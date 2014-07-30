Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Jul 30, 2014 | 6:35pm IST

Coal Mining In The Punjab

Miner Mohammad Ismail, 25, digs in a coal mine in Choa Saidan Shah, Punjab province, April 29, 2014. Workers at this mine dig coal with pick axes, break it up and load it onto donkeys to be transported to the surface. REUTERS/Sara Farid

Miner Mohammad Ismail, 25, digs in a coal mine in Choa Saidan Shah, Punjab province, April 29, 2014. Workers at this mine dig coal with pick axes, break it up and load it onto donkeys to be transported to the surface. REUTERS/Sara Farid

Wednesday, July 30, 2014
Miner Mohammad Ismail, 25, digs in a coal mine in Choa Saidan Shah, Punjab province, April 29, 2014. Workers at this mine dig coal with pick axes, break it up and load it onto donkeys to be transported to the surface. REUTERS/Sara Farid
Close
1 / 24
Hills which contain coal are seen in Choa Saidan Shah, Punjab province, April 29, 2014. Employed by private contractors, a team of four workers can dig about a ton of coal a day, for which they earn around $10 to be split between them. REUTERS/Sara Farid

Hills which contain coal are seen in Choa Saidan Shah, Punjab province, April 29, 2014. Employed by private contractors, a team of four workers can dig about a ton of coal a day, for which they earn around $10 to be split between them. REUTERS/Sara...more

Wednesday, July 30, 2014
Hills which contain coal are seen in Choa Saidan Shah, Punjab province, April 29, 2014. Employed by private contractors, a team of four workers can dig about a ton of coal a day, for which they earn around $10 to be split between them. REUTERS/Sara Farid
Close
2 / 24
Donkeys stand at the entrance of a coal mine in Choa Saidan Shah, Punjab province, May 5, 2014. The coalmine is in the heart of Punjab, Pakistan's most populous and richest province, but the labourers mostly come from the poorer neighbouring region of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. REUTERS/Sara Farid

Donkeys stand at the entrance of a coal mine in Choa Saidan Shah, Punjab province, May 5, 2014. The coalmine is in the heart of Punjab, Pakistan's most populous and richest province, but the labourers mostly come from the poorer neighbouring region...more

Wednesday, July 30, 2014
Donkeys stand at the entrance of a coal mine in Choa Saidan Shah, Punjab province, May 5, 2014. The coalmine is in the heart of Punjab, Pakistan's most populous and richest province, but the labourers mostly come from the poorer neighbouring region of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. REUTERS/Sara Farid
Close
3 / 24
Samiullah, who says he is 14-years-old, sits at the coal face to observe the process of coal mining, underground in Choa Saidan Shah, Punjab province, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Sara Farid

Samiullah, who says he is 14-years-old, sits at the coal face to observe the process of coal mining, underground in Choa Saidan Shah, Punjab province, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Sara Farid

Wednesday, July 30, 2014
Samiullah, who says he is 14-years-old, sits at the coal face to observe the process of coal mining, underground in Choa Saidan Shah, Punjab province, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Sara Farid
Close
4 / 24
Zamurud Khan breaks coal at a mine in Choa Saidan Shah, Punjab province, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Sara Farid

Zamurud Khan breaks coal at a mine in Choa Saidan Shah, Punjab province, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Sara Farid

Wednesday, July 30, 2014
Zamurud Khan breaks coal at a mine in Choa Saidan Shah, Punjab province, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Sara Farid
Close
5 / 24
A miner wipes sweat from his forehead inside a coal mine in Choa Saidan Shah, Punjab province, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Sara Farid

A miner wipes sweat from his forehead inside a coal mine in Choa Saidan Shah, Punjab province, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Sara Farid

Wednesday, July 30, 2014
A miner wipes sweat from his forehead inside a coal mine in Choa Saidan Shah, Punjab province, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Sara Farid
Close
6 / 24
Miners take a break to drink water inside a coal mine in Choa Saidan Shah, Punjab province, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Sara Farid

Miners take a break to drink water inside a coal mine in Choa Saidan Shah, Punjab province, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Sara Farid

Wednesday, July 30, 2014
Miners take a break to drink water inside a coal mine in Choa Saidan Shah, Punjab province, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Sara Farid
Close
7 / 24
Miners pose for a photograph at the coal face inside a mine in Choa Saidan Shah, Punjab province, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Sara Farid

Miners pose for a photograph at the coal face inside a mine in Choa Saidan Shah, Punjab province, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Sara Farid

Wednesday, July 30, 2014
Miners pose for a photograph at the coal face inside a mine in Choa Saidan Shah, Punjab province, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Sara Farid
Close
8 / 24
A miner covered in coal dust sits inside a mine in Choa Saidan Shah, Punjab province, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Sara Farid

A miner covered in coal dust sits inside a mine in Choa Saidan Shah, Punjab province, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Sara Farid

Wednesday, July 30, 2014
A miner covered in coal dust sits inside a mine in Choa Saidan Shah, Punjab province, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Sara Farid
Close
9 / 24
Samiullah (R), who says he is 14-years-old, breaks coal inside a mine in Choa Saidan Shah, Punjab province, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Sara Farid

Samiullah (R), who says he is 14-years-old, breaks coal inside a mine in Choa Saidan Shah, Punjab province, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Sara Farid

Wednesday, July 30, 2014
Samiullah (R), who says he is 14-years-old, breaks coal inside a mine in Choa Saidan Shah, Punjab province, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Sara Farid
Close
10 / 24
A miner with a donkey makes his way through the low and narrow tunnel leading out of a coal mine in Choa Saidan Shah in Punjab province, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Sara Farid

A miner with a donkey makes his way through the low and narrow tunnel leading out of a coal mine in Choa Saidan Shah in Punjab province, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Sara Farid

Wednesday, July 30, 2014
A miner with a donkey makes his way through the low and narrow tunnel leading out of a coal mine in Choa Saidan Shah in Punjab province, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Sara Farid
Close
11 / 24
A miner unloads coal as he stands in a coal field in Choa Saidan Shah, Punjab province, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Sara Farid

A miner unloads coal as he stands in a coal field in Choa Saidan Shah, Punjab province, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Sara Farid

Wednesday, July 30, 2014
A miner unloads coal as he stands in a coal field in Choa Saidan Shah, Punjab province, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Sara Farid
Close
12 / 24
A miner loads coal onto a truck outside a mine in Choa Saidan Shah, Punjab province, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Sara Farid

A miner loads coal onto a truck outside a mine in Choa Saidan Shah, Punjab province, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Sara Farid

Wednesday, July 30, 2014
A miner loads coal onto a truck outside a mine in Choa Saidan Shah, Punjab province, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Sara Farid
Close
13 / 24
A truck drives past a coal field in Choa Saidan Shah, Punjab province, May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Sara Farid

A truck drives past a coal field in Choa Saidan Shah, Punjab province, May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Sara Farid

Wednesday, July 30, 2014
A truck drives past a coal field in Choa Saidan Shah, Punjab province, May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Sara Farid
Close
14 / 24
Samiullah, who says he is 14-years-old, carries water for his uncle's bath at a coal field in Choa Saidan Shah, Punjab province, May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Sara Farid

Samiullah, who says he is 14-years-old, carries water for his uncle's bath at a coal field in Choa Saidan Shah, Punjab province, May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Sara Farid

Wednesday, July 30, 2014
Samiullah, who says he is 14-years-old, carries water for his uncle's bath at a coal field in Choa Saidan Shah, Punjab province, May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Sara Farid
Close
15 / 24
A miner washes after finishing his shift at a coal mine in Choa Saidan Shah, Punjab province, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Sara Farid

A miner washes after finishing his shift at a coal mine in Choa Saidan Shah, Punjab province, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Sara Farid

Wednesday, July 30, 2014
A miner washes after finishing his shift at a coal mine in Choa Saidan Shah, Punjab province, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Sara Farid
Close
16 / 24
Samiullah, who says he is 14-years-old, prepares tea after finishing work at a coal mine in Choa Saidan Shah, Punjab province, May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Sara Farid

Samiullah, who says he is 14-years-old, prepares tea after finishing work at a coal mine in Choa Saidan Shah, Punjab province, May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Sara Farid

Wednesday, July 30, 2014
Samiullah, who says he is 14-years-old, prepares tea after finishing work at a coal mine in Choa Saidan Shah, Punjab province, May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Sara Farid
Close
17 / 24
A miner cooks Pashtun roti (bread) after finishing his shift at a coal mine in Choa Saidan Shah, Punjab province, May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Sara Farid

A miner cooks Pashtun roti (bread) after finishing his shift at a coal mine in Choa Saidan Shah, Punjab province, May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Sara Farid

Wednesday, July 30, 2014
A miner cooks Pashtun roti (bread) after finishing his shift at a coal mine in Choa Saidan Shah, Punjab province, May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Sara Farid
Close
18 / 24
Samiullah, who says he is 14-years-old, washes dishes at a coal mine in Choa Saidan Shah, Punjab province, May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Sara Farid

Samiullah, who says he is 14-years-old, washes dishes at a coal mine in Choa Saidan Shah, Punjab province, May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Sara Farid

Wednesday, July 30, 2014
Samiullah, who says he is 14-years-old, washes dishes at a coal mine in Choa Saidan Shah, Punjab province, May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Sara Farid
Close
19 / 24
A miner performs afternoon prayers at a coal field in Choa Saidan Shah, Punjab province, May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Sara Farid

A miner performs afternoon prayers at a coal field in Choa Saidan Shah, Punjab province, May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Sara Farid

Wednesday, July 30, 2014
A miner performs afternoon prayers at a coal field in Choa Saidan Shah, Punjab province, May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Sara Farid
Close
20 / 24
Miners watch TV in a room at a coal field in Choa Saidan Shah, Punjab province, May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Sara Farid

Miners watch TV in a room at a coal field in Choa Saidan Shah, Punjab province, May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Sara Farid

Wednesday, July 30, 2014
Miners watch TV in a room at a coal field in Choa Saidan Shah, Punjab province, May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Sara Farid
Close
21 / 24
Miners rest in their rooms at the end of the day at a coal field in Choa Saidan Shah, Punjab province, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Sara Farid

Miners rest in their rooms at the end of the day at a coal field in Choa Saidan Shah, Punjab province, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Sara Farid

Wednesday, July 30, 2014
Miners rest in their rooms at the end of the day at a coal field in Choa Saidan Shah, Punjab province, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Sara Farid
Close
22 / 24
A miner plays cricket in the evening at a coal field in Choa Saidan Shah, Punjab province, May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Sara Farid

A miner plays cricket in the evening at a coal field in Choa Saidan Shah, Punjab province, May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Sara Farid

Wednesday, July 30, 2014
A miner plays cricket in the evening at a coal field in Choa Saidan Shah, Punjab province, May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Sara Farid
Close
23 / 24
Samiullah, who says he is 14-years-old, watches the other miners play cricket at a coal field in Choa Saidan Shah, Punjab province, May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Sara Farid

Samiullah, who says he is 14-years-old, watches the other miners play cricket at a coal field in Choa Saidan Shah, Punjab province, May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Sara Farid

Wednesday, July 30, 2014
Samiullah, who says he is 14-years-old, watches the other miners play cricket at a coal field in Choa Saidan Shah, Punjab province, May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Sara Farid
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Eid in a conflict zone

Eid in a conflict zone

Next Slideshows

Eid in a conflict zone

Eid in a conflict zone

Celebrating Eid during times of conflict in Gaza, Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan.

30 Jul 2014
Eid Mubarak

Eid Mubarak

Eid al-Fitr was celebrated across India on Tuesday. Here are some of the snapshots.

29 Jul 2014
Animals of the Amazon

Animals of the Amazon

The National Park in Peru has one of the highest levels of biodiversity of any park in the world.

29 Jul 2014
Festival of Eid

Festival of Eid

The Eid al-Fitr festival marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

29 Jul 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Portugal wins Eurovision for first time

Portugal wins Eurovision for first time

Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike grows

Palestinian hunger strike grows

More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Dior in the desert

Dior in the desert

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.

Eurovision: the contenders

Eurovision: the contenders

The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures