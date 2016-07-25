Cold War ghosts haunt Latvia
Entrance to the underground premises is pictured at the abandoned former Soviet R12 nuclear missile base in Zeltini, Latvia, July 22, 2016. Hidden in the forests of Aluksne, near Latvia's north-eastern border with Russia, the remains of a former...more
People take a selfie at the abandoned former Soviet R12 nuclear missile launch site in Zeltini. The Zeltini missile launch site, operational during the Cold War years from 1962 to 1984 when Latvia was under Soviet rule, at one time concealed at least...more
People walk past abandoned former Soviet R12 nuclear missile hangar in Zeltini. The nuclear rockets at the base were the same model as those whose deployment on Cuba triggered the Cold War standoff between the United States and the Soviet Union....more
Former Soviet Army officer Vladimir Procenko shows a picture of the Soviet R12 nuclear missile near the abandoned launch site in Zeltini. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Remains of a sign in Russian are seen in the abandoned former Soviet R12 nuclear missile base in Zeltini. It was only in the early 1990s when Latvia regained its independence from a collapsing Soviet Union and Moscow recalled its military that...more
Former Soviet Army officer Vladimir Procenko shows a picture of the Soviet R12 nuclear missile near the abandoned launch site in Zeltini. The now abandoned former military buildings and missile hangars attract thousands of tourists each year. Latvia...more
Former Soviet Army officer Leonid Konovalov enters underground bomb shelter at the abandoned former Soviet R12 nuclear missile base in Zeltini. "Missiles were erected, everything was ready. We waited for a command," said Leonid Konovalov, a...more
Former Soviet Army officers Leonid Konovalov (L) and Vladimir Procenko stand near the abandoned Soviet R12 nuclear missile launch site in Zeltini. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Former Soviet Army officer Vladimir Procenko shows R12 nuclear missile drawing near the abandoned launch site in Zeltini. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Signs in Russian are seen in the abandoned former Soviet R12 nuclear missile base in Zeltini. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
