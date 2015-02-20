Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Feb 21, 2015 | 12:36am IST

Cold in the USA

People walk during low temperature at Lower Manhattan in New York, February 20, 2015. Millions of people awoke to painfully cold weather in the eastern United States on Friday, with temperatures frigid enough in New York City and Washington to break decades-old record lows for Feb. 20. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People walk during low temperature at Lower Manhattan in New York, February 20, 2015. Millions of people awoke to painfully cold weather in the eastern United States on Friday, with temperatures frigid enough in New York City and Washington to break...more

Reuters / Friday, February 20, 2015
People walk during low temperature at Lower Manhattan in New York, February 20, 2015. Millions of people awoke to painfully cold weather in the eastern United States on Friday, with temperatures frigid enough in New York City and Washington to break decades-old record lows for Feb. 20. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
1 / 11
A woman walks her dog during low temperatures at Lower Manhattan in New York, February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A woman walks her dog during low temperatures at Lower Manhattan in New York, February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Friday, February 20, 2015
A woman walks her dog during low temperatures at Lower Manhattan in New York, February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
2 / 11
People walk through the cold on Wall Street in New York's financial district February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

People walk through the cold on Wall Street in New York's financial district February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Saturday, February 21, 2015
People walk through the cold on Wall Street in New York's financial district February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
3 / 11
People try to get their hands warm as they walk during low temperatures at Lower Manhattan in New York, February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People try to get their hands warm as they walk during low temperatures at Lower Manhattan in New York, February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Friday, February 20, 2015
People try to get their hands warm as they walk during low temperatures at Lower Manhattan in New York, February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
4 / 11
A man talks on his phone while walking in the cold in the Brooklyn borough of New York February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A man talks on his phone while walking in the cold in the Brooklyn borough of New York February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Friday, February 20, 2015
A man talks on his phone while walking in the cold in the Brooklyn borough of New York February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
5 / 11
People walk during low temperatures through the Brooklyn bridge in New York, February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People walk during low temperatures through the Brooklyn bridge in New York, February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Saturday, February 21, 2015
People walk during low temperatures through the Brooklyn bridge in New York, February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
6 / 11
A woman covers herself from the wind as she makes her way to New York, during low temperatures in Exchange Place, New Jersey, February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A woman covers herself from the wind as she makes her way to New York, during low temperatures in Exchange Place, New Jersey, February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Friday, February 20, 2015
A woman covers herself from the wind as she makes her way to New York, during low temperatures in Exchange Place, New Jersey, February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
7 / 11
A homeless man makes his way through the Brooklyn bridge during low temperatures at Lower Manhattan in New York, February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A homeless man makes his way through the Brooklyn bridge during low temperatures at Lower Manhattan in New York, February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Friday, February 20, 2015
A homeless man makes his way through the Brooklyn bridge during low temperatures at Lower Manhattan in New York, February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
8 / 11
People walk during low temperature at Lower Manhattan in New York, February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People walk during low temperature at Lower Manhattan in New York, February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Friday, February 20, 2015
People walk during low temperature at Lower Manhattan in New York, February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
9 / 11
People walk during low temperatures at Lower Manhattan in New York February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People walk during low temperatures at Lower Manhattan in New York February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Friday, February 20, 2015
People walk during low temperatures at Lower Manhattan in New York February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
10 / 11
People walk during low temperatures at Lower Manhattan in New York, February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People walk during low temperatures at Lower Manhattan in New York, February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Friday, February 20, 2015
People walk during low temperatures at Lower Manhattan in New York, February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
11 / 11
View Again
View Next
Greece in the shadows

Greece in the shadows

Next Slideshows

Greece in the shadows

Greece in the shadows

Silhouettes across the nation that is in the euro zone spotlight.

20 Feb 2015
India this week

India this week

Pictures that caught our eyes or made news in India during the past week.

20 Feb 2015
Aero India 2015

Aero India 2015

Images of Aero India 2015 at Bengaluru's Yelahanka air base

20 Feb 2015
Retreat from Debaltseve

Retreat from Debaltseve

Ukrainian troops pull out of the strategic rail hub town after a fierce assault by separatists.

20 Feb 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes

Actress Aishwarya Rai at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

President Trump's first foreign trip

President Trump's first foreign trip

Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.

Pippa Middleton marries

Pippa Middleton marries

Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was married in a small English country church surrounded by royals and celebrities but those hoping for a dash of Hollywood were left in the cold.

Yoga with goats

Yoga with goats

Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.

Iran votes in presidential election

Iran votes in presidential election

Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

A home for Siberia's orphans

A home for Siberia's orphans

A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast