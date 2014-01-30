Edition:
Cold Mornings

<p>Schoolchildren travel to school in a cycle rickshaw on a cold winter morning in the old quarters of Delhi January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

<p>A schoolboy shows his mobile phone to a rickshaw puller takign him and other students to school on a cold winter morning in the old quarters of Delhi January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

<p>A Hindu devotee tries to balance himself after he slipped while taking a holy dip in the waters of the river Yamuna on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya, the most auspicious day during the Hindu month of Magh, in New Delhi January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>A woman and a child cover themselves with shawls after taking a holy dip in the waters of the river Yamuna on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya, the most auspicious day during the Hindu month of Magh, in New Delhi January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>A Hindu devotee offers prayers on the banks of the river Yamuna on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya, the most auspicious day during the Hindu month of Magh, in New Delhi January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>A man walks along a road as a sweeper cleans (R) amidst fog on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>A boy wrapped in a blanket sits inside a shop on a cold winter morning in the old quarters of Delhi January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>A sweeper cleans the stairs of Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) on a cold winter morning in the old quarters of Delhi January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Men bathe along the street on a cold winter morning in the old quarters of Delhi January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Commuters travel during a heavy snowfall in Srinagar January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

<p>A migrant family sits around a fire as they warm themselves while preparing breakfast under a flyover in Mumbai early January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>A man stands under a water pipeline at a riverside on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>A woman drinks tea at a roadside on a cold winter morning in Kolkata January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

<p>Workers warm themselves next to a bonfire on a cold winter morning at a wholesale grocery market in the old quarters of Delhi January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>A boy waits for customers at a roadside stall selling chewing tobacco on a cold winter morning at a wholesale grocery market in the old quarters of Delhi January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>A man holds a child amid fog at a roadside on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>Soldiers march during the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Passengers push their bus to start it amid dense fog on a cold winter morning on the outskirts of Agartala, capital of Tripura, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey</p>

