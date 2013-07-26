Colombiamoda fashion
A model presents a creation from the Pasarela Falabella brand during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
A model presents a creation from the Pasarela Falabella brand during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
A model presents a creation by designer Francesca Miranda during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 23, 2013. REUTERS / Albeiro Lopera
A model presents a creation by designer Francesca Miranda during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 23, 2013. REUTERS / Albeiro Lopera
A model presents a creation from the brand Leonisa during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
A model presents a creation from the brand Leonisa during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
A model presents a creation from the Pasarela Falabella brand during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
A model presents a creation from the Pasarela Falabella brand during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
A model presents a creation from the Pasarela Babalu brand during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
A model presents a creation from the Pasarela Babalu brand during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
A model presents a creation by designer Francesca Miranda during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 23, 2013. REUTERS / Albeiro Lopera
A model presents a creation by designer Francesca Miranda during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 23, 2013. REUTERS / Albeiro Lopera
A model presents a creation by designer Silvia Tcherassi during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin July 25, 2013. REUTERS / Albeiro Lopera
A model presents a creation by designer Silvia Tcherassi during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin July 25, 2013. REUTERS / Albeiro Lopera
A model presents a creation from the Pasarela Babalu brand during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
A model presents a creation from the Pasarela Babalu brand during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
A model presents a creation from Agua Bendita during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 24, 2013. REUTERS / Albeiro Lopera
A model presents a creation from Agua Bendita during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 24, 2013. REUTERS / Albeiro Lopera
A model presents a creation by designer Francesca Miranda during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 23, 2013. REUTERS / Albeiro Lopera
A model presents a creation by designer Francesca Miranda during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 23, 2013. REUTERS / Albeiro Lopera
A model presents a creation from brand Agua Bendita during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
A model presents a creation from brand Agua Bendita during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
A model presents a creation by designer Manuela Alvarez during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
A model presents a creation by designer Manuela Alvarez during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
A model presents a creation from the Pasarela Babalu brand during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
A model presents a creation from the Pasarela Babalu brand during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
Models present creations from Agua Bendita during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
Models present creations from Agua Bendita during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
A model presents a creation from the Pasarela Babalu brand during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
A model presents a creation from the Pasarela Babalu brand during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
A model presents a creation from the Pasarela Babalu brand during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
A model presents a creation from the Pasarela Babalu brand during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
Models present creations from brand Agua Bendita during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
Models present creations from brand Agua Bendita during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
A model presents a creation from Agua Bendita during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
A model presents a creation from Agua Bendita during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
A model presents a creation by designer Adriana Sanchez during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
A model presents a creation by designer Adriana Sanchez during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
A model presents a creation from brand Agua Bendita during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
A model presents a creation from brand Agua Bendita during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
A model presents a creation by designer Adriana Sanchez during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
A model presents a creation by designer Adriana Sanchez during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
A model presents a creation of brand Agua Bendita during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
A model presents a creation of brand Agua Bendita during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
A model presents a creation from Agua Bendita during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
A model presents a creation from Agua Bendita during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
A model presents a creation from Fashion Lab designers during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
A model presents a creation from Fashion Lab designers during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
A model presents a creation from the brand Leonisa during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
A model presents a creation from the brand Leonisa during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
A model presents a creation from the Pasarela Babalu brand during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
A model presents a creation from the Pasarela Babalu brand during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
A model presents a creation by designer Francesca Miranda during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 23, 2013. REUTERS / Albeiro Lopera
A model presents a creation by designer Francesca Miranda during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 23, 2013. REUTERS / Albeiro Lopera
A model presents a creation by designer Francesca Miranda during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 23, 2013. REUTERS / Albeiro Lopera
A model presents a creation by designer Francesca Miranda during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 23, 2013. REUTERS / Albeiro Lopera
A model presents a creation from the Pasarela Rapsodia brand during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
A model presents a creation from the Pasarela Rapsodia brand during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
A model presents a creation from the brand Leonisa during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
A model presents a creation from the brand Leonisa during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
Models present creations by designer Francesca Miranda during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
Models present creations by designer Francesca Miranda during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
A model presents a creation from Fashion Lab designers during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 24, 2013.REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
A model presents a creation from Fashion Lab designers during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 24, 2013.REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
A model presents a creation from the Pasarela Babalu brand during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
A model presents a creation from the Pasarela Babalu brand during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
A model is reflected in the runway as she presents a creation by designer Silvia Tcherassi during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin July 25, 2013. REUTERS / Albeiro Lopera
A model is reflected in the runway as she presents a creation by designer Silvia Tcherassi during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin July 25, 2013. REUTERS / Albeiro Lopera
A model presents a creation from Fashion Lab designers during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
A model presents a creation from Fashion Lab designers during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
Next Slideshows
Top-earning celebs under 30
Forbes ranks the top-earning celebs under 30.
Lights. Camera. Action.
Behind-the-scenes on the sets of Hollywood films.
Best of Comic-Con
Highlights from the annual Comic Con gathering.
Emmy nominees
"American Horror Story: Asylum" and "Game of Thrones" led the nominees for the primetime Emmy Awards.
MORE IN PICTURES
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Running the Boston Marathon
Geoffrey Kirui and Edna Kiplagat produce a Kenyan sweep at the Boston Marathon, winning the men's and women's races by conquering the race's hilly final miles.
Postcards from Pyongyang
Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea marks the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.
Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka
Hopes fade for the survival of residents trapped under the mud and debris of a landslide at a giant rubbish dump in Colombo.
Effigies and Easter in Venezuela
Protesters set fire to effigies of politicians during the traditional burning of Judas as part of Holy Week celebrations in Venezuela.
Celebrating Easter
Christians around the world celebrate the Easter holiday.
Scenes from Coachella
Highlights from the Coachella Music Festival in California.
Unrest in Kashmir
Violent protests erup again in Indian-controlled Kashmir.