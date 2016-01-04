Edition:
Coach Zidane

Real Madrid's new coach Zinedine Zidane appears before the media at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, January 4, 2016. Real Madrid have sacked coach Rafa Benitez after less than half a season in charge and promoted former France and Real great Zidane from the B team to replace him, president Florentino Perez said. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
Italy's Marco Materazzi falls on the pitch after being head-butted by France's Zinedine Zidane (R) during their World Cup 2006 final soccer match in Berlin July 9, 2006. REUTERS/Peter Schols/GPD/Handout

Reuters / Monday, July 10, 2006
Italy's Marco Materazzi (R) lies injured on the pitch after France's Zinedine Zidane headbutted him in the chest, as Italy's Fabio Cannavaro and David Trezeguet (L, back to camera) gesture during their World Cup 2006 final soccer match in Berlin July 9, 2006. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Reuters / Monday, July 10, 2006
Referee Horacio Elizondo (R) of Argentina shows France's Zinedine Zidane a red card during their World Cup 2006 final soccer match against Italy in Berlin July 9, 2006. REUTERS/Jerry Lampen

Reuters / Monday, July 10, 2006
France's Zinedine Zidane stands on the pitch during their World Cup 2006 final soccer match against Italy in Berlin July 9, 2006. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Monday, July 10, 2006
Former French soccer international Zinedine Zidane (L) and his wife Veronique (R) attend an international friendly soccer match between France and Belgium at the Stade de France, in Saint-Denis, near Paris, France, June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
Real Madrid's coach Carlo Ancelotti (R) watches his assistant Zinedine Zidane shout at their players during their Champions League final soccer match against Atletico Madrid at Luz stadium in Lisbon, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Sunday, May 25, 2014
Real Madrid's Zinedine Zidane of France waves at his fans at the end of the Spanish first division soccer match between Real Madrid and Villarreal at Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu stadium May 7, 2006. TREUTERS/Victor Fraile

Reuters / Monday, May 08, 2006
Real Madrid's Zinedine Zidane of France controls the ball during his team's Spanish first division soccer match against Villarreal at Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu stadium May 7, 2006. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Sunday, May 07, 2006
Former soccer star and Real Madrid sporting director Zinedine Zidane watches a press conference for the Real Madrid resort island in Ras Al Khaimah March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh

Reuters / Thursday, March 29, 2012
Former soccer star Zinedine Zidane (L) signs autographs during the Columbus beach soccer event in Monaco December 11, 2010. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Sunday, December 12, 2010
France's Zinedine Zidane (top) jumps over Spain's Xabi Alonso (L) and Marinano Pernia during their second round World Cup 2006 soccer match in Hanover June 27, 2006. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Reuters / Wednesday, June 28, 2006
French soccer star Zinedine Zidane runs with ball in a friendly soccer game against [Mexico] at Saint-Denis' stade de France near Paris, May 27, 2006. REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2009
A man walks down steps decorated with a portrait of France's national soccer player Zinedine Zidane in London's Canary Wharf district June 9, 2006. REUTERS/Catherine Benson

Reuters / Saturday, June 10, 2006
Real Madrid's Zinedine Zidane (L) of France battles for the ball with Real Mallorca's Angelis Basinas of Greece during their Spanish First Division soccer match at Son Moix Stadium in Palma de Mallorca February 26, 2006. REUTERS/Dani Cardona

Reuters / Friday, March 17, 2006
Real Madrid's French soccer player Zinedine Zidane poses during a ceremony in Madrid May 11, 2005. REUTERS/

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2009
France's Zinedine Zidane (R) controls the ball as Switzerland's Ricardo Cabanas watches during their Euro 2004 Group B soccer match at the Cidade de Coimbra stadium in Coimbra, June 21, 2004. REUTERS/

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2009
Real Madrid's French star midfielder Zinedine Zidane has his neck measured by a Madrid's Wax Museum artist in Madrid January 14, 2002. REUTERS/

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2009
Juventus midfielder Zinedine Zidane flies high to control the ball as Fenerbahce defender Nigerian international Uche Okechukwu (R) and Ilker Yagcioglu (L) look on September 25 in their European Champions League Group C match in Istanbul. REUTERS/

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2009
Zinedine Zidane of France lifts the Soccer World Cup trophy after their victory over [Brazil] in the World Cup Final July 12. REUTERS/

Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2009
