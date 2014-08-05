Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Aug 5, 2014 | 10:40pm IST

Cold War power plant

A view of a ring hall surrounding the reactor casing is seen in the decommissioned Unit Six of the Greifswald nuclear power station outside the northeastern town of Lubmin August 5, 2014. Unit Six was a part of East Germany's largest nuclear power plant that was nearly completed in 1990, when the country's re-unification halted construction. The Water-Water Power Reactor of the VVER-440/V-230 type, a modified version of the first generation of Soviet designed nuclear power plants, was decommissioned along with all other units as they did not meet West German safety standards that were significantly higher than in East Germany. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A view of a ring hall surrounding the reactor casing is seen in the decommissioned Unit Six of the Greifswald nuclear power station outside the northeastern town of Lubmin August 5, 2014. Unit Six was a part of East Germany's largest nuclear power...more

Tuesday, August 05, 2014
A view of a ring hall surrounding the reactor casing is seen in the decommissioned Unit Six of the Greifswald nuclear power station outside the northeastern town of Lubmin August 5, 2014. Unit Six was a part of East Germany's largest nuclear power plant that was nearly completed in 1990, when the country's re-unification halted construction. The Water-Water Power Reactor of the VVER-440/V-230 type, a modified version of the first generation of Soviet designed nuclear power plants, was decommissioned along with all other units as they did not meet West German safety standards that were significantly higher than in East Germany. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
1 / 15
A view of the switches at a control board is seen inside the decommissioned Unit Six of the Greifswald nuclear power station outside Lubmin August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A view of the switches at a control board is seen inside the decommissioned Unit Six of the Greifswald nuclear power station outside Lubmin August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Tuesday, August 05, 2014
A view of the switches at a control board is seen inside the decommissioned Unit Six of the Greifswald nuclear power station outside Lubmin August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
2 / 15
A view shows the top of the reactor inside the decommissioned Unit Six of the Greifswald nuclear power station outside Lubmin August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A view shows the top of the reactor inside the decommissioned Unit Six of the Greifswald nuclear power station outside Lubmin August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Tuesday, August 05, 2014
A view shows the top of the reactor inside the decommissioned Unit Six of the Greifswald nuclear power station outside Lubmin August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
3 / 15
An exterior view shows decommissioned Units Six (L of chimney) and Five of the Greifswald nuclear power station outside Lubmin August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

An exterior view shows decommissioned Units Six (L of chimney) and Five of the Greifswald nuclear power station outside Lubmin August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Tuesday, August 05, 2014
An exterior view shows decommissioned Units Six (L of chimney) and Five of the Greifswald nuclear power station outside Lubmin August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
4 / 15
A full-body contamination monitor is seen inside the decommissioned Unit Six of the Greifswald nuclear power station outside Lubmin August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A full-body contamination monitor is seen inside the decommissioned Unit Six of the Greifswald nuclear power station outside Lubmin August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Tuesday, August 05, 2014
A full-body contamination monitor is seen inside the decommissioned Unit Six of the Greifswald nuclear power station outside Lubmin August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
5 / 15
An explosion-proof telephone is seen inside the decommissioned Unit Six of the Greifswald nuclear power station outside Lubmin August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

An explosion-proof telephone is seen inside the decommissioned Unit Six of the Greifswald nuclear power station outside Lubmin August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Tuesday, August 05, 2014
An explosion-proof telephone is seen inside the decommissioned Unit Six of the Greifswald nuclear power station outside Lubmin August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
6 / 15
A view of an entrance to the concrete case surrounding the pressure vessel of the reactor is seen inside the decommissioned Unit Six of the Greifswald nuclear power station outside Lubmin August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A view of an entrance to the concrete case surrounding the pressure vessel of the reactor is seen inside the decommissioned Unit Six of the Greifswald nuclear power station outside Lubmin August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Tuesday, August 05, 2014
A view of an entrance to the concrete case surrounding the pressure vessel of the reactor is seen inside the decommissioned Unit Six of the Greifswald nuclear power station outside Lubmin August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
7 / 15
A view of a former engine hall is seen inside the decommissioned Unit Six of the Greifswald nuclear power station outside Lubmin August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A view of a former engine hall is seen inside the decommissioned Unit Six of the Greifswald nuclear power station outside Lubmin August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Tuesday, August 05, 2014
A view of a former engine hall is seen inside the decommissioned Unit Six of the Greifswald nuclear power station outside Lubmin August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
8 / 15
Valves are seen inside the decommissioned Unit Six of the Greifswald nuclear power station outside Lubmin August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Valves are seen inside the decommissioned Unit Six of the Greifswald nuclear power station outside Lubmin August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Tuesday, August 05, 2014
Valves are seen inside the decommissioned Unit Six of the Greifswald nuclear power station outside Lubmin August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
9 / 15
A view of the concrete case surrounding the pressure vessel of the reactor is seen inside the decommissioned Unit Six of the Greifswald nuclear power station outside Lubmin August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A view of the concrete case surrounding the pressure vessel of the reactor is seen inside the decommissioned Unit Six of the Greifswald nuclear power station outside Lubmin August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Tuesday, August 05, 2014
A view of the concrete case surrounding the pressure vessel of the reactor is seen inside the decommissioned Unit Six of the Greifswald nuclear power station outside Lubmin August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
10 / 15
A view of the pump hall surrounding the reactor is seen inside the decommissioned Unit Six of the Greifswald nuclear power station outside Lubmin August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A view of the pump hall surrounding the reactor is seen inside the decommissioned Unit Six of the Greifswald nuclear power station outside Lubmin August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Tuesday, August 05, 2014
A view of the pump hall surrounding the reactor is seen inside the decommissioned Unit Six of the Greifswald nuclear power station outside Lubmin August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
11 / 15
The pressurizer is seen inside the decommissioned Unit Six of the Greifswald nuclear power station outside Lubmin August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

The pressurizer is seen inside the decommissioned Unit Six of the Greifswald nuclear power station outside Lubmin August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Tuesday, August 05, 2014
The pressurizer is seen inside the decommissioned Unit Six of the Greifswald nuclear power station outside Lubmin August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
12 / 15
A view shows a double-door system of heavy steel doors inside the decommissioned Unit Six of the Greifswald nuclear power station outside Lubmin August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A view shows a double-door system of heavy steel doors inside the decommissioned Unit Six of the Greifswald nuclear power station outside Lubmin August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Tuesday, August 05, 2014
A view shows a double-door system of heavy steel doors inside the decommissioned Unit Six of the Greifswald nuclear power station outside Lubmin August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
13 / 15
Switches of a control board are seen inside the decommissioned Unit Six of the Greifswald nuclear power station outside Lubmin August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Switches of a control board are seen inside the decommissioned Unit Six of the Greifswald nuclear power station outside Lubmin August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Tuesday, August 05, 2014
Switches of a control board are seen inside the decommissioned Unit Six of the Greifswald nuclear power station outside Lubmin August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
14 / 15
An exterior view shows decommissioned Units Six (L of chimney) and Five of the Greifswald nuclear power station outside Lubmin August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

An exterior view shows decommissioned Units Six (L of chimney) and Five of the Greifswald nuclear power station outside Lubmin August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Tuesday, August 05, 2014
An exterior view shows decommissioned Units Six (L of chimney) and Five of the Greifswald nuclear power station outside Lubmin August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Building a windmill

Building a windmill

Next Slideshows

Building a windmill

Building a windmill

Crews assemble a turbine on a wind farm in France.

05 Aug 2014
Sugar warehouse burns

Sugar warehouse burns

Firefighters contain a blaze at a Brazilian sugar facility, slowing down exports from the world's largest producer of sugar.

05 Aug 2014
In the trenches

In the trenches

A French historical society rebuilds World War One trenches on the same spot, at the same scale and with the same tools as back in 1916.

04 Aug 2014
Modi in Nepal

Modi in Nepal

PM Narendra Modi visits Nepal to help speed up negotiations on a power trade pact.

03 Aug 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Buddha's birthday

Buddha's birthday

Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.

Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics

Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics

The International Olympic Committee visits California this week as the race to host the 2024 Summer Games heats up.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures