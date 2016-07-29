Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Jul 29, 2016 | 10:00pm IST

Colombiamoda fashion

Colombian model Ariadna Gutierrez, presents creations by Colombian brand Agua Bendita during Colombiamoda fashion event in Medellin, Colombia, July 28, 2016. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Colombian model Ariadna Gutierrez, presents creations by Colombian brand Agua Bendita during Colombiamoda fashion event in Medellin, Colombia, July 28, 2016. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Reuters / Friday, July 29, 2016
Colombian model Ariadna Gutierrez, presents creations by Colombian brand Agua Bendita during Colombiamoda fashion event in Medellin, Colombia, July 28, 2016. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
Close
1 / 7
A model presents creations by Colombian brand Agua Bendita during Colombiamoda fashion event in Medellin. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

A model presents creations by Colombian brand Agua Bendita during Colombiamoda fashion event in Medellin. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Reuters / Friday, July 29, 2016
A model presents creations by Colombian brand Agua Bendita during Colombiamoda fashion event in Medellin. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
Close
2 / 7
Models presents creations by Colombian brand Agua Bendita during Colombiamoda fashion event in Medellin. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Models presents creations by Colombian brand Agua Bendita during Colombiamoda fashion event in Medellin. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Reuters / Friday, July 29, 2016
Models presents creations by Colombian brand Agua Bendita during Colombiamoda fashion event in Medellin. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
Close
3 / 7
A model presents creations by Colombian brand Agua Bendita during Colombiamoda fashion event in Medellin. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

A model presents creations by Colombian brand Agua Bendita during Colombiamoda fashion event in Medellin. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Reuters / Friday, July 29, 2016
A model presents creations by Colombian brand Agua Bendita during Colombiamoda fashion event in Medellin. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
Close
4 / 7
Models present creations by Colombian brand Agua Bendita during Colombiamoda fashion event in Medellin. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Models present creations by Colombian brand Agua Bendita during Colombiamoda fashion event in Medellin. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Reuters / Friday, July 29, 2016
Models present creations by Colombian brand Agua Bendita during Colombiamoda fashion event in Medellin. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
Close
5 / 7
Colombian model Ariadna Gutierrez, presents creations by Colombian brand Agua Bendita during Colombiamoda fashion event in Medellin. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Colombian model Ariadna Gutierrez, presents creations by Colombian brand Agua Bendita during Colombiamoda fashion event in Medellin. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Reuters / Friday, July 29, 2016
Colombian model Ariadna Gutierrez, presents creations by Colombian brand Agua Bendita during Colombiamoda fashion event in Medellin. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
Close
6 / 7
Models presents creations by Colombian brand Agua Bendita during Colombiamoda fashion event in Medellin. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Models presents creations by Colombian brand Agua Bendita during Colombiamoda fashion event in Medellin. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Reuters / Friday, July 29, 2016
Models presents creations by Colombian brand Agua Bendita during Colombiamoda fashion event in Medellin. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
Close
7 / 7
View Again
View Next
Best of Comic-Con

Best of Comic-Con

Next Slideshows

Best of Comic-Con

Best of Comic-Con

Highlights from the annual Comic-Con gathering in San Diego.

23 Jul 2016
Devoted to Rajinikanth

Devoted to Rajinikanth

Fans show their devotion to Rajinikanth, whose new film "Kabali" released on Friday.

22 Jul 2016
Kids Choice Sport awards

Kids Choice Sport awards

Athletes and celebrities get slimed for the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports awards.

16 Jul 2016
Highest-paid celebrities

Highest-paid celebrities

The highest-paid celebrities of 2016, according to Forbes.

12 Jul 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

A huge forest fire in central Portugal has killed dozens of people, most of them dying in their cars as they tried to flee.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast