Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Oct 1, 2015 | 12:40am IST

Colombia's last nomadic tribe

A Colombian Nukak Maku Indian child rests in a refugee camp at Agua Bonita near San Jose del Guaviare of Guaviare province September 3, 2015. The Nukak first made contact with the outside world in 1988 - one of the last of Colombia's 102 tribes to do so. Disease has killed more than half of them since then, and they now number only about 500. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

A Colombian Nukak Maku Indian child rests in a refugee camp at Agua Bonita near San Jose del Guaviare of Guaviare province September 3, 2015. The Nukak first made contact with the outside world in 1988 - one of the last of Colombia's 102 tribes to do...more

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2015
A Colombian Nukak Maku Indian child rests in a refugee camp at Agua Bonita near San Jose del Guaviare of Guaviare province September 3, 2015. The Nukak first made contact with the outside world in 1988 - one of the last of Colombia's 102 tribes to do so. Disease has killed more than half of them since then, and they now number only about 500. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
Close
1 / 18
Colombian Nukak Maku Indian people walk on a street in San Jose del Guaviare of Guaviare province September 4, 2015. They are just one of 34 indigenous groups at risk of extinction in Colombia, forced to flee their lands by warring factions in the country's 51-year conflict. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Colombian Nukak Maku Indian people walk on a street in San Jose del Guaviare of Guaviare province September 4, 2015. They are just one of 34 indigenous groups at risk of extinction in Colombia, forced to flee their lands by warring factions in the...more

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2015
Colombian Nukak Maku Indian people walk on a street in San Jose del Guaviare of Guaviare province September 4, 2015. They are just one of 34 indigenous groups at risk of extinction in Colombia, forced to flee their lands by warring factions in the country's 51-year conflict. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
Close
2 / 18
A Colombian Nukak Maku Indian boy gestures in a refugee camp at Agua Bonita near San Jose del Guaviare of Guaviare province September 3, 2015. At Agua Bonita, an area of lush farmland set aside by the government for the 80 Nukak who live here, the collapse of the tribe's traditional way of life is palpable. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

A Colombian Nukak Maku Indian boy gestures in a refugee camp at Agua Bonita near San Jose del Guaviare of Guaviare province September 3, 2015. At Agua Bonita, an area of lush farmland set aside by the government for the 80 Nukak who live here, the...more

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2015
A Colombian Nukak Maku Indian boy gestures in a refugee camp at Agua Bonita near San Jose del Guaviare of Guaviare province September 3, 2015. At Agua Bonita, an area of lush farmland set aside by the government for the 80 Nukak who live here, the collapse of the tribe's traditional way of life is palpable. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
Close
3 / 18
Colombian Nukak Maku Indian people walk on a street in San Jose del Guaviare of Guaviare province September 4, 2015. Corrugated zinc has replaced palm-leaf roofs, the village is strewn with litter, music blaring from the radio has driven out Nukak songs, and fizzy drinks and government food aid have replaced the staple diet of forest berries and monkey meat. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Colombian Nukak Maku Indian people walk on a street in San Jose del Guaviare of Guaviare province September 4, 2015. Corrugated zinc has replaced palm-leaf roofs, the village is strewn with litter, music blaring from the radio has driven out Nukak...more

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2015
Colombian Nukak Maku Indian people walk on a street in San Jose del Guaviare of Guaviare province September 4, 2015. Corrugated zinc has replaced palm-leaf roofs, the village is strewn with litter, music blaring from the radio has driven out Nukak songs, and fizzy drinks and government food aid have replaced the staple diet of forest berries and monkey meat. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
Close
4 / 18
A Colombian Nukak Maku Indian woman counts money at a park in San Jose del Guaviare of Guaviare province September 4, 2015. Government medical missions to Nukak settlements to treat malnutrition and respiratory diseases are replacing traditional doctors. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

A Colombian Nukak Maku Indian woman counts money at a park in San Jose del Guaviare of Guaviare province September 4, 2015. Government medical missions to Nukak settlements to treat malnutrition and respiratory diseases are replacing traditional...more

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2015
A Colombian Nukak Maku Indian woman counts money at a park in San Jose del Guaviare of Guaviare province September 4, 2015. Government medical missions to Nukak settlements to treat malnutrition and respiratory diseases are replacing traditional doctors. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
Close
5 / 18
A Colombian Nukak Maku Indian boy is seen on the street in San Jose del Guaviare of Guaviare province, September 4, 2015. These days they are more likely to play football or loll in their hammocks, while older women and children walk barefoot to town to sell the bracelets and baskets they weave. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

A Colombian Nukak Maku Indian boy is seen on the street in San Jose del Guaviare of Guaviare province, September 4, 2015. These days they are more likely to play football or loll in their hammocks, while older women and children walk barefoot to town...more

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2015
A Colombian Nukak Maku Indian boy is seen on the street in San Jose del Guaviare of Guaviare province, September 4, 2015. These days they are more likely to play football or loll in their hammocks, while older women and children walk barefoot to town to sell the bracelets and baskets they weave. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
Close
6 / 18
A Colombian Nukak Maku Indian man weaves with his foot in a refugee camp at Agua Bonita near San Jose del Guaviare of Guaviare province September 3, 2015. Nukak men now face a two-week trek through rainforest to find monkeys, so they are hunting less. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

A Colombian Nukak Maku Indian man weaves with his foot in a refugee camp at Agua Bonita near San Jose del Guaviare of Guaviare province September 3, 2015. Nukak men now face a two-week trek through rainforest to find monkeys, so they are hunting...more

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2015
A Colombian Nukak Maku Indian man weaves with his foot in a refugee camp at Agua Bonita near San Jose del Guaviare of Guaviare province September 3, 2015. Nukak men now face a two-week trek through rainforest to find monkeys, so they are hunting less. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
Close
7 / 18
A Colombian Nukak Maku Indian boy rests in a hammock in a refugee camp at Agua Bonita near San Jose del Guaviare of Guaviare province, September 3, 2015. The move to settlements has forced the Nukak to grapple with once alien concepts like borders, private property and money. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

A Colombian Nukak Maku Indian boy rests in a hammock in a refugee camp at Agua Bonita near San Jose del Guaviare of Guaviare province, September 3, 2015. The move to settlements has forced the Nukak to grapple with once alien concepts like borders,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2015
A Colombian Nukak Maku Indian boy rests in a hammock in a refugee camp at Agua Bonita near San Jose del Guaviare of Guaviare province, September 3, 2015. The move to settlements has forced the Nukak to grapple with once alien concepts like borders, private property and money. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
Close
8 / 18
A Colombian Nukak Maku Indian boy is seen in a refugee camp at Agua Bonita near San Jose del Guaviare of Guaviare province September 3, 2015. Such rapid change has produced anxiety and stress, along with a deep sense of loss they find hard to handle. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

A Colombian Nukak Maku Indian boy is seen in a refugee camp at Agua Bonita near San Jose del Guaviare of Guaviare province September 3, 2015. Such rapid change has produced anxiety and stress, along with a deep sense of loss they find hard to handle....more

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2015
A Colombian Nukak Maku Indian boy is seen in a refugee camp at Agua Bonita near San Jose del Guaviare of Guaviare province September 3, 2015. Such rapid change has produced anxiety and stress, along with a deep sense of loss they find hard to handle. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
Close
9 / 18
Colombian Nukak Maku Indian Joaquin Niijbe, 27, talks in a refugee camp at Agua Bonita near San Jose del Guaviare of Guaviare province September 4, 2015. Among the Nukak, teenagers who have never known or can no longer recall life as hunter-gatherer nomads, suffer acutely. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Colombian Nukak Maku Indian Joaquin Niijbe, 27, talks in a refugee camp at Agua Bonita near San Jose del Guaviare of Guaviare province September 4, 2015. Among the Nukak, teenagers who have never known or can no longer recall life as hunter-gatherer...more

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2015
Colombian Nukak Maku Indian Joaquin Niijbe, 27, talks in a refugee camp at Agua Bonita near San Jose del Guaviare of Guaviare province September 4, 2015. Among the Nukak, teenagers who have never known or can no longer recall life as hunter-gatherer nomads, suffer acutely. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
Close
10 / 18
Colombian Nukak Maku Indian woman and children walk barefoot on a street in San Jose del Guaviare of Guaviare province September 3, 2015. The Nukak are polygamous and once lived in small groups in the jungle. But now in the settlements they are clustered in large groups of up to 100, straining community and family ties. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Colombian Nukak Maku Indian woman and children walk barefoot on a street in San Jose del Guaviare of Guaviare province September 3, 2015. The Nukak are polygamous and once lived in small groups in the jungle. But now in the settlements they are...more

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2015
Colombian Nukak Maku Indian woman and children walk barefoot on a street in San Jose del Guaviare of Guaviare province September 3, 2015. The Nukak are polygamous and once lived in small groups in the jungle. But now in the settlements they are clustered in large groups of up to 100, straining community and family ties. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
Close
11 / 18
A Colombian Nukak Maku Indian woman holds her baby in a park in San Jose del Guaviare of Guaviare province, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

A Colombian Nukak Maku Indian woman holds her baby in a park in San Jose del Guaviare of Guaviare province, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2015
A Colombian Nukak Maku Indian woman holds her baby in a park in San Jose del Guaviare of Guaviare province, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
Close
12 / 18
A Colombian Nukak Maku Indian girl cooks while her brother looks on from a hammock at a refugee camp near San Jose del Guaviare, May 12, 2005. REUTERS/Eliana Aponte

A Colombian Nukak Maku Indian girl cooks while her brother looks on from a hammock at a refugee camp near San Jose del Guaviare, May 12, 2005. REUTERS/Eliana Aponte

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
A Colombian Nukak Maku Indian girl cooks while her brother looks on from a hammock at a refugee camp near San Jose del Guaviare, May 12, 2005. REUTERS/Eliana Aponte
Close
13 / 18
Colombian Nukak Maku Indian children and women are seen in a refugee camp at Agua Bonita in San Jose del Guaviare of Guaviare province September 3, 2015. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Colombian Nukak Maku Indian children and women are seen in a refugee camp at Agua Bonita in San Jose del Guaviare of Guaviare province September 3, 2015. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2015
Colombian Nukak Maku Indian children and women are seen in a refugee camp at Agua Bonita in San Jose del Guaviare of Guaviare province September 3, 2015. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
Close
14 / 18
A Colombian Indian Nukak Maku boy rests in a hammock on his tent near San Jose del Guaviare province southeast of Bogota on April 6, 2008. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

A Colombian Indian Nukak Maku boy rests in a hammock on his tent near San Jose del Guaviare province southeast of Bogota on April 6, 2008. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

Reuters / Monday, April 07, 2008
A Colombian Indian Nukak Maku boy rests in a hammock on his tent near San Jose del Guaviare province southeast of Bogota on April 6, 2008. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez
Close
15 / 18
A Colombian Nukak Maku Indian sits with his children in a refugee camp near San Jose del Guaviare of Guaviare province southeast of Bogota, May 12, 2005. REUTERS/Eliana Aponte

A Colombian Nukak Maku Indian sits with his children in a refugee camp near San Jose del Guaviare of Guaviare province southeast of Bogota, May 12, 2005. REUTERS/Eliana Aponte

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
A Colombian Nukak Maku Indian sits with his children in a refugee camp near San Jose del Guaviare of Guaviare province southeast of Bogota, May 12, 2005. REUTERS/Eliana Aponte
Close
16 / 18
Colombian Nukak Maku Indian boys look at a picture of a nomadic Indian in the jungle at a refugee camp near San Jose del Guaviare of Guaviare province southeast of Bogota May 12, 2005. REUTERS/Eliana Aponte

Colombian Nukak Maku Indian boys look at a picture of a nomadic Indian in the jungle at a refugee camp near San Jose del Guaviare of Guaviare province southeast of Bogota May 12, 2005. REUTERS/Eliana Aponte

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2009
Colombian Nukak Maku Indian boys look at a picture of a nomadic Indian in the jungle at a refugee camp near San Jose del Guaviare of Guaviare province southeast of Bogota May 12, 2005. REUTERS/Eliana Aponte
Close
17 / 18
A Colombian Nukak Maku Indian woman eats at a refugee camp near San Jose del Guaviare of Guaviare province southeast of Bogota, May 12, 2005. REUTERS/Eliana Aponte

A Colombian Nukak Maku Indian woman eats at a refugee camp near San Jose del Guaviare of Guaviare province southeast of Bogota, May 12, 2005. REUTERS/Eliana Aponte

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
A Colombian Nukak Maku Indian woman eats at a refugee camp near San Jose del Guaviare of Guaviare province southeast of Bogota, May 12, 2005. REUTERS/Eliana Aponte
Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Modi in America

Modi in America

Next Slideshows

Modi in America

Modi in America

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the United States.

29 Sep 2015
Surfer dogs

Surfer dogs

Awkward dog surfing at the Surf City Surf Dog contest.

29 Sep 2015
Wasteland weekend

Wasteland weekend

Enthusiasts attend the post-apocalyptic Wasteland Weekend event inspired by the Mad Max movie franchise in California.

28 Sep 2015
Prisoners meet the Pope

Prisoners meet the Pope

Pope Francis visits inmates at a Philadelphia prison.

27 Sep 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast