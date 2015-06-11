CMT Music Awards
Jake Owen jumps as he performs "Real Life". REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Co-hosts Erin Andrews and Brittany Snow announce Miranda Lambert and Carrie Underwood as the winners for collaborative video of the year for "Somethin' Bad". REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Luke Bryan performs "Kick the Dust Up" as Charles Kelley (L) of Lady Antebellum dances. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Reba McEntire performs "Going Out Like That" during the 2015 CMT Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Florida Georgia Line performs "Anything Goes". REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Singer Cole Swindell introduces Florida Georgia Line. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Charles Kelley (L), Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood of Lady Antebellum perform "Long Stretch of Love". REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Zac Brown of the Zac Brown Band performs "Homegrown". REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Carrie Underwood accepts the award for female video of the year for "Something in the Water". REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Jason Aldean performs "Tonight Looks Good on You". REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Singer Darius Rucker performs "Homegrown Honey". REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Jason Aldean takes the stage to accept the award for CMT performance of the year for "Turn the Page" with Bob Seger. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
RaeLynn performs "God Made Girls". REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Musician Kenny Chesney performs "American Kids". REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Triple Crown winning jockey Victor Espinoza, who rode American Pharoah, is introduced by show co-host Erin Andrews. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Eric Church performs "Like a Wrecking Ball". REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Sam Hunt accepts the award for breakthrough video of the year for "Leave the Night On" as presenters Nick Fradiani and Cassadee Pope listen. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Reba McEntire performs "Going Out Like That". REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Carrie Underwood performs "Little Toy Guns". REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Luke Bryan accepts the award for male video of the year for "Play It Again" from presenter Nikki Reed. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Jake Owen performs "Real Life". REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Maddie & Tae perform "Girl in a Country Song". REUTERS/Harrison McClary
