Pictures | Tue May 19, 2015 | 7:51pm IST

Colombia landslide

Residents remove mud and debris as they search for bodies after a landslide in the municipality of Salgar, in Antioquia department, Colombia May 18, 2015. A landslide sent mud and water crashing onto homes in a town in Colombia's northwest mountains. Heavy rains caused a ravine to overflow, sending mud and water onto neighboring homes in Salgar. REUTERS/El Colombiano

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2015
1 / 22
Residents stand in front destroyed homes along a street covered in mud and debris in the municipality of Salgar, in Antioquia department May 18, 2015. REUTERS/El Colombiano

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2015
2 / 22
Residents cross over an improvised bridge after a landslide sent mud and water crashing onto homes close to the municipality of Salgar in Antioquia department, Colombia May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2015
3 / 22
Residents remove debris in front their damaged house, after a landslide close to the municipality of Salgar in Antioquia department, Colombia May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2015
4 / 22
A man clears rubble from the ruins of his house, after a landslide sent mud and water crashing onto homes in the municipality of Salgar in Antioquia department May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2015
5 / 22
Furniture are seen in front of the ruins of houses, after a landslide close to the municipality of Salgar in Antioquia department, Colombia May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2015
6 / 22
Residents stand in front of destroyed homes and streets covered in mud and debris after a landslide sent mud and water crashing onto homes in the municipality of Salgar in Antioquia department May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2015
7 / 22
Rescue teams work after a landslide sent mud and water crashing onto homes in the municipality of Salgar in Antioquia department May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2015
8 / 22
Residents remove mud and debris as they search for bodies after a landslide in the municipality of Salgar, in Antioquia department May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2015
9 / 22
A woman stands in front of the ruins of a house, after a landslide close to the municipality of Salgar in Antioquia department, Colombia May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2015
10 / 22
Police guard the entrance of a cemetery, to secure the area after a landslide sent mud and water crashing onto the municipality of Salgar, Antioquia department, Colombia May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2015
11 / 22
Residents stand in front of the ruins of a house, after a landslide close to the municipality of Salgar in Antioquia department, Colombia May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2015
12 / 22
A general view of the municipality of Salgar in Antioquia department after a landslide May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Cesar Carrion/Colombian Presidency

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2015
13 / 22
Residents cross in front of the ruins of a house, after a landslide close to the municipality of Salgar in Antioquia department, Colombia May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2015
14 / 22
Residents stand in front of their damaged houses, after a landslide sent mud and water crashing onto homes close to the municipality of Salgar in Antioquia department, Colombia May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2015
15 / 22
Partially destroyed houses are seen alongside La Liboriana river where a landslide sent mud and water crashing onto homes close to the municipality of Salgar in Antioquia department, Colombia May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2015
16 / 22
Residents stand in front their damaged house, after a landslide sent mud and water crashing onto homes close to the municipality of Salgar in Antioquia department, Colombia May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2015
17 / 22
A general view of damaged homes by the La Liboriana river, after a landslide sent mud and water crashing onto homes close to the municipality of Salgar in Antioquia department, Colombia May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2015
18 / 22
Residents stand in front of their damaged house, after a landslide close to the municipality of Salgar in Antioquia department, Colombia May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2015
19 / 22
A woman walks in front of the ruins of a house, after a landslide close to the municipality of Salgar in Antioquia department, Colombia May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2015
20 / 22
Residents stand in front of the ruins of houses, after a landslide close to the municipality of Salgar in Antioquia department, Colombia May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2015
21 / 22
A woman looks from a site with homes which were destroyed after a landslide close to the municipality of Salgar in Antioquia department, Colombia May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2015
22 / 22
