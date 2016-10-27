Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Oct 28, 2016 | 3:00am IST

College graduates in a war zone

New graduates of Engineering and Law faculties at Benghazi University celebrate as they pose in front of damaged buildings at their university's former headquarters, which was destroyed during clashes in 2014, between members of the Libyan National Army and Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, an alliance of former anti-Gaddafi rebels who have joined forces with Islamist group Ansar al-Sharia, in Benghazi, Libya, October 27, 2016. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

New graduates of Engineering and Law faculties at Benghazi University celebrate as they pose in front of damaged buildings at their university's former headquarters, which was destroyed during clashes in 2014, between members of the Libyan National...more

Reuters / Friday, October 28, 2016
New graduates of Engineering and Law faculties at Benghazi University celebrate as they pose in front of damaged buildings at their university's former headquarters, which was destroyed during clashes in 2014, between members of the Libyan National Army and Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, an alliance of former anti-Gaddafi rebels who have joined forces with Islamist group Ansar al-Sharia, in Benghazi, Libya, October 27, 2016. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Close
1 / 15
A view shows ruined buildings at Benghazi University which was destroyed during clashes in 2014, on October 27, 2016. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

A view shows ruined buildings at Benghazi University which was destroyed during clashes in 2014, on October 27, 2016. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / Friday, October 28, 2016
A view shows ruined buildings at Benghazi University which was destroyed during clashes in 2014, on October 27, 2016. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Close
2 / 15
A new graduate of Benghazi University takes a selfie in front of a ruined building at his university's former headquarters, October 27, 2016. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

A new graduate of Benghazi University takes a selfie in front of a ruined building at his university's former headquarters, October 27, 2016. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / Friday, October 28, 2016
A new graduate of Benghazi University takes a selfie in front of a ruined building at his university's former headquarters, October 27, 2016. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Close
3 / 15
New graduates of Engineering and Law faculties at Benghazi University pose behind disarmed shells at the headquarters of their former university, October 27, 2016. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

New graduates of Engineering and Law faculties at Benghazi University pose behind disarmed shells at the headquarters of their former university, October 27, 2016. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / Friday, October 28, 2016
New graduates of Engineering and Law faculties at Benghazi University pose behind disarmed shells at the headquarters of their former university, October 27, 2016. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Close
4 / 15
New graduates of Benghazi University visit the ruined headquarters of their former university, October 27, 2016. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

New graduates of Benghazi University visit the ruined headquarters of their former university, October 27, 2016. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / Friday, October 28, 2016
New graduates of Benghazi University visit the ruined headquarters of their former university, October 27, 2016. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Close
5 / 15
A new graduate of Benghazi University visits the university's ruined former headquarters, October 27, 2016. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

A new graduate of Benghazi University visits the university's ruined former headquarters, October 27, 2016. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / Friday, October 28, 2016
A new graduate of Benghazi University visits the university's ruined former headquarters, October 27, 2016. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Close
6 / 15
A view shows ruined buildings at Benghazi University, October 27, 2016. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

A view shows ruined buildings at Benghazi University, October 27, 2016. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / Friday, October 28, 2016
A view shows ruined buildings at Benghazi University, October 27, 2016. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Close
7 / 15
Debris is seen after a building was bombed by a Libyan warplane at a university in Benghazi June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Debris is seen after a building was bombed by a Libyan warplane at a university in Benghazi June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / Sunday, June 01, 2014
Debris is seen after a building was bombed by a Libyan warplane at a university in Benghazi June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Close
8 / 15
The administration building at the University of Benghazi destroyed building is seen damaged after clashes between members of the Libyan pro-government forces, backed by the locals, and Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, an alliance of former anti-Gaddafi rebels who have joined forces with Islamist group Ansar al-Sharia, in Benghazi March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

The administration building at the University of Benghazi destroyed building is seen damaged after clashes between members of the Libyan pro-government forces, backed by the locals, and Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, an alliance of former...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2015
The administration building at the University of Benghazi destroyed building is seen damaged after clashes between members of the Libyan pro-government forces, backed by the locals, and Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, an alliance of former anti-Gaddafi rebels who have joined forces with Islamist group Ansar al-Sharia, in Benghazi March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Close
9 / 15
Damaged computers are seen after the building was bombed by a Libyan warplane at a university in Benghazi June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Damaged computers are seen after the building was bombed by a Libyan warplane at a university in Benghazi June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / Sunday, June 01, 2014
Damaged computers are seen after the building was bombed by a Libyan warplane at a university in Benghazi June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Close
10 / 15
A teacher points to a hole in the ceiling after the building was bombed by a Libyan warplane at a university in Benghazi June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

A teacher points to a hole in the ceiling after the building was bombed by a Libyan warplane at a university in Benghazi June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / Sunday, June 01, 2014
A teacher points to a hole in the ceiling after the building was bombed by a Libyan warplane at a university in Benghazi June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Close
11 / 15
Machines damaged after being bombed by a Libyan warplane are seen inside a university in Benghazi June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Machines damaged after being bombed by a Libyan warplane are seen inside a university in Benghazi June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / Sunday, June 01, 2014
Machines damaged after being bombed by a Libyan warplane are seen inside a university in Benghazi June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Close
12 / 15
The entrance of the university which was bombed by a Libyan warplane is seen in Benghazi June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

The entrance of the university which was bombed by a Libyan warplane is seen in Benghazi June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / Sunday, June 01, 2014
The entrance of the university which was bombed by a Libyan warplane is seen in Benghazi June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Close
13 / 15
A teacher stands inside a damaged classroom after the building was bombed by a Libyan warplane at a university in Benghazi June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

A teacher stands inside a damaged classroom after the building was bombed by a Libyan warplane at a university in Benghazi June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / Sunday, June 01, 2014
A teacher stands inside a damaged classroom after the building was bombed by a Libyan warplane at a university in Benghazi June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Close
14 / 15
Teachers and staff stand next to debris after the building was bombed by a Libyan warplane at a university in Benghazi June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Teachers and staff stand next to debris after the building was bombed by a Libyan warplane at a university in Benghazi June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / Sunday, June 01, 2014
Teachers and staff stand next to debris after the building was bombed by a Libyan warplane at a university in Benghazi June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Michelle for Hillary

Michelle for Hillary

Next Slideshows

Michelle for Hillary

Michelle for Hillary

First lady Michelle Obama campaigns alongside Hillary Clinton for the first time.

28 Oct 2016
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

28 Oct 2016
Islamic State escape tunnels

Islamic State escape tunnels

Iraqi counter-terrorism forces discover tunnels used by Islamic State as escape routes in Bazwaia outside Mosul.

28 Oct 2016
Iraqi forces battle Islamic State for control of Mosul

Iraqi forces battle Islamic State for control of Mosul

Iraqi forces try to drive Islamic State from their last major stronghold in the country.

27 Oct 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast