Cold Mornings
Schoolchildren travel to school in a cycle rickshaw on a cold winter morning in the old quarters of Delhi January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Schoolchildren travel to school in a cycle rickshaw on a cold winter morning in the old quarters of Delhi January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A schoolboy shows his mobile phone to a rickshaw puller takign him and other students to school on a cold winter morning in the old quarters of Delhi January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A schoolboy shows his mobile phone to a rickshaw puller takign him and other students to school on a cold winter morning in the old quarters of Delhi January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A Hindu devotee tries to balance himself after he slipped while taking a holy dip in the waters of the river Yamuna on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya, the most auspicious day during the Hindu month of Magh, in New Delhi January 30, 2014....more
A Hindu devotee tries to balance himself after he slipped while taking a holy dip in the waters of the river Yamuna on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya, the most auspicious day during the Hindu month of Magh, in New Delhi January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A woman and a child cover themselves with shawls after taking a holy dip in the waters of the river Yamuna on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya, the most auspicious day during the Hindu month of Magh, in New Delhi January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood more
A woman and a child cover themselves with shawls after taking a holy dip in the waters of the river Yamuna on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya, the most auspicious day during the Hindu month of Magh, in New Delhi January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A Hindu devotee offers prayers on the banks of the river Yamuna on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya, the most auspicious day during the Hindu month of Magh, in New Delhi January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A Hindu devotee offers prayers on the banks of the river Yamuna on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya, the most auspicious day during the Hindu month of Magh, in New Delhi January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A man walks along a road as a sweeper cleans (R) amidst fog on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man walks along a road as a sweeper cleans (R) amidst fog on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A boy wrapped in a blanket sits inside a shop on a cold winter morning in the old quarters of Delhi January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A boy wrapped in a blanket sits inside a shop on a cold winter morning in the old quarters of Delhi January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A sweeper cleans the stairs of Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) on a cold winter morning in the old quarters of Delhi January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A sweeper cleans the stairs of Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) on a cold winter morning in the old quarters of Delhi January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Men bathe along the street on a cold winter morning in the old quarters of Delhi January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Men bathe along the street on a cold winter morning in the old quarters of Delhi January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Commuters travel during a heavy snowfall in Srinagar January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Commuters travel during a heavy snowfall in Srinagar January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A migrant family sits around a fire as they warm themselves while preparing breakfast under a flyover in Mumbai early January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A migrant family sits around a fire as they warm themselves while preparing breakfast under a flyover in Mumbai early January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man stands under a water pipeline at a riverside on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A man stands under a water pipeline at a riverside on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A woman drinks tea at a roadside on a cold winter morning in Kolkata January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A woman drinks tea at a roadside on a cold winter morning in Kolkata January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Workers warm themselves next to a bonfire on a cold winter morning at a wholesale grocery market in the old quarters of Delhi January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Workers warm themselves next to a bonfire on a cold winter morning at a wholesale grocery market in the old quarters of Delhi January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A boy waits for customers at a roadside stall selling chewing tobacco on a cold winter morning at a wholesale grocery market in the old quarters of Delhi January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A boy waits for customers at a roadside stall selling chewing tobacco on a cold winter morning at a wholesale grocery market in the old quarters of Delhi January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A man holds a child amid fog at a roadside on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A man holds a child amid fog at a roadside on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Soldiers march during the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Soldiers march during the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Passengers push their bus to start it amid dense fog on a cold winter morning on the outskirts of Agartala, capital of Tripura, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Passengers push their bus to start it amid dense fog on a cold winter morning on the outskirts of Agartala, capital of Tripura, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Next Slideshows
Olympic venues in Sochi
Olympic venues get the finishing touches in Sochi.
Violence in Central African Republic
Images from the continuing sectarian violence.
Storm in the South
A rare blast of snow, sleet and ice hit the South, prompting five states to declare a state of emergency.
Beating the Retreat 2014
Marked by military bands performances and lighting of government buildings, the ceremony symbolises retreat after a day on the battlefield, and marks the...
MORE IN PICTURES
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.
Cuba hosts first transgender Mass
For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.
MTV's rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Mexico's poppy war
The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.
MTVs rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.