Coffee from El Salvador's slopes
A worker carries a sack of freshly harvested coffee beans at the Santa Adelaida coffee cooperative in La Libertad, on the outskirts of San Salvador, El Salvador December 10, 2012. Once a family-owned coffee plantation split under a 1980 land reform,...more
A worker carries a sack of freshly harvested coffee beans at the Santa Adelaida coffee cooperative in La Libertad, on the outskirts of San Salvador, El Salvador December 10, 2012. Once a family-owned coffee plantation split under a 1980 land reform, the Santa Adelaida coffee is now a cooperative dedicated to the production of organically-grown high ground coffee, which is certified by non-governmental organization Rainforest Alliance, and exported to Germany, the U.S., Britain and Japan. The coffee plantation is currently run by a cooperative of over 150 members. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
A worker pours coffee beans for washing at the Santa Adelaida coffee cooperative in La Libertad, on the outskirts of San Salvador December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez (EL SALVADOR - Tags: BUSINESS COMMODITIES AGRICULTURE)
A worker pours coffee beans for washing at the Santa Adelaida coffee cooperative in La Libertad, on the outskirts of San Salvador December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez (EL SALVADOR - Tags: BUSINESS COMMODITIES AGRICULTURE)
A worker picks ripe coffee beans at the Santa Adelaida coffee cooperative in La Libertad, on the outskirts of San Salvador December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
A worker picks ripe coffee beans at the Santa Adelaida coffee cooperative in La Libertad, on the outskirts of San Salvador December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
Workers clean and sort freshly harvested coffee beans at the Santa Adelaida coffee cooperative in La Libertad, on the outskirts of San Salvador December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
Workers clean and sort freshly harvested coffee beans at the Santa Adelaida coffee cooperative in La Libertad, on the outskirts of San Salvador December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
A worker records the weight of coffee beans as they are being weighed at the Santa Adelaida coffee cooperative in La Libertad, on the outskirts of San Salvador December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
A worker records the weight of coffee beans as they are being weighed at the Santa Adelaida coffee cooperative in La Libertad, on the outskirts of San Salvador December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
Workers clean and sort freshly harvested coffee beans at the Santa Adelaida coffee cooperative in La Libertad, on the outskirts of San Salvador December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
Workers clean and sort freshly harvested coffee beans at the Santa Adelaida coffee cooperative in La Libertad, on the outskirts of San Salvador December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
Workers stand next to sacks of freshly harvested coffee beans at the Santa Adelaida coffee cooperative in La Libertad, on the outskirts of San Salvador December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
Workers stand next to sacks of freshly harvested coffee beans at the Santa Adelaida coffee cooperative in La Libertad, on the outskirts of San Salvador December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
A woman prepares tortillas for lunch at the Santa Adelaida coffee cooperative in La Libertad, on the outskirts of San Salvador December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
A woman prepares tortillas for lunch at the Santa Adelaida coffee cooperative in La Libertad, on the outskirts of San Salvador December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
Freshly harvested coffee beans are seen at the Santa Adelaida coffee cooperative in La Libertad, on the outskirts of San Salvador December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
Freshly harvested coffee beans are seen at the Santa Adelaida coffee cooperative in La Libertad, on the outskirts of San Salvador December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
A worker dries coffee beans at the Santa Adelaida coffee cooperative in La Libertad, on the outskirts of San Salvador December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
A worker dries coffee beans at the Santa Adelaida coffee cooperative in La Libertad, on the outskirts of San Salvador December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
A worker is seen through dried coffee beans at the Santa Adelaida coffee cooperative in La Libertad, on the outskirts of San Salvador December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
A worker is seen through dried coffee beans at the Santa Adelaida coffee cooperative in La Libertad, on the outskirts of San Salvador December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
A worker holds a handful of coffee beans at the Santa Adelaida coffee cooperative in La Libertad, on the outskirts of San Salvador December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
A worker holds a handful of coffee beans at the Santa Adelaida coffee cooperative in La Libertad, on the outskirts of San Salvador December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
A worker sorts dried coffee beans at the Santa Adelaida coffee cooperative in La Libertad, on the outskirts of San Salvador December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
A worker sorts dried coffee beans at the Santa Adelaida coffee cooperative in La Libertad, on the outskirts of San Salvador December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
Alberto Moya, 68, a member of the Santa Adelaida coffee cooperative poses for a picture at a warehouse of bourbon coffee for export in La Libertad, on the outskirts of San Salvador December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
Alberto Moya, 68, a member of the Santa Adelaida coffee cooperative poses for a picture at a warehouse of bourbon coffee for export in La Libertad, on the outskirts of San Salvador December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
Workers walk towards a coffee plantation at the Santa Adelaida coffee cooperative in La Libertad, on the outskirts of San Salvador December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
Workers walk towards a coffee plantation at the Santa Adelaida coffee cooperative in La Libertad, on the outskirts of San Salvador December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
Next Slideshows
Pictures of the year: Science and Technology
Our best science and technology photos of the year.
Handmade eyeballs
A German ocularist produces individual glass-blown human eye prostheses for people who have lost an eye due to a trauma, illness or accident.
Squatters of Rome
More than 100 struggling families are living as squatters in a former public office in Rome, which has been empty for 12 years.
12/12/12
Marking the last major numerical date for almost another century.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.