Cold mornings in north India
Kashmiri boatmen extract sand from the Jhelum river on a cold winter morning in Srinagar January 1, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A homeless man covered in a blanket looks on inside a government-run night shelter on a cold winter night in the old quarters of Delhi December 30, 2014. An intense spell of cold weather forced hundreds of homeless to seek refuge in the shelters....more
A couple ride a scooter in a market place on a cold winter morning in the old quarters of Delhi December 31, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A Sadhu, or a Hindu holy man, reads a newspaper along a roadside in a market on a cold winter morning in the old quarters of Delhi December 31, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A man covers himself with a shawl as he walks past vendors carrying flowers for sale at a market place on a cold winter morning in the old quarters of Delhi December 31, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A man speaks on his mobile phone as he stands at a market place on a cold winter morning in the old quarters of Delhi December 31, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A vendor wrapped in a shawl carries flowers for sale at a market place on a cold winter morning in the old quarters of Delhi December 31, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Men wearing shawls look on as they stand in a market place on a cold winter morning in the old quarters of Delhi December 31, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Kashmiri fishermen cover their heads and part of their boats with blankets and straw as they wait to catch fish in the waters of the Anchar Lake on a cold winter day in Srinagar December 30, 2014. The fishermen use the blankets and straw to prevent...more
An Indian Air Force soldier drinks tea amidst dense fog during a break at the rehearse for the Republic Day parade on a cold winter morning in New Delhi December 30, 2014. India will celebrate its annual Republic Day on January 26. REUTERS/Ahmad...more
Passengers crowd atop a train as they travel on a cold winter morning at a railway station in Ghaziabad on the outskirts of New Delhi December 29, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A man warms himself by a bonfire as a puppy looks on a cold and foggy morning in Agartala, capital of Tripura, December 29, 2014. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
A man carries blankets as he crosses railway tracks on a foggy and cold winter morning in Allahabad December 29, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
People commute amidst dense fog on a cold morning in in Agartala, capital of Tripura, December 29, 2014. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
A man wrapped up in a quilt warms himself on a cold winter morning on the banks of river Yamuna in the old quarter of Delhi December 25, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
People warm themselves around a fire outside their temporary shelter on a cold winter morning in New Delhi December 25, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A woman holds her son as she sits with others next to a fire to warm themselves outside their temporary shelter on a cold winter morning in New Delhi December 25, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man, wrapped up in a quilt, sits outside a temporary shelter for homeless people on a cold winter morning in New Delhi December 23, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man walks out of his house in an alley on a cold and foggy morning in New Delhi December 22, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A woman wraps herself up in a quilt as she warms herself around a fire on a cold winter morning in the old quarters of Delhi December 21, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
