Coal-seam controversy

Farmer Scott Wason watches combine harvesters cut wheat on his property near Roma, 430 km (267 miles) west of Brisbane, Australia October 29, 2011. With a surge of popular support for measures ranging from more regulation to an outright ban on drilling, the coal-seam gas industry, an industry spreading rapidly across the Australian landscape, faces the prospect of project delays, higher costs and even blockades that have already succeeded in delaying drilling. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne