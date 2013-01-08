Cold spell grips north India

Passengers wrap themselves in a blanket as they wait to board a train on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 7, 2013. The current cold weather in northern India has killed more than 100 homeless people, an aid group said last week. Temperatures in New Delhi have dipped to 2.4 degrees Celsius (36.32 degrees Fahrenheit), according to information posted on India's meteorological department website. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal