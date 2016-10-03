Edition:
Colombians reject FARC peace deal

A supporter of "Si" vote cries after the nation voted "No" in a referendum on a peace deal between the government and Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) rebels, at Bolivar Square in Bogota, Colombia, October 2, 2016. Colombia's government and Marxist FARC guerrillas scrambled to revive a plan to end their 52-year war after voters rejected the hard-negotiated deal as too lenient on the rebels in a shock result that plunged the nation into uncertainty. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

A supporter of "Si" vote cries after the nation voted "No" in a referendum on a peace deal between the government and Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) rebels, at Bolivar Square in Bogota, Colombia, October 2, 2016. Colombia's government and Marxist FARC guerrillas scrambled to revive a plan to end their 52-year war after voters rejected the hard-negotiated deal as too lenient on the rebels in a shock result that plunged the nation into uncertainty. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
FARC rebel leader Rodrigo Londono smokes a Cohiba cigar while watching a live transmission of the referendum on a peace deal, in Havana, Cuba. The peace accord reached in late August and signed a week ago offered the possibility that rebel fighters would hand in their weapons to the United Nations, confess their crimes and form a political party rooted in their Marxist ideology. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa

FARC rebel leader Rodrigo Londono smokes a Cohiba cigar while watching a live transmission of the referendum on a peace deal, in Havana, Cuba. The peace accord reached in late August and signed a week ago offered the possibility that rebel fighters would hand in their weapons to the United Nations, confess their crimes and form a political party rooted in their Marxist ideology. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa
Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos shows his vote for the referendum on the peace deal in Bogota, Colombia. Putting on a brave face after a major political defeat, President Juan Manuel Santos offered hope to those who backed his four-year peace negotiation with the FARC in Cuba. "I will not give up, I will keep seeking peace until the last minute of my term," he said moments after losing Sunday's plebiscite to those who want a re-negotiation of the deal or an obliteration of the FARC on the battlefield. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos shows his vote for the referendum on the peace deal in Bogota, Colombia. Putting on a brave face after a major political defeat, President Juan Manuel Santos offered hope to those who backed his four-year peace negotiation with the FARC in Cuba. "I will not give up, I will keep seeking peace until the last minute of my term," he said moments after losing Sunday's plebiscite to those who want a re-negotiation of the deal or an obliteration of the FARC on the battlefield. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
FARC negotiator Pastor Alape (C) watchs a live transmission of the referendum on a peace deal, in Havana, Cuba. Rodrigo Londono, the top FARC commander better known by his nom de guerre Timochenko, also offered reassurance the rebels remain committed to becoming a peaceful political party. "Count on us, peace will triumph," Timochenko said. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa

FARC negotiator Pastor Alape (C) watchs a live transmission of the referendum on a peace deal, in Havana, Cuba. Rodrigo Londono, the top FARC commander better known by his nom de guerre Timochenko, also offered reassurance the rebels remain committed to becoming a peaceful political party. "Count on us, peace will triumph," Timochenko said. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa
Supporters of "No" vote celebrate after the nation voted "No" in the referendum in Bogota, Colombia. Turnout for the vote was a paltry 37 percent, reflecting some apathy from "yes" supporters who had assumed an easy win in addition to bad weather that deterred voters. Colombians, even those who backed the "No" vote, expressed shock at the outcome and uncertainty about the future. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Supporters of "No" vote celebrate after the nation voted "No" in the referendum in Bogota, Colombia. Turnout for the vote was a paltry 37 percent, reflecting some apathy from "yes" supporters who had assumed an easy win in addition to bad weather that deterred voters. Colombians, even those who backed the "No" vote, expressed shock at the outcome and uncertainty about the future. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
Former Colombian Vice President Francisco Santos celebrates after the nation voted "No" at Bolivar Square in Bogota, Colombia. REUTERS/Felipe Caicedo

Former Colombian Vice President Francisco Santos celebrates after the nation voted "No" at Bolivar Square in Bogota, Colombia. REUTERS/Felipe Caicedo
A supporter of "Si" vote cries after the nation voted "No" in a referendum at Bolivar Square in Bogota, Colombia. President Santos, 65, who was not obliged by law to hold a plebiscite, had said there was no Plan B in the event of the failure of the peace vote, but now appears ready to consider options. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

A supporter of "Si" vote cries after the nation voted "No" in a referendum at Bolivar Square in Bogota, Colombia. President Santos, 65, who was not obliged by law to hold a plebiscite, had said there was no Plan B in the event of the failure of the peace vote, but now appears ready to consider options. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
Colombia's former President Alvaro Uribe gestures after casting his vote for the referendum at Bolivar Square in Bogota, Colombia. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Colombia's former President Alvaro Uribe gestures after casting his vote for the referendum at Bolivar Square in Bogota, Colombia. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
A police officer checks a voter at the entrance of a referendum polling station in Silvia, Colombia. Following the result, peace researchers dropped Colombia from a list of favorites for the Nobel Peace Prize. The United Nations applauded the maintenance of a ceasefire in Colombia despite the vote and said its special envoy, Jean Arnault, would also travel to Cuba to help the process. "I count on them to press ahead until they have achieved lasting peace," U.N. chief Ban Ki-moon said. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

A police officer checks a voter at the entrance of a referendum polling station in Silvia, Colombia. Following the result, peace researchers dropped Colombia from a list of favorites for the Nobel Peace Prize. The United Nations applauded the maintenance of a ceasefire in Colombia despite the vote and said its special envoy, Jean Arnault, would also travel to Cuba to help the process. "I count on them to press ahead until they have achieved lasting peace," U.N. chief Ban Ki-moon said. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
A Colombian Guambiano indigenous woman votes in a referendum in Silvia, Colombia. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

A Colombian Guambiano indigenous woman votes in a referendum in Silvia, Colombia. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
A woman carrying her daughter casts her vote in a referendum in Medellin, Colombia. REUTERS/Fredy Builes

A woman carrying her daughter casts her vote in a referendum in Medellin, Colombia. REUTERS/Fredy Builes
Colombians look for their identification numbers on lists outside the Colombian consulate, before voting in a referendum in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Colombians look for their identification numbers on lists outside the Colombian consulate, before voting in a referendum in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Demonstrators take part in an event organized by supporters of the "no" vote in Bogota, Colombia. REUTERS/Felipe Caicedo

Demonstrators take part in an event organized by supporters of the "no" vote in Bogota, Colombia. REUTERS/Felipe Caicedo
Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos poses for a photo with his family after casting his vote at Bolivar Square in Bogota, Colombia. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos poses for a photo with his family after casting his vote at Bolivar Square in Bogota, Colombia. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
A demonstrator wears a t-shirt with a picture of FARC rebel leader Timochenko during an event organized by supporters of the "no" vote in Bogota, Colombia. REUTERS/Felipe Caicedo

A demonstrator wears a t-shirt with a picture of FARC rebel leader Timochenko during an event organized by supporters of the "no" vote in Bogota, Colombia. REUTERS/Felipe Caicedo
Colombia's former President Alvaro Uribe talks to the media after casting his vote in Bogota, Colombia. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Colombia's former President Alvaro Uribe talks to the media after casting his vote in Bogota, Colombia. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
A supporter of "Si" vote cries after the nation voted "No" in a referendum on a peace deal at Bolivar Square in Bogota, Colombia. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

A supporter of "Si" vote cries after the nation voted "No" in a referendum on a peace deal at Bolivar Square in Bogota, Colombia. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
Soldiers stand guard at Bolivar Square during a referendum in Bogota, Colombia. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Soldiers stand guard at Bolivar Square during a referendum in Bogota, Colombia. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
