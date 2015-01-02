Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Jan 2, 2015 | 6:20pm IST

Cold mornings in north India

Kashmiri boatmen extract sand from the Jhelum river on a cold winter morning in Srinagar January 1, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, January 01, 2015
A homeless man covered in a blanket looks on inside a government-run night shelter on a cold winter night in the old quarters of Delhi December 30, 2014. An intense spell of cold weather forced hundreds of homeless to seek refuge in the shelters. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Wednesday, December 31, 2014
A couple ride a scooter in a market place on a cold winter morning in the old quarters of Delhi December 31, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Wednesday, December 31, 2014
A Sadhu, or a Hindu holy man, reads a newspaper along a roadside in a market on a cold winter morning in the old quarters of Delhi December 31, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Wednesday, December 31, 2014
A man covers himself with a shawl as he walks past vendors carrying flowers for sale at a market place on a cold winter morning in the old quarters of Delhi December 31, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Wednesday, December 31, 2014
A man speaks on his mobile phone as he stands at a market place on a cold winter morning in the old quarters of Delhi December 31, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Wednesday, December 31, 2014
A vendor wrapped in a shawl carries flowers for sale at a market place on a cold winter morning in the old quarters of Delhi December 31, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Wednesday, December 31, 2014
Men wearing shawls look on as they stand in a market place on a cold winter morning in the old quarters of Delhi December 31, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Wednesday, December 31, 2014
Kashmiri fishermen cover their heads and part of their boats with blankets and straw as they wait to catch fish in the waters of the Anchar Lake on a cold winter day in Srinagar December 30, 2014. The fishermen use the blankets and straw to prevent light from entering through the water, which according to them helps in the catching of fish. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, December 30, 2014
An Indian Air Force soldier drinks tea amidst dense fog during a break at the rehearse for the Republic Day parade on a cold winter morning in New Delhi December 30, 2014. India will celebrate its annual Republic Day on January 26. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Tuesday, December 30, 2014
Passengers crowd atop a train as they travel on a cold winter morning at a railway station in Ghaziabad on the outskirts of New Delhi December 29, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Monday, December 29, 2014
A man warms himself by a bonfire as a puppy looks on a cold and foggy morning in Agartala, capital of Tripura, December 29, 2014. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Monday, December 29, 2014
A man carries blankets as he crosses railway tracks on a foggy and cold winter morning in Allahabad December 29, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Monday, December 29, 2014
People commute amidst dense fog on a cold morning in in Agartala, capital of Tripura, December 29, 2014. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Monday, December 29, 2014
A man wrapped up in a quilt warms himself on a cold winter morning on the banks of river Yamuna in the old quarter of Delhi December 25, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, December 25, 2014
People warm themselves around a fire outside their temporary shelter on a cold winter morning in New Delhi December 25, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, December 25, 2014
A woman holds her son as she sits with others next to a fire to warm themselves outside their temporary shelter on a cold winter morning in New Delhi December 25, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, December 25, 2014
A man, wrapped up in a quilt, sits outside a temporary shelter for homeless people on a cold winter morning in New Delhi December 23, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, December 23, 2014
A man walks out of his house in an alley on a cold and foggy morning in New Delhi December 22, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Monday, December 22, 2014
A woman wraps herself up in a quilt as she warms herself around a fire on a cold winter morning in the old quarters of Delhi December 21, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, December 21, 2014
World rings in New Year

World rings in New Year

Ushering in 2015 with fireworks and festivities around the globe.

01 Jan 2015
New Year Celebrations

People from around the world welcome 2015.

31 Dec 2014
AirAsia flight missing

Indonesian rescuers searching for AirAsia Flight QZ8501 pull bodies and wreckage from the sea off the coast of Borneo.

31 Dec 2014
Stricken ferry adrift in Adriatic

Rescue crews work to airlift passengers off a burning ferry adrift off Greece.

29 Dec 2014

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

