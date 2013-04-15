Coachella Music Festival
Karen O of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs performs during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Concert-goers walks by a mobile art piece shaped like a snail during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Concert-goers watch the performance by The Lumineers during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Wesley Schultz (L) and Ben Wahamaki of The Lumineers perform during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Concert-goers are sprayed with water to cool off during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Flea of the Red Hot Chili Peppers performs during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Anthony Kiedis of the Red Hot Chili Peppers performs during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Concert-goers watch the performance by Red Hot Chili Peppers during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A performer hangs from a rope as she performs during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Ezra Koenig of Vampire Weekend performs during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Concert-goers watch the performance by Vampire Weekend during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
RZA of the Wu-Tang Clan performs during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Damon Albarn of British band Blur performs during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Concert-goers watch the performance by The xx during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Thomas Mars of Phoenix performs during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Ben Gibbard of The Postal Service performs during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jenny Lewis and Ben Gibbard of The Postal Service perform during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Concert-goers cheer as they watch the performance by 2 Chainz during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Concert-goers stand by the power station installation during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Concert-goers wearing costumes, pose for a photo during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A concert-goer dances using an illuminated hula hoop during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A concert-goer wears a costume as she walks the field during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Concert-goers walk by a mobile art piece during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Gordon Gano (L) and Brian Ritchie of Violent Femmes perform during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Hip hop artist 2 Chainz performs during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Concert-goer Bella Boom Box reacts during the performance by hip hop artist 2 Chainz during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Concert-goers dance during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A concert-goer wearing a costume kisses his friend during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
John Gourley of Portugal. The Man performs during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Concert-goers laugh as they walk the field during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A concert-goer does a flip for his friends during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
