Colombia landslide
Residents remove mud and debris as they search for bodies after a landslide in the municipality of Salgar, in Antioquia department, Colombia May 18, 2015. A landslide sent mud and water crashing onto homes in a town in Colombia's northwest mountains....more
Residents stand in front destroyed homes along a street covered in mud and debris in the municipality of Salgar, in Antioquia department May 18, 2015. REUTERS/El Colombiano
Residents cross over an improvised bridge after a landslide sent mud and water crashing onto homes close to the municipality of Salgar in Antioquia department, Colombia May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez
Residents remove debris in front their damaged house, after a landslide close to the municipality of Salgar in Antioquia department, Colombia May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez
A man clears rubble from the ruins of his house, after a landslide sent mud and water crashing onto homes in the municipality of Salgar in Antioquia department May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Furniture are seen in front of the ruins of houses, after a landslide close to the municipality of Salgar in Antioquia department, Colombia May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez
Residents stand in front of destroyed homes and streets covered in mud and debris after a landslide sent mud and water crashing onto homes in the municipality of Salgar in Antioquia department May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Rescue teams work after a landslide sent mud and water crashing onto homes in the municipality of Salgar in Antioquia department May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Residents remove mud and debris as they search for bodies after a landslide in the municipality of Salgar, in Antioquia department May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman stands in front of the ruins of a house, after a landslide close to the municipality of Salgar in Antioquia department, Colombia May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez
Police guard the entrance of a cemetery, to secure the area after a landslide sent mud and water crashing onto the municipality of Salgar, Antioquia department, Colombia May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez
Residents stand in front of the ruins of a house, after a landslide close to the municipality of Salgar in Antioquia department, Colombia May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez
A general view of the municipality of Salgar in Antioquia department after a landslide May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Cesar Carrion/Colombian Presidency
Residents cross in front of the ruins of a house, after a landslide close to the municipality of Salgar in Antioquia department, Colombia May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez
Residents stand in front of their damaged houses, after a landslide sent mud and water crashing onto homes close to the municipality of Salgar in Antioquia department, Colombia May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez
Partially destroyed houses are seen alongside La Liboriana river where a landslide sent mud and water crashing onto homes close to the municipality of Salgar in Antioquia department, Colombia May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez
Residents stand in front their damaged house, after a landslide sent mud and water crashing onto homes close to the municipality of Salgar in Antioquia department, Colombia May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez
A general view of damaged homes by the La Liboriana river, after a landslide sent mud and water crashing onto homes close to the municipality of Salgar in Antioquia department, Colombia May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez
Residents stand in front of their damaged house, after a landslide close to the municipality of Salgar in Antioquia department, Colombia May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez
A woman walks in front of the ruins of a house, after a landslide close to the municipality of Salgar in Antioquia department, Colombia May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez
Residents stand in front of the ruins of houses, after a landslide close to the municipality of Salgar in Antioquia department, Colombia May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez
A woman looks from a site with homes which were destroyed after a landslide close to the municipality of Salgar in Antioquia department, Colombia May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez
Next Slideshows
Libya's migrant crackdown
With the calmer summer seas in full swing, the number of illegal migrants using Libya as a launching pad for their journey to Europe continues to grow.
Last house standing
China's "nail houses" are homes left standing when residents refuse to leave.
Asia's new boat people
Boatloads of Bangladeshi migrants and Rohingya Muslims arrive in the waters of Indonesia and Malaysia, and many thousands more remain adrift.
Modi's Asia Tour
Images of Narendra Modi as he travels across Asia.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.