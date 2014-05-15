Coal mine explosion in Turkey
A woman mourns during the funeral of a miner who died in a fire at a coal mine, at a cemetery in Soma, a district in Turkey's western province of Manisa May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A woman mourns during the funeral of a miner who died in a fire at a coal mine, at a cemetery in Soma, a district in Turkey's western province of Manisa May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Women mourn during the funeral of a miner who died in a fire at a coal mine, at a cemetery in Soma, a district in Turkey's western province of Manisa May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Women mourn during the funeral of a miner who died in a fire at a coal mine, at a cemetery in Soma, a district in Turkey's western province of Manisa May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A man sits near graves during the funeral of a miner who died in a fire at a coal mine, at a cemetery in Soma, a district in Turkey's western province of Manisa May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Yasin Akgul/Depo Photos
A man sits near graves during the funeral of a miner who died in a fire at a coal mine, at a cemetery in Soma, a district in Turkey's western province of Manisa May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Yasin Akgul/Depo Photos
People pray during a funeral at a cemetery after a mining disaster in Soma, a district in Turkey's western province of Manisa May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
People pray during a funeral at a cemetery after a mining disaster in Soma, a district in Turkey's western province of Manisa May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
People carry the coffin of a miner who died in a fire at a coal mine during his funeral at a cemetery in Soma, a district in Turkey's western province of Manisa May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
People carry the coffin of a miner who died in a fire at a coal mine during his funeral at a cemetery in Soma, a district in Turkey's western province of Manisa May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
People carry the coffin of a miner who died in a fire at a coal mine during his funeral at a cemetery in Soma, a district in Turkey's western province of Manisa May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
People carry the coffin of a miner who died in a fire at a coal mine during his funeral at a cemetery in Soma, a district in Turkey's western province of Manisa May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Rescuers carry a miner who sustained injuries after a mine explosion to an ambulance in Soma, a district in Turkey's western province of Manisa May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gokhan Gungor/Depo Photos
Rescuers carry a miner who sustained injuries after a mine explosion to an ambulance in Soma, a district in Turkey's western province of Manisa May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gokhan Gungor/Depo Photos
A relative of a miner who was killed or injured in a mine explosion reacts as rescuers work in Soma, a district in Turkey's western province of Manisa May 14, 2014. REUTERS/ Osman Orsal
A relative of a miner who was killed or injured in a mine explosion reacts as rescuers work in Soma, a district in Turkey's western province of Manisa May 14, 2014. REUTERS/ Osman Orsal
A relative of a miner reacts as she waits in front of an hospital in Soma, a district in Turkey's western province of Manisa May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A relative of a miner reacts as she waits in front of an hospital in Soma, a district in Turkey's western province of Manisa May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A man prays beside a grave of a dead miner while workers dig graves and locals accompany the praying in a cemetary in Soma, a district in Turkey's western province of Manisa May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A man prays beside a grave of a dead miner while workers dig graves and locals accompany the praying in a cemetary in Soma, a district in Turkey's western province of Manisa May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Rescuers carry a miner who sustained injuries after a mine explosion, to an ambulance in Soma, a district in Turkey's western province of Manisa May 14, 2014. REUTERS/ Osman Orsal
Rescuers carry a miner who sustained injuries after a mine explosion, to an ambulance in Soma, a district in Turkey's western province of Manisa May 14, 2014. REUTERS/ Osman Orsal
Smoke rises from one of the entrances of the mine where an explosion occurred in Soma, a district in Turkey's western province of Manisa May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gokhan Gungor/Depo Photos
Smoke rises from one of the entrances of the mine where an explosion occurred in Soma, a district in Turkey's western province of Manisa May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gokhan Gungor/Depo Photos
Relatives of miners who were killed or injured in a mine explosion react as rescuers work in Soma, a district in Turkey's western province of Manisa May 14, 2014. REUTERS/ Osman Orsal
Relatives of miners who were killed or injured in a mine explosion react as rescuers work in Soma, a district in Turkey's western province of Manisa May 14, 2014. REUTERS/ Osman Orsal
A man lays carnations at the Miners Monument in central Soma, a district in Turkey's western province of Manisa May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A man lays carnations at the Miners Monument in central Soma, a district in Turkey's western province of Manisa May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A man writes "Ridvan", the name of a dead miner, on a piece of wood on his grave in a cemetary in Soma, a district in Turkey's western province of Manisa May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Erdem Donutkan/KODA Collective
A man writes "Ridvan", the name of a dead miner, on a piece of wood on his grave in a cemetary in Soma, a district in Turkey's western province of Manisa May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Erdem Donutkan/KODA Collective
An injured miner is carried to an ambulance after being rescued from a coal mine he was trapped in, in Soma, a district in Turkey's western province of Manisa early May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Emre Tazegul
An injured miner is carried to an ambulance after being rescued from a coal mine he was trapped in, in Soma, a district in Turkey's western province of Manisa early May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Emre Tazegul
Relatives of miners react as they wait in front of a coal mine in Soma, a district in Turkey's western province of Manisa early May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Erdem Donutkan/KODA Collective
Relatives of miners react as they wait in front of a coal mine in Soma, a district in Turkey's western province of Manisa early May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Erdem Donutkan/KODA Collective
An injured miner is carried to an ambulance after being rescued from a coal mine he was in trapped in, in Soma, a district in Turkey's western province of Manisa, late May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Emre Tazegul
An injured miner is carried to an ambulance after being rescued from a coal mine he was in trapped in, in Soma, a district in Turkey's western province of Manisa, late May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Emre Tazegul
Relatives of miners react as they wait in front of a coal mine in Soma, a district in Turkey's western province of Manisa early May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Erdem Donutkan/KODA Collective
Relatives of miners react as they wait in front of a coal mine in Soma, a district in Turkey's western province of Manisa early May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Erdem Donutkan/KODA Collective
A miner hugs a relative in front of a coal mine site in Soma, a district in Turkey's western province of Manisa May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A miner hugs a relative in front of a coal mine site in Soma, a district in Turkey's western province of Manisa May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
The body of miner is carried to an ambulance in Soma, a district in Turkey's western province of Manisa May 14, 2014. REUTERS/ Osman Orsal
The body of miner is carried to an ambulance in Soma, a district in Turkey's western province of Manisa May 14, 2014. REUTERS/ Osman Orsal
An injured miner is carried to an ambulance after an explosion and fire in a coal mine in Soma, a district in Turkey's western province of Manisa May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Depo Photos
An injured miner is carried to an ambulance after an explosion and fire in a coal mine in Soma, a district in Turkey's western province of Manisa May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Depo Photos
An injured miner is carried into a hospital in Soma, a district in Turkey's western province of Manisa May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Depo Photos
An injured miner is carried into a hospital in Soma, a district in Turkey's western province of Manisa May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Depo Photos
Relatives of miners trapped in a coal mine react as they wait in front of the site in Soma, a district in Turkey's western province of Manisa May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Depo Photos
Relatives of miners trapped in a coal mine react as they wait in front of the site in Soma, a district in Turkey's western province of Manisa May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Depo Photos
An injured miner is carried to an ambulance in Soma, a district in Turkey's western province of Manisa May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Depo Photos
An injured miner is carried to an ambulance in Soma, a district in Turkey's western province of Manisa May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Depo Photos
Relatives of miners who are trapped in a coal mine wait in front of a hospital in Soma, a district in Turkey's western province of Manisa May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Depo Photos
Relatives of miners who are trapped in a coal mine wait in front of a hospital in Soma, a district in Turkey's western province of Manisa May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Depo Photos
An injured miner is carried into a hospital in Soma, a district in Turkey's western province of Manisa May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Depo Photos
An injured miner is carried into a hospital in Soma, a district in Turkey's western province of Manisa May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Depo Photos
The body of a miner is carried to an ambulance in Soma, a district in Turkey's western province of Manisa May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
The body of a miner is carried to an ambulance in Soma, a district in Turkey's western province of Manisa May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Next Slideshows
9/11 museum opens
President Obama leads a solemn dedication to the memorial at Ground Zero.
Global fast food strike
Fast food workers around the world protest for better pay and working conditions.
The Syrian front
Recent images from the frontlines of Syria.
Anti-China riots in Vietnam
Violence increases in escalating protests over a disputed sea.
MORE IN PICTURES
Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby
Always Dreaming won the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky on a sloppy track.
India This Week
Our best India pictures from this week.
Countdown to the French election
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.
Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean
On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.
Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault
Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Trump returns to New York
President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.