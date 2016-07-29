Colombiamoda fashion
Colombian model Ariadna Gutierrez, presents creations by Colombian brand Agua Bendita during Colombiamoda fashion event in Medellin, Colombia, July 28, 2016. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
A model presents creations by Colombian brand Agua Bendita during Colombiamoda fashion event in Medellin. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
Models presents creations by Colombian brand Agua Bendita during Colombiamoda fashion event in Medellin. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
A model presents creations by Colombian brand Agua Bendita during Colombiamoda fashion event in Medellin. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
Models present creations by Colombian brand Agua Bendita during Colombiamoda fashion event in Medellin. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
Colombian model Ariadna Gutierrez, presents creations by Colombian brand Agua Bendita during Colombiamoda fashion event in Medellin. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
Models presents creations by Colombian brand Agua Bendita during Colombiamoda fashion event in Medellin. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
