Coal Mining In The Punjab
Miner Mohammad Ismail, 25, digs in a coal mine in Choa Saidan Shah, Punjab province, April 29, 2014. Workers at this mine dig coal with pick axes, break it up and load it onto donkeys to be transported to the surface. REUTERS/Sara Farid
Hills which contain coal are seen in Choa Saidan Shah, Punjab province, April 29, 2014. Employed by private contractors, a team of four workers can dig about a ton of coal a day, for which they earn around $10 to be split between them. REUTERS/Sara...more
Donkeys stand at the entrance of a coal mine in Choa Saidan Shah, Punjab province, May 5, 2014. The coalmine is in the heart of Punjab, Pakistan's most populous and richest province, but the labourers mostly come from the poorer neighbouring region...more
Samiullah, who says he is 14-years-old, sits at the coal face to observe the process of coal mining, underground in Choa Saidan Shah, Punjab province, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Sara Farid
Zamurud Khan breaks coal at a mine in Choa Saidan Shah, Punjab province, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Sara Farid
A miner wipes sweat from his forehead inside a coal mine in Choa Saidan Shah, Punjab province, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Sara Farid
Miners take a break to drink water inside a coal mine in Choa Saidan Shah, Punjab province, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Sara Farid
Miners pose for a photograph at the coal face inside a mine in Choa Saidan Shah, Punjab province, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Sara Farid
A miner covered in coal dust sits inside a mine in Choa Saidan Shah, Punjab province, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Sara Farid
Samiullah (R), who says he is 14-years-old, breaks coal inside a mine in Choa Saidan Shah, Punjab province, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Sara Farid
A miner with a donkey makes his way through the low and narrow tunnel leading out of a coal mine in Choa Saidan Shah in Punjab province, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Sara Farid
A miner unloads coal as he stands in a coal field in Choa Saidan Shah, Punjab province, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Sara Farid
A miner loads coal onto a truck outside a mine in Choa Saidan Shah, Punjab province, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Sara Farid
A truck drives past a coal field in Choa Saidan Shah, Punjab province, May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Sara Farid
Samiullah, who says he is 14-years-old, carries water for his uncle's bath at a coal field in Choa Saidan Shah, Punjab province, May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Sara Farid
A miner washes after finishing his shift at a coal mine in Choa Saidan Shah, Punjab province, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Sara Farid
Samiullah, who says he is 14-years-old, prepares tea after finishing work at a coal mine in Choa Saidan Shah, Punjab province, May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Sara Farid
A miner cooks Pashtun roti (bread) after finishing his shift at a coal mine in Choa Saidan Shah, Punjab province, May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Sara Farid
Samiullah, who says he is 14-years-old, washes dishes at a coal mine in Choa Saidan Shah, Punjab province, May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Sara Farid
A miner performs afternoon prayers at a coal field in Choa Saidan Shah, Punjab province, May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Sara Farid
Miners watch TV in a room at a coal field in Choa Saidan Shah, Punjab province, May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Sara Farid
Miners rest in their rooms at the end of the day at a coal field in Choa Saidan Shah, Punjab province, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Sara Farid
A miner plays cricket in the evening at a coal field in Choa Saidan Shah, Punjab province, May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Sara Farid
Samiullah, who says he is 14-years-old, watches the other miners play cricket at a coal field in Choa Saidan Shah, Punjab province, May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Sara Farid
Next Slideshows
Eid in a conflict zone
Celebrating Eid during times of conflict in Gaza, Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan.
Eid Mubarak
Eid al-Fitr was celebrated across India on Tuesday. Here are some of the snapshots.
Animals of the Amazon
The National Park in Peru has one of the highest levels of biodiversity of any park in the world.
Festival of Eid
The Eid al-Fitr festival marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan.
MORE IN PICTURES
Portugal wins Eurovision for first time
Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.
Venezuela's elders throw punches at police
Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima
Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.
Palestinian hunger strike grows
More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.