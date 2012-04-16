Edition:
Coachella comes alive

<p>People dance under water sprayed from hoses at the Do Lab at the 2012 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California April 14, 2012. The Coachella festival, which commenced in 1999 on the desert lawns of the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, has grown from 25,000 attendees overall to 75,000 people a day, and has become an important platform for alternative rock, rave and electronic music acts. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

<p>People dance under water sprayed from hoses at the Do Lab at the 2012 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California April 14, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

<p>People dance under water sprayed from hoses at the Do Lab at the 2012 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California April 14, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

<p>People dance at the Do Lab at the 2012 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California April 14, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

<p>Snoop Dogg smokes while performing at the 2012 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California April 15, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

<p>Dr. Dre (L) and Snoop Dogg perform at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California April 15, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

<p>Dan Auerbach of the Black Keys performs at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California April 13, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

<p>Dan Auerbach of the Black Keys performs at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California April 13, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

<p>People dance to Flux Pavilion and Doctor P at the 2012 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California April 15, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

<p>People dance on the final day of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California April 15, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

<p>People look on as a couple performs acrobatic moves to music at the Do Lab at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California April 13, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

<p>People dance at the 2012 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California April 15, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

<p>Alex Turner performs with the Arctic Monkeys at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California April 13, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

<p>Hannah Hooper (L) performs with Grouplove at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California April 13, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

<p>Jarvis Cocker (L) performs with Pulp at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California April 13, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

<p>Fans watch the Arctic Monkeys perform at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California April 13, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

<p>Cedric Bixler-Zavala (L) stands on the bass drum as he performs with At The Drive-In at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California April 15, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

<p>Gotye performs at the 2012 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California April 15, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

<p>A technician climbs the rigging above the Coachella Stage at the 2012 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

<p>A woman crowd surfs across dancers at the Do Lab at the 2012 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California April 14, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

<p>Actor David Hasselhoff shows the peace sign at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California April 13, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

<p>A Ghana flag is waved as fans watch Jimmy Cliff perform at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California April 13, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

<p>People dance under water sprayed from hoses at the Do Lab at the 2012 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California April 14, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

<p>People dance under water sprayed from hoses at the Do Lab at the 2012 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California April 14, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

<p>People dance under water sprayed from hoses at the Do Lab at the 2012 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California April 14, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

<p>People dance under water sprayed from hoses at the Do Lab at the 2012 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California April 14, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

<p>A couple dances as they are hosed with water at the Do Lab during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California April 13, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

<p>Band founder Justin Vernon performs with Bon Iver at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California April 14, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

<p>Thom Yorke performs with Radiohead at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California April 14, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

<p>Lights crisscross the sky over the 2012 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California April 14, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

