Colombia's FARC war

<p>Colombian anti-drug policemen stand guard after burning a cocaine laboratory in Puerto Concordia near Meta province January 25, 2012. At least 90 members of the drug police are participating in Operation "Republica 73", aimed at destroying labs that belonged to the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), in Meta province. REUTERS/John Vizcaino </p>

Colombian anti-drug policemen stand guard after burning a cocaine laboratory in Puerto Concordia near Meta province January 25, 2012. At least 90 members of the drug police are participating in Operation "Republica 73", aimed at destroying labs that belonged to the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), in Meta province. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

<p>Colombian judicial police transport the remains of FARC rebels killed during a dawn attack in Meta, at the Military Base Apiay in Villavicencio March 27, 2012. Colombian troops killed 35 leftist FARC rebels in a remote jungle region of the central province of Meta. REUTERS/John Vizcaino </p>

Colombian judicial police transport the remains of FARC rebels killed during a dawn attack in Meta, at the Military Base Apiay in Villavicencio March 27, 2012. Colombian troops killed 35 leftist FARC rebels in a remote jungle region of the central province of Meta. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

<p>A woman takes shelter from the sun with her baby (hidden by the straw hat) behind a burnt-out house in Caldono, in the province of Cauca, August 11, 2012. Indigenous authorities claimed that soldiers shot some native people, burnt a house and crops of coffee and suspect that the soldiers did so in retaliation against members of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) guerrillas, whom they fought with, who remained in the area. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga </p>

A woman takes shelter from the sun with her baby (hidden by the straw hat) behind a burnt-out house in Caldono, in the province of Cauca, August 11, 2012. Indigenous authorities claimed that soldiers shot some native people, burnt a house and crops of coffee and suspect that the soldiers did so in retaliation against members of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) guerrillas, whom they fought with, who remained in the area. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

<p>Relatives of Colonel Cristian Flores of the Colombian police force cry during a funeral at a religious center in Bogota August 2, 2012. Flores died in an attack by the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) in the province of Valdivia, Antioquia, local media reported. REUTERS/John Vizcaino </p>

Relatives of Colonel Cristian Flores of the Colombian police force cry during a funeral at a religious center in Bogota August 2, 2012. Flores died in an attack by the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) in the province of Valdivia, Antioquia, local media reported. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

<p>Police officers observe part of a seized arsenal, presented to the press in Bogota April 23, 2012. Colombian police seized 160 rifles, 150 grenades, 25 pistols and revolvers and over 6,000 ammunition in the cities of Cali and Villavicencio, that were allegedly intended for the Colombian Revolutionary Armed Forces (FARC) and criminal gang "Los Rastrojos", according to authorities. REUTERS/Felipe Caicedo </p>

Police officers observe part of a seized arsenal, presented to the press in Bogota April 23, 2012. Colombian police seized 160 rifles, 150 grenades, 25 pistols and revolvers and over 6,000 ammunition in the cities of Cali and Villavicencio, that were allegedly intended for the Colombian Revolutionary Armed Forces (FARC) and criminal gang "Los Rastrojos", according to authorities. REUTERS/Felipe Caicedo

<p>A police official (R) held hostage by FARC rebels waves next to a medical official as he arrives at Villavicencio's airport after being freed, April 2, 2012. Colombia's FARC rebels freed 10 members of the armed forces held hostage in jungle prison camps for more than a decade, the last of a group of captives the drug-funded group has held as bargaining chips to pressure the government. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez </p>

A police official (R) held hostage by FARC rebels waves next to a medical official as he arrives at Villavicencio's airport after being freed, April 2, 2012. Colombia's FARC rebels freed 10 members of the armed forces held hostage in jungle prison camps for more than a decade, the last of a group of captives the drug-funded group has held as bargaining chips to pressure the government. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

<p>A woman walks with her daughter in her arms in a rural area of Miranda, Cauca June 28, 2012. Peasants and the indigenous community asked the army to remove a military base that was built on their territory, which endangered their lives as a result of clashes with guerrillas of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC). REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga </p>

A woman walks with her daughter in her arms in a rural area of Miranda, Cauca June 28, 2012. Peasants and the indigenous community asked the army to remove a military base that was built on their territory, which endangered their lives as a result of clashes with guerrillas of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC). REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

<p>Politician Armando Acuna celebrates his freedom with a t-shirt after his arrival at Florencia airport in Caqueta province February 11, 2011. Acuna was released with navy soldier Henry Lopez by FARC rebels during a humanitarian mission started by former Colombian senator Piedad Cordoba in the Colombian jungle to receive hostages. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez </p>

Politician Armando Acuna celebrates his freedom with a t-shirt after his arrival at Florencia airport in Caqueta province February 11, 2011. Acuna was released with navy soldier Henry Lopez by FARC rebels during a humanitarian mission started by former Colombian senator Piedad Cordoba in the Colombian jungle to receive hostages. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

<p>Colombian National Police present suspected FARC rebel Alexander Beltran Herrera, also known as "Rodrigo Pirinolo", in Bogota February 22, 2011. Pirinolo, who is wanted for extradition by the U.S., is accused of helping take three men who were freed from rebel captivity in 2008. REUTERS/John Vizcaino </p>

Colombian National Police present suspected FARC rebel Alexander Beltran Herrera, also known as "Rodrigo Pirinolo", in Bogota February 22, 2011. Pirinolo, who is wanted for extradition by the U.S., is accused of helping take three men who were freed from rebel captivity in 2008. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

<p>A soldier displays rifle ammunition rounds, seized in the rural area of the municipality of Palmira and El Cerrito, for the media in Palmira September 11, 2011. The 12,000 rounds were seized from the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), according to the authorities. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga</p>

A soldier displays rifle ammunition rounds, seized in the rural area of the municipality of Palmira and El Cerrito, for the media in Palmira September 11, 2011. The 12,000 rounds were seized from the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), according to the authorities. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

<p>Police officers carry the body of the FARC rebel commander Briceno known as "Mono Jojoy" after its arrival to Bogota's Military airport in Catam September 23, 2010. Colombian troops killed top rebel military chief Mono Jojoy in a raid on his jungle camp, striking a major blow against Latin America's oldest insurgency, the government said. REUTERS/Edward Calderon/Army Forces/Handout </p>

Police officers carry the body of the FARC rebel commander Briceno known as "Mono Jojoy" after its arrival to Bogota's Military airport in Catam September 23, 2010. Colombian troops killed top rebel military chief Mono Jojoy in a raid on his jungle camp, striking a major blow against Latin America's oldest insurgency, the government said. REUTERS/Edward Calderon/Army Forces/Handout

<p>Police officers free doves as a tribute to their colleagues held hostage by the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) during a ceremony at a police school in Sibate near Bogota February 4, 2009. REUTERS/John Vizcaino </p>

Police officers free doves as a tribute to their colleagues held hostage by the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) during a ceremony at a police school in Sibate near Bogota February 4, 2009. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Police officers free doves as a tribute to their colleagues held hostage by the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) during a ceremony at a police school in Sibate near Bogota February 4, 2009. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

<p>Colombian policemen stand guard alongside a bus burned by rebels of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) in Ricaurte town along the highway between Tumaco and Narino November 20, 2009. Six people died in the incident, authorities said. REUTERS/Juan Manuel Barrera </p>

Colombian policemen stand guard alongside a bus burned by rebels of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) in Ricaurte town along the highway between Tumaco and Narino November 20, 2009. Six people died in the incident, authorities said....more

Colombian policemen stand guard alongside a bus burned by rebels of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) in Ricaurte town along the highway between Tumaco and Narino November 20, 2009. Six people died in the incident, authorities said. REUTERS/Juan Manuel Barrera

<p>The body of police officer Javier Garcia lies in a street in Florencia after he was killed by suspected FARC rebels, who kidnapped Caqueta governor Luis Fernando Cuellar, December 21,2009. Colombian troops on Tuesday searched for the local governor kidnapped by leftist FARC guerrillas in a nighttime raid. REUTERS/HO/Alexa Ramirez/Diario del Huila/Handout </p>

The body of police officer Javier Garcia lies in a street in Florencia after he was killed by suspected FARC rebels, who kidnapped Caqueta governor Luis Fernando Cuellar, December 21,2009. Colombian troops on Tuesday searched for the local governor kidnapped by leftist FARC guerrillas in a nighttime raid. REUTERS/HO/Alexa Ramirez/Diario del Huila/Handout

<p>Colombian Armed Forces Commander General Freddy Padilla exits a network of FARC rebel caverns deep in the jungle in La Macarena Meta province February 28, 2009. REUTERS/John Vizcaino </p>

Colombian Armed Forces Commander General Freddy Padilla exits a network of FARC rebel caverns deep in the jungle in La Macarena Meta province February 28, 2009. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Colombian Armed Forces Commander General Freddy Padilla exits a network of FARC rebel caverns deep in the jungle in La Macarena Meta province February 28, 2009. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

<p>A television grab shows a Colombian secret policeman carrying Swedish hostage Erik Roland Larsson after he was freed by rebels of the FARC in Tierra Alta, Cordoba province, March 17, 2009. Colombia's FARC guerrillas freed a Swedish hostage they kidnapped nearly two years ago in an extortion attempt, Colombian state security police said. The man, identified by police as Erik Roland Larsson, 69, was snatched from his rural farm by rebels from the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia or FARC, who officials said had initially sought $5 million for his release. REUTERS/Das/TV-Image </p>

A television grab shows a Colombian secret policeman carrying Swedish hostage Erik Roland Larsson after he was freed by rebels of the FARC in Tierra Alta, Cordoba province, March 17, 2009. Colombia's FARC guerrillas freed a Swedish hostage they kidnapped nearly two years ago in an extortion attempt, Colombian state security police said. The man, identified by police as Erik Roland Larsson, 69, was snatched from his rural farm by rebels from the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia or FARC, who officials said had initially sought $5 million for his release. REUTERS/Das/TV-Image

<p>Residents walk on a road guarded by armoured vehicles in Uribe in Meta province August 30, 2008. Uribe was once a FARC rebel sanctuary, but under President Alvaro Uribe's security campaign, troops have pushed guerrillas back into the mountains and jungles. REUTERS/John Vizcaino </p>

Residents walk on a road guarded by armoured vehicles in Uribe in Meta province August 30, 2008. Uribe was once a FARC rebel sanctuary, but under President Alvaro Uribe's security campaign, troops have pushed guerrillas back into the mountains and jungles. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

<p>Retired police officers are escorted by police officers in Granada as they roll their wheelchairs towards the country's capital Bogota September 18, 2008. Fifteen police officers, who lost their limbs fighting against leftist rebels, and four civilians travelled 464 km (288 miles) from Cali to Bogota in their wheelchairs to demand the release of Colombian hostages held by the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC). REUTERS/John Vizcaino</p>

Retired police officers are escorted by police officers in Granada as they roll their wheelchairs towards the country's capital Bogota September 18, 2008. Fifteen police officers, who lost their limbs fighting against leftist rebels, and four civilians travelled 464 km (288 miles) from Cali to Bogota in their wheelchairs to demand the release of Colombian hostages held by the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC). REUTERS/John Vizcaino

<p>Colombian politician Ingrid Betancourt boards a helicopter during a rescue operation in Colombia July 2, 2008 in this frame grab taken on July 4, 2008. REUTERS/Handout </p>

Colombian politician Ingrid Betancourt boards a helicopter during a rescue operation in Colombia July 2, 2008 in this frame grab taken on July 4, 2008. REUTERS/Handout

Colombian politician Ingrid Betancourt boards a helicopter during a rescue operation in Colombia July 2, 2008 in this frame grab taken on July 4, 2008. REUTERS/Handout

<p>Colombian politician Ingrid Betancourt smiles in the helicopter during a rescue operation in Colombia July 2, 2008 in this frame grab taken on July 4, 2008. Betancourt was rescued by the Colombian military after more than six years in the jungle as a captive of leftist guerrillas from the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC). REUTERS/Handout</p>

Colombian politician Ingrid Betancourt smiles in the helicopter during a rescue operation in Colombia July 2, 2008 in this frame grab taken on July 4, 2008. Betancourt was rescued by the Colombian military after more than six years in the jungle as a captive of leftist guerrillas from the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC). REUTERS/Handout

<p>Yolanda Pulecio kisses her daughter, French-Colombian politician Ingrid Betancourt (R) after her arrival at Catam military airport in Bogota July 2, 2008. Betancourt, three Americans and 11 other hostages held for years in jungle captivity were rescued from leftist guerrillas by Colombian troops posing as aid workers. REUTERS/John Vizcaino </p>

Yolanda Pulecio kisses her daughter, French-Colombian politician Ingrid Betancourt (R) after her arrival at Catam military airport in Bogota July 2, 2008. Betancourt, three Americans and 11 other hostages held for years in jungle captivity were rescued from leftist guerrillas by Colombian troops posing as aid workers. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

<p>A military helicopter flies over a forest in Narino province May 17, 2008, where Colombian army had seized four cocaine laboratories in the Nulpe river, about 14 km (8.7 miles) from the Ecuadorean border. According to military sources, the labs belonged to the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) and produces 24 tons of cocaine every month. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga</p>

A military helicopter flies over a forest in Narino province May 17, 2008, where Colombian army had seized four cocaine laboratories in the Nulpe river, about 14 km (8.7 miles) from the Ecuadorean border. According to military sources, the labs belonged to the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) and produces 24 tons of cocaine every month. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

<p>Colombian soldiers dry their water proof boots on sticks in the town of Uribe in Meta province August 30, 2008. REUTERS/John Vizcaino </p>

Colombian soldiers dry their water proof boots on sticks in the town of Uribe in Meta province August 30, 2008. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Colombian soldiers dry their water proof boots on sticks in the town of Uribe in Meta province August 30, 2008. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

<p>Police officer John Duran (R) hugs Emperatriz Guevara, the father of captain Guevara who died in captivity, in Bogota July 7, 2008. A mass was celebrated in honor of policemen freed by Colombia's military after years of being held hostage by rebels of Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, FARC. REUTERS/John Vizcaino </p>

Police officer John Duran (R) hugs Emperatriz Guevara, the father of captain Guevara who died in captivity, in Bogota July 7, 2008. A mass was celebrated in honor of policemen freed by Colombia's military after years of being held hostage by rebels of Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, FARC. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

<p>Colombians residing in Miami hold posters against FARC guerrillas during a protest in front of the Colombian consulate in Miami, Florida February 4, 2008. Thousands of Colombians took to the streets across the country and overseas in a huge protest against FARC guerrillas and their kidnapping of scores of hostages held captive for years in hidden jungle camps. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

Colombians residing in Miami hold posters against FARC guerrillas during a protest in front of the Colombian consulate in Miami, Florida February 4, 2008. Thousands of Colombians took to the streets across the country and overseas in a huge protest against FARC guerrillas and their kidnapping of scores of hostages held captive for years in hidden jungle camps. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>Three Colombian army soldiers patrol a bridge near San Jose Del Guaviare January 10, 2008. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz</p>

Three Colombian army soldiers patrol a bridge near San Jose Del Guaviare January 10, 2008. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Three Colombian army soldiers patrol a bridge near San Jose Del Guaviare January 10, 2008. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

<p>Ingrid Betancourt, French-Colombian politician kidnapped since February 2002, is seen in a video released by Colombian government in Bogota November 30, 2007. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz</p>

Ingrid Betancourt, French-Colombian politician kidnapped since February 2002, is seen in a video released by Colombian government in Bogota November 30, 2007. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Ingrid Betancourt, French-Colombian politician kidnapped since February 2002, is seen in a video released by Colombian government in Bogota November 30, 2007. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

<p>A Colombian FARC rebel arrives to Normandia prison in Chiquinquira, Colombia June 2, 2007. Colombia transferred jailed rebels under a plan to free them in hopes of persuading guerrillas to release hostages they have held for years, including a French-Colombian politician and three Americans. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz </p>

A Colombian FARC rebel arrives to Normandia prison in Chiquinquira, Colombia June 2, 2007. Colombia transferred jailed rebels under a plan to free them in hopes of persuading guerrillas to release hostages they have held for years, including a French-Colombian politician and three Americans. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

<p>Colombian Army soldiers carry the body of one of 10 rebels killed in combat in Cooperativa December 1, 2007. 2 Colombian army soldiers and 10 FARC rebels were killed in combat in Cooperativa, Colombian army officials said. REUTERS/Colombian Army/Handout</p>

Colombian Army soldiers carry the body of one of 10 rebels killed in combat in Cooperativa December 1, 2007. 2 Colombian army soldiers and 10 FARC rebels were killed in combat in Cooperativa, Colombian army officials said. REUTERS/Colombian Army/Handout

<p>U.S. contractor Keith Stansell, who was kidnapped by FARC rebels, is seen in a video released by the Colombian government in Bogota November 30, 2007. REUTERS/Presidencia/Handout </p>

U.S. contractor Keith Stansell, who was kidnapped by FARC rebels, is seen in a video released by the Colombian government in Bogota November 30, 2007. REUTERS/Presidencia/Handout

U.S. contractor Keith Stansell, who was kidnapped by FARC rebels, is seen in a video released by the Colombian government in Bogota November 30, 2007. REUTERS/Presidencia/Handout

<p>Colombian police unpack money seized from the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), in La Hormiga August 19, 2007. REUTERS/Policia Nacional/Handout </p>

Colombian police unpack money seized from the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), in La Hormiga August 19, 2007. REUTERS/Policia Nacional/Handout

Colombian police unpack money seized from the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), in La Hormiga August 19, 2007. REUTERS/Policia Nacional/Handout

<p>Colombian rebel commander Simon Trinidad is escorted by soldiers at his arrival Bogota's army airport of Catam, January 3, 2004. The senior commander of Colombia's Marxist rebel army FARC was arrested January 2 in a hospital in neighboring Ecuador, the highest-ranked member of the guerrilla group to be captured in four decades of war with the government. REUTERS/Eliana Aponte</p>

Colombian rebel commander Simon Trinidad is escorted by soldiers at his arrival Bogota's army airport of Catam, January 3, 2004. The senior commander of Colombia's Marxist rebel army FARC was arrested January 2 in a hospital in neighboring Ecuador, the highest-ranked member of the guerrilla group to be captured in four decades of war with the government. REUTERS/Eliana Aponte

<p>A Colombian woman cries in front her house April 16, 2001, which was destroyed during a guerrilla attack in the village of La Caucana, Antioquia province. Hundreds of leftist rebels of the Army Revolutionary Forces of Colombia (FARC) stormed this remote village controlled by far-right militia in an attack that left nine people dead and four others wounded, authorities said. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A Colombian woman cries in front her house April 16, 2001, which was destroyed during a guerrilla attack in the village of La Caucana, Antioquia province. Hundreds of leftist rebels of the Army Revolutionary Forces of Colombia (FARC) stormed this remote village controlled by far-right militia in an attack that left nine people dead and four others wounded, authorities said. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Leftist rebels of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) stand guard in a roadway near San Vicente de Caguan January 9, 1999. REUTERS/Jose Gomez</p>

Leftist rebels of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) stand guard in a roadway near San Vicente de Caguan January 9, 1999. REUTERS/Jose Gomez

Leftist rebels of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) stand guard in a roadway near San Vicente de Caguan January 9, 1999. REUTERS/Jose Gomez

<p>Leftist rebels of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) polish their weapons at a secret jungle base in southern Caqueta province March 14, 1998. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Leftist rebels of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) polish their weapons at a secret jungle base in southern Caqueta province March 14, 1998. REUTERS/Stringer

Leftist rebels of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) polish their weapons at a secret jungle base in southern Caqueta province March 14, 1998. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Guerrilla fighters of the Fourth Front of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), Latin America's oldest and largest guerrilla force, patrol through long grass in the jungle near the town of Miraflores, 300 km southeast of the capital, August 7, 1998. REUTERS/Henry Romero</p>

Guerrilla fighters of the Fourth Front of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), Latin America's oldest and largest guerrilla force, patrol through long grass in the jungle near the town of Miraflores, 300 km southeast of the capital, August 7, 1998. REUTERS/Henry Romero

