Maren Morris performs "My Church". REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Singer Thomas Rhett accepts the Male Video of the Year award for "Die a Happy Man". REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Musicians Dierks Bentley and Elle King perform "Different for Girls". REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Show hosts Erin Andrews and J.J. Watt walk through the audience. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Singer Thomas Rhett performs "T-Shirt". REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Singer Cam, with Fifth Harmony, perform a medley. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Musician Billy Ray Cyrus and Cheap Trick perform. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Musician Chris Stapleton accepts the Break Through Video of the Year award for "Fire Away". REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Singer Luke Bryan performs "Huntin,' Fishin' and Lovin' Every Day". REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Actress Nicole Kidman and musician Keith Urban take selfies in the audience. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Singer Pitbull with Leona Lewis and Cassadee Pope perform. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Musician Keith Urban, with Brett Eldredge and Maren Morris, perform "Wasted Time". REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Singer Carrie Underwood arrives. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Singer Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany Kerr. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Singer Kelsea Ballerini arrives. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Singer Kimberly Schlapman of Little Big Town. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Singers Dierks Bentley and Elle King. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Singer Luke Bryan and wife, Caroline Boyer. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Singer Lauren Alaina. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Singer Cassadee Pope. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Singer Lindsay Ell. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Jamie Lynn Spears. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
