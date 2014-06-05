Edition:
CMT Music Awards

Brantley Gilbert performs "Bottoms Up" during the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Carrie Underwood (L) and Miranda Lambert perform "Somethin' Bad" during the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Little Big Town perform "Day Drinking" during the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Brian Kelley (L) and Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line accept the Award for Duo Video Of The Year during the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Musician Blake Shelton performs "Boys 'Round Here" during the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Brantley Gilbert performs "Bottoms Up" during the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line reacts to winning the Award for Duo Video Of The Year during the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Show host Kristen Bell wears a fake mustache as she speaks during the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Lady Antebellum perform "Bartender" during the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Luke Bryan performs "Play It Again" during the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

A fan enjoys a performance during the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Little Big Town perform "Day Drinking" during the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Musician Jake Owen performs "Beachin" during the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Dusty Hill (L) and Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top perform during the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Dierks Bentley performs "Drunk On a Plane" during the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Lzzy Hale and Eric Church perform "That's Damn Rock & Roll" during the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Alan Jackson is congratulated by Lee Ann Womack as he accepts the CMT Impact Award during the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Singers Jennifer Nettles and John Legend perform "All of Me" during the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Musician Keith Urban performs "Cop Car" during the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Musician Lindsey Stirling performs during the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Musicians Kacey Musgraves (L) and Lee Ann Womack perform "Livin' on Love" during the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Singer Cassadee Pope accepts the breakthrough video of the year award for "Wasting All These Tears" during the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

(L to R) Luke Bryan, Jason Derulo, ZZ Top and Florida Georgia Line perform a medley during the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Brian Kelley of Florida Georgia Line performs during the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Jason Derulo (L) and Luke Bryan perform a medley during the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Musician Hunter Hayes performs "Tattoo" during the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Musicians Charles Kelley (R) and Keith Urban chat in the audience as Urban's wife, actress Nicole Kidman, watches the show during the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Musician Danielle Bradbery performs during the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Musician Blake Shelton greets singer Hillary Scott in the audience during the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

The Band Perry accepts the group video of the year award for "Done" during the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Pictures