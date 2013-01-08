Cold spell grips north India
People warm themselves by a fire at a vegetable wholesale market on a cold winter morning in Chandigarh January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A man rows his boat on the frozen interiors of the Dal Lake on a cold winter morning in Srinagar January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A labourer pushes a handcart past a train as he crosses railway tracks on a foggy and cold winter morning in New Delhi January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
A homeless man wrapped in a blanket walks inside a Sikh temple compound on a cold winter night in New Delhi January 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Homeless people wrapped in blankets are seen inside a night shelter managed by an non-governmental organisation (NGO) in the old quarters of Delhi January 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
A girls warms herself by a fire on a cold winter morning in Srinagar January 7, 2013. The current cold weather in northern India has killed more than 100 homeless people, an aid group said last week. Temperatures in Srinagar have dipped to minus 4.9...more
Passengers wrap themselves in a blanket as they wait to board a train on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 7, 2013. The current cold weather in northern India has killed more than 100 homeless people, an aid group said last week....more
Schoolboys cycle on a foggy and cold winter morning in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh January 7, 2013. The current cold weather in northern India has killed more than 100 homeless people, an aid group said last week. Temperatures in...more
People warm themselves by a fire at a pavement on a cold winter morning in Chandigarh January 6, 2013. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A man wrapped up in a quilt walks in front of the Jama Masjid on a cold winter morning in the old quarters of Delhi January 6, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man warms himself as he sits in front of a fire on a cold winter morning in the old quarters of Delhi January 6, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
People warm themselves by a fire at a market on a cold winter morning in the old quarters of Delhi January 6, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man sits in front of closed shops at a market on a cold winter morning in the old quarters of Delhi January 6, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Labourers push a cart loaded with bricks on a cold winter morning in the old quarters of Delhi January 3, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
People warm themselves by a fire at a road on a cold winter morning in the old quarters of Delhi January 3, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A vendor prepares tea at his roadside tea stall on a cold winter morning in the old quarters of Delhi January 3, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Homeless people warm themselves by a fire at an open space on a cold winter morning in the old quarters of Delhi January 3, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
People drink tea at a roadside tea stall on a cold winter morning in the old quarters of Delhi January 3, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Homeless people covered in blankets walk at an open space on a cold winter morning in the old quarters of Delhi January 3, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
People warm themselves by a fire at a market on a cold winter morning in the old quarters of Delhi January 3, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A homeless man reads newspapers as he sits under a quilt at an open space on a cold winter morning in the old quarters of Delhi January 3, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A homeless man sits under a quilt at an open space on a cold winter morning in the old quarters of Delhi January 3, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A man eats food along a roadside market on a cold winter morning in the old quarters of Delhi January 3, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Homeless people take tea as they sit under quilts at an open space on a cold winter morning in the old quarters of Delhi January 3, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A homeless man, wrapped in a quilt, sits in an open space on a cold winter morning in the old quarters of Delhi January 3, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
