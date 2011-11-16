Edition:
Pictures | Thu Nov 17, 2011 | 4:30am IST

Coal-seam controversy

<p>Farmer Scott Wason watches combine harvesters cut wheat on his property near Roma, 430 km (267 miles) west of Brisbane, Australia October 29, 2011. With a surge of popular support for measures ranging from more regulation to an outright ban on drilling, the coal-seam gas industry, an industry spreading rapidly across the Australian landscape, faces the prospect of project delays, higher costs and even blockades that have already succeeded in delaying drilling. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

Thursday, November 17, 2011

Farmer Scott Wason watches combine harvesters cut wheat on his property near Roma, 430 km (267 miles) west of Brisbane, Australia October 29, 2011. With a surge of popular support for measures ranging from more regulation to an outright ban on drilling, the coal-seam gas industry, an industry spreading rapidly across the Australian landscape, faces the prospect of project delays, higher costs and even blockades that have already succeeded in delaying drilling. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

<p>Coal seam gas wells stand in formation on a property near Cecil Plains, 180 km (112 miles) west of Brisbane October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

Coal seam gas wells stand in formation on a property near Cecil Plains, 180 km (112 miles) west of Brisbane October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

<p>A worker stands at the edge of an untreated water holding dam at a QGC reverse osmosis water treatment plant near Chinchilla, 250 km (155 miles) west of Brisbane October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

A worker stands at the edge of an untreated water holding dam at a QGC reverse osmosis water treatment plant near Chinchilla, 250 km (155 miles) west of Brisbane October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

<p>Vapour rises from Liddell Power Station near Muswellbrook, 170 km (106 miles) north of Sydney November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

Vapour rises from Liddell Power Station near Muswellbrook, 170 km (106 miles) north of Sydney November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

<p>Farmer Clive Duddy sits in front of an access gate to a neighbouring property, owned by coal seam gas miner Santos, during a blockade of the property by local landholders near Spring Ridge, 290 km (180 miles) north of Sydney November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

Farmer Clive Duddy sits in front of an access gate to a neighbouring property, owned by coal seam gas miner Santos, during a blockade of the property by local landholders near Spring Ridge, 290 km (180 miles) north of Sydney November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

<p>Power lines run from Liddell Power Station near Muswellbrook, 170 km (106 miles) north of Sydney, November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

Power lines run from Liddell Power Station near Muswellbrook, 170 km (106 miles) north of Sydney, November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

<p>Irrigation farmer Wayne Newton walks along the edge of a newly planted cotton crop on his farm near Dalby, 180 km (112 miles) west of Brisbane, October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

Irrigation farmer Wayne Newton walks along the edge of a newly planted cotton crop on his farm near Dalby, 180 km (112 miles) west of Brisbane, October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

<p>Anti-coal-seam gas mining signs stand at the gate of a farm near Cecil Plains, 180 km (112 miles) west of Brisbane, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

Anti-coal-seam gas mining signs stand at the gate of a farm near Cecil Plains, 180 km (112 miles) west of Brisbane, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

<p>Katie Lloyd (L) and her husband stand near an underground water pump on their family's farm and cattle feedlot near the town of Chinchilla, 250 km (155 miles) west of Brisbane, October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

Katie Lloyd (L) and her husband stand near an underground water pump on their family's farm and cattle feedlot near the town of Chinchilla, 250 km (155 miles) west of Brisbane, October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

<p>Freshly cut wheat stands under approaching storm clouds on a property owned by farmer Scott Wason near Roma, 430 km (267 miles) west of Brisbane, October 29, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

Freshly cut wheat stands under approaching storm clouds on a property owned by farmer Scott Wason near Roma, 430 km (267 miles) west of Brisbane, October 29, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

<p>Farmer Scott Wason looks at a Santos coal-seam gas water treatment pilot project on a farm next to his property near Roma, 430 km (267 miles) west of Brisbane October 29, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

Farmer Scott Wason looks at a Santos coal-seam gas water treatment pilot project on a farm next to his property near Roma, 430 km (267 miles) west of Brisbane October 29, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

<p>Farmer Scott Wason holds a stalk of wheat during the harvest on his property near Roma, 430 km (267 miles) west of Brisbane October 29, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

Farmer Scott Wason holds a stalk of wheat during the harvest on his property near Roma, 430 km (267 miles) west of Brisbane October 29, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

<p>A facility holding water pumped from underground during coal-seam gas mining stands on a property near Cecil Plains, 180 km (112 miles) west of Brisbane, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

A facility holding water pumped from underground during coal-seam gas mining stands on a property near Cecil Plains, 180 km (112 miles) west of Brisbane, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

<p>A worker stands near a filtration equipment at a QGC reverse osmosis water treatment plant near Chinchilla, 250 km (155 miles) west of Brisbane October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

A worker stands near a filtration equipment at a QGC reverse osmosis water treatment plant near Chinchilla, 250 km (155 miles) west of Brisbane October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

<p>A coal seam gas water pipeline undergoing construction passes under a road near Chinchilla, 250 km (155 miles) west of Brisbane October 30, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

A coal seam gas water pipeline undergoing construction passes under a road near Chinchilla, 250 km (155 miles) west of Brisbane October 30, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

<p>A facility for holding water pumped from underground during coal-seam gas mining is built on a property near Cecil Plains, 180 km (112 miles) west of Brisbane, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

A facility for holding water pumped from underground during coal-seam gas mining is built on a property near Cecil Plains, 180 km (112 miles) west of Brisbane, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

<p>Highway traffic is backed up behind a piece of heavy mining equipment as it rolls though Dalby, 180 km (112 miles) west of Brisbane, October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

Highway traffic is backed up behind a piece of heavy mining equipment as it rolls though Dalby, 180 km (112 miles) west of Brisbane, October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

<p>An anti-coal-seam gas mining bumper sticker is stuck to the rear of a truck a farm near Cecil Plains, 180 km (112 miles) west of Brisbane October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

An anti-coal-seam gas mining bumper sticker is stuck to the rear of a truck a farm near Cecil Plains, 180 km (112 miles) west of Brisbane October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

<p>A combine harvester cuts wheat on a farm owned by Scott Wason near Roma, 430 km (267 miles) west of Brisbane, October 29, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

A combine harvester cuts wheat on a farm owned by Scott Wason near Roma, 430 km (267 miles) west of Brisbane, October 29, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

<p>A Santos drill rig operates on a farm owned by Scott Wason near Roma, 430 km (267 miles) west of Brisbane, October 29, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

A Santos drill rig operates on a farm owned by Scott Wason near Roma, 430 km (267 miles) west of Brisbane, October 29, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

<p>A facility for holding water pumped from underground during coal seam gas mining is built on a property near Cecil Plains, 180 km (112 miles) west of Brisbane, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

A facility for holding water pumped from underground during coal seam gas mining is built on a property near Cecil Plains, 180 km (112 miles) west of Brisbane, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

<p>Mature wheat grows in a field near Chinchilla, 250 km (155 miles) west of Brisbane, October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

Mature wheat grows in a field near Chinchilla, 250 km (155 miles) west of Brisbane, October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

<p>Signs warn of an underground gas pipeline near Dalby, 180 km (112 miles) west of Brisbane, October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

Signs warn of an underground gas pipeline near Dalby, 180 km (112 miles) west of Brisbane, October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

<p>Crop farmer Ruth Armstrong stands on her property near Cecil Plains, 180 km (112 miles) west of Brisbane October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

Crop farmer Ruth Armstrong stands on her property near Cecil Plains, 180 km (112 miles) west of Brisbane October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

<p>The sun sets over a farm near Chinchilla, 250 km (155 miles) west of Brisbane, October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

The sun sets over a farm near Chinchilla, 250 km (155 miles) west of Brisbane, October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

